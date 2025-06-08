Where does Glasco's first year rank among top seasons in Tech history?

Hailey Toney, Mihyia Davis after scoring the winning run against Oklahoma in the WCWS (Photo by Sarah Phipps-Imagn Images)

Texas Tech has had many memorable seasons in several different sports. The biggest story this year has been Gerry Glasco's first year as the head softball coach for Tech. With school history set this postseason, where does this Tech softball team rank amongst all of the memorable seasons we've seen?

Softball, 2025 One of the biggest stories in college softball, and a big reason was because of star pitcher NiJaree Canady leading her team to the WCWS championship series for the first time in school history. They also completed the achievement in Gerry Glasco's first season as the head coach. In year 1, Glasco led the Red Raiders to 54-13 overall record, and a 20-4 record in the Big 12 and clinched a regular season Big 12 title. Not only was their regular season impressive, their postseason continues to make history. The Red Raiders clinched the Big 12 tournament championship, and went into the NCAA tournament as the 12 seed. They are 9-1 in the postseason, beating top teams in the country like Florida State, UCLA, and the 4-time reigning national champions Oklahoma. Despite a third-game loss to Texas in the finals, this year for Tech was nothing short of historic.

Football, 2008 We all know about this year in Tech football history, mostly because of the iconic victory against No. 1 Texas on a historic Michael Crabtree touchdown catch with 1 second to go in the game. Along with that win that will forever be remembered, the Red Raiders finished that season 11-2, 7-1 in the Big 12 and finished the year 12th in the final AP poll. This season resulted in a Cotton Bowl appearance against Ole Miss. This season will never be forgotten and continues to be talked about.

Track and Field, 2019, 2024-2025 Wes Kittley has brought national recognition to Texas Tech in track and field for the past 26 years, and his teams continue to dominate in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. In 2019, the men clinched the Big 12 championships in indoor and outdoor, as well as the women also claiming the indoor title. Along with the Big 12 championship, the men also claimed the outdoor national championship, making it the first one in Texas Tech history. In the 2024-2025 season, both the men and women won the indoor Big 12 championships. The men clinched the indoor national championship as well, making it the second one in school history. The men and women also swept the outdoor Big 12 championships, making it the first outdoor title for the women. Nationals are coming up on June 11-14 and we'll see if Tech can add another national title.

Men's Basketball, 2019 Another year that will never be forgotten is Tech basketball's historic run to make the Final Four in 2019 and lose a heartbreaker in overtime in the national championship against Virginia. A team that was led by Red Raider legends like Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Davide Moretti, Tariq Owens, and Norense Odiase continues to be remembered my fans, and the past 2024-2025 season felt similar sparks to that 2019 team. The Red Raiders secured a share of the Big 12 regular season title and finished with a program record 31 wins. They reached the Final Four for the first time in school history, and reached the Elite 8 for the second consecutive season. This was a season that Tech fans will never forget, and hopefully get to see them cut the nets down soon.

Women's Basketball, 1993 Another significant season for Tech was when Sheryl Swoopes led the Lady Raiders to their first national championship with a 84-82 victory against Ohio State. They had an overall record of 31-3, 13-1 in the SWC, and ranked 5th in the final AP poll. Swoopes averaged 28.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg, and 4.1 apg. They were the #2 seed in the West, and beat Washington, USC, Colorado, and Vanderbilt to reach the national championship after a historic regular season. This national championship win with Swoopes and Marsha Sharp is one of the most remembered seasons in Tech history.

Baseball, 2018 & 2019 Tim Tadlock led the Red Raiders to back-to-back CWS appearances in 2018 and 2019. They were 45-20 overall, 15-9 in the Big 12 in 2018. In 2019, Tech won the Big 12 title with a 46-20 overall record and a 16-8 record in the Big 12. They had their deepest postseason run yet, finishing as one of the last four teams in Omaha. Tadlock has provided many successful seasons like these, and are remembered as some of the best ones in Tech history.

Honorable Mentions - Tennis 2025 - Soccer 2023



So the question is, does this years softball team make the list? Yes, they do. What they have accomplished, especially in year 1 with Glasco, is historic and deserves high recognition. There have been many historic moments in Tech history. What are your rankings of these iconic moments?