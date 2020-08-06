RedRaiderSports - When they were recruits: Texas Tech Running backs

The Texas Tech Football roster was recently updated, showing what is likely the 2020 version of the Red Raiders. After starting with the quarterbacks yesterday, we continue this series with the running backs.

The recruitment: The 2018 class had all sorts of twists and turns when it came to the running back position. Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke was initially hired at TTU in the spring of 2016, but left for LSU a few weeks later. After being let go at LSU following the 2016 season, Juluke returned to Tech on February 7, 2017. The Red Raiders actually had three different running backs committed in the 2018 class who didn't end up signing with Tech. 4-star Stanley Hackett (JUCO), 3-star Devin Brumfield (Utah) and 3-star Garland Lafrance (Western Kentucky) all ended up decommitting, leaving the Red Raiders scrambling for running backs. About a week before signing day, the coaching staff identified a lightly recruited 2-star back in SaRodorick Thompson, made him a top priority and got him committed after an official visit. Tech also signed Ta'Zhawn Henry that year, who after a couple seasons in Lubbock has transferred back home to Houston. Ranking: Thompson was rated by Rivals as a 5.4 2-star recruit. Notable offers: New Mexico, New Mexico State, SMU, UTEP Where he is now: Thompson got to play in four games as a true freshman before redshirting and keeping his eligibility. He had a nice performance against Oklahoma State, rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown. Thompson was Tech's best running back in 2019 and is the favorite to start in 2020. Thompson ran for a team-high 765 yards and 12 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

The recruitment: Out of high school, Townsend was ranked as one of the best athletes in the country and decided to stay close to home and play for the Alabama Crimson Tide. After three seasons in Tuscaloosa where he never really received much playing time, Townsend entered the transfer portal. Reportedly down to Mississippi State and Texas Tech, Townsend chose the Red Raiders. Ranking: Townsend was rated by Rivals as a 5.8 4-star recruit, the No. 223 ranked prospect nationally, the No. 11 prospect in Alabama and the No. 19 athlete in the country. Notable offers (HS): Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State Where he is now: Townsend recently arrived in Lubbock and has been clocked as one of the fastest players on the team in recent weeks, at over 22 mph. He will compete with SaRodorick Thompson for the starters job, but either way will factor into the rotation at running back.

The recruitment: Brooks committed to Tulsa early in his recruitment process, but after about a year on the Golden Hurricanes' commitment list decided to open things back up. He was receiving multiple Power 5 offers, and was quickly becoming a household name. Texas Tech made Brooks their top running back target, offering in early February 2019 and hosting Brooks for a Junior Day visit a couple weeks later. Brooks went on many visits to schools across the country such as Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Rice, TCU, Tulsa, Vanderbilt and Texas among others. After taking his official visit to Lubbock in June, Brooks announced his commitment to Tech and remained solid all the way throughout. Ranking: Brooks was rated by Rivals as a 5.6 3-star recruit and the No. 92 prospect in Texas. Notable offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, SMU, TCU, Utah, Vanderbilt Where he is now: Brooks arrived at Tech with the rest of the 2020 class this summer and likely starts fall camp third on the running back depth chart behind the two more experienced backs ahead of him. Still, this staff likes to rotate running backs, so expect Brooks to receive playing time as a true freshman.

The recruitment: Nwabuko received a preferred walk-on opportunity from former special teams coach Adam Scheier, and he committed to the staff a week later. After the coaching change, offensive coordinator David Yost and the staff confirmed the offer and Nwabuko chose stay a Red Raider over other opportunities. Ranking: Nwabuko was rated by Rivals as a 5.2 2-star recruit. Notable offers: Sam Houston State (PWO) Where he is now: Nwabuko was the teams primary punt returner as a true freshman and he looks to have that job in 2020 as well. He is likely fourth on the depth chart at running back, following the retirement of Jax Welch.

The recruitment: Jimerson walked on at Texas Tech. Ranking: Jimerson was unrated by Rivals. Notable offers: Army Where he is now: Jimerson is listed as a cornerback on Rivals but as a running back on the official Texas Tech site. In 2019 he was a scout team member and made one appearance, in the season finale at Texas.

The recruitment: A graduate of Leonard high school, Hart walked on at Texas Tech after a season at Cisco C.C. Ranking: Hart was unrated by Rivals. Notable offers: Harding University Where he is now: Hart walked on after completing and passing walk-on tryouts. He'll compete with Jimerson and Nwabuko to move up the depth chart.