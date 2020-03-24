Monday was a solid start to the week for former Texas Tech safety Cody Davis as he lands a deal with the New England Patriots during tough times around the globe. RedRaiderSports.com' s Brandon Soliz spoke with Davis over the phone and discussed his upcoming move, special teams and more.

“For me a priority this time around was finding a great organization – someone who’s won consistently and does it right and has that strategy for success. I knew that was the Patriot way and I’m also excited to be up there with that elite special teams unit. That’s what they’re calling on me to do. Really excited to get to be able to contribute to that effort.”

"It's definitely been a crazy time for the whole country and the whole world. Me and my family – we're definitely a part of that. Free agency has been crazy especially with the new CBA and then this virus stuff. It's put a new spin on everything. It's been a tough week and finally finding a good home – it’s great for us. We can somewhat know our next move and it's definitely a good fit for me and the Patriots."

Q: How have you been dealing with the situation of COVID-19 but also having a positive like finding your new team? Is it still as exciting as it normally would be?

Blessed and thankful to be continuing my football career with the @Patriots ! Excited to get to work contributing to an elite special teams and defense 🔥 #GoPats

Q: Speaking of special teams, how quickly did you learn the importance of that unit and did you know that in college?



“I didn’t know too much about it coming out of college as a four-year starter at Tech, but I knew to make it in this league that would have to be my role especially being undrafted and trying to get your foot in the door. But, this has been my career and now I know how important that. You can see it in signings across the NFL, too. There’s more and more emphasis on special teams. That’s noticeable easily in the numbers like starting field position. Special teams is all about field position. It’s one of those things that’s a little thing that most fans won’t notice but that can flip a game and allow someone to score. That’s huge for you.”

Q: What is your quick assessment of the state of Texas Tech football and second-year coach Matt Wells?

“I think they’re on the right track. I definitely watched Wells’ press conference and I try to keep up as much as I can during the season but it seems like he’s trying to establish that culture, and go in there and build from the ground up instead of the quick fixes some coaches try to do whenever they first come in. I feel like he’s building it up patiently and strong and hopefully, we’ll come out on the right side of it.”

Q: Finally, what’s a moment that will stick with you for a long time from your Texas Tech playing days?

“I think it’s hard to pick just one – I wasn’t even playing at the time since I was redshirted and it was my intro to Texas Tech – but to watch Crabtree do his thing was incredible. It was a huge win against Texas on the final play and the place went nuts. As far as playing-wise, what always sticks out to me is the overtime thriller against TCU in Fort Worth. I think that was one of my better games and just a slugfest that ended up being an awesome victory for us.”