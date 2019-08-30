Texas Tech opens up the season with a non-conference home game against Montana State at 3 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium. Keep some of these items in mind if you plan on attending or can't attend the season opener.

Tickets are still available through Texas Tech Athletics at texastech.com or calling the ticket office.

Radio: 97.3 FM in Lubbock. The DoubleT 97.3 mobile app. Here is the full list of stations that are Texas Tech affiliates:

The flow of traffic out of the C-1 lot immediately west of Jones AT&T Stadium has also changed as Drive of Champions will move to one-way heading both east and west toward University Avenue and Flint Avenue. Fans with a C-1 pass can enter via Glenna Goodacre Boulevard or the new entrance on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road."

"Texas Tech announced changes to its gameday bus traffic Wednesday as fans utilizing the parking areas at United Supermarkets Arena, the John Walker Soccer Complex or the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center will be dropped off on the north sidewalk of the stadium between Gates 3 and 4. Fans will be picked up from that same location following the game.

Via Texas Tech Athletics Communications

Raider Alley will debut in a new location with country band Hogg Maulies.

"The new Raider Alley location will be in Texas Tech’s historical engineering key, serving as the center for all pregame and tailgating excitement in the heart of campus.

Raider Alley will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, giving fans a variety of food and beverage options as well as a pregame concert, inflatables for kids and a pep rally. A live DJ will provide music from 11 a.m. to noon before the Hogg Maulies take the stage at 12:30 p.m. followed by a pep rally featuring the Goin’ Band from Raiderland and the Texas Tech spirit squads at 2:15 p.m. Fans can reserve their tailgate space by visiting Tailgate Express."

Gate times and more

"Premium areas and the student gate will open at 1 p.m. Saturday, while the remaining gates to Jones AT&T Stadium are slated to open at 1:30 p.m. for ticket holders. Fans are encouraged to find their seats prior to the Goin’ Band from Raiderland’s entrance, which is slated for a 2:50 p.m. start."

Happy Hour during Pregame at Stadium

Texas Tech will host a pregame happy hour for fans who enter Jones AT&T Stadium early enough to see the Red Raiders warm up. Happy Hour will begin each game when gates open and will run until the final 30 minutes prior to kickoff.



All beers, both domestic and premium, will be only $5 during Happy Hour. Prices will move to $8 per beer for domestics after that and $10 for all premium options and wine. Alcohol purchase options include: Budweiser, Bud Light (Regular, Lime & Orange), Michelob Ultra, Modelo, BV Spiked Seltzer, Karbach Crawford Bock, Karbach Armadillo IPA, Karbach Love Street Blonde, Stella, Coors Light and EG Wines (Bubbles, Rose & Red)

Remember: No Re-Entry with alcohol sales now available at the Jones.

Texas Tech added 55 new points of sale stations around the stadium. This will help with the flow at concessions stands.

Refueling stations will be available due to the high temperatures. Fans are allowed to bring in an unopened bottle of water up to 20 ounces. Frozen water will not be allowed in nor will empty bottles.

No smoking or vaping is allowed and the clear bag policy is still in effect.