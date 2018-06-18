Texas Tech picked up its quarterback on Monday with the commitment of three-star Maverick McIvor. Here's what people are saying about the West Texas signal caller and his commitment to the Red Raiders.

"McIvor is one in a group of quarterbacks that I am keeping a close eye on as a fringe four-star type of talent. His recruitment hadn’t really picked up in earnest until this past spring, but when you look at how he passed in the Dallas Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas, and then a few weeks later in the Under Armour Dallas event, it’s easy to see why he would be a good fit in a number of the programs that have been recruiting him. "Texas Tech is an ideal fit for him, because it’s pretty close to home for him and I think he has an opportunity to find a spot somewhere on the depth chart pretty early considering the other quarterbacks on the roster. He’s not particularly tall, but he diagnosis things quickly and has a compact but measured delivery to his passes. "I am optimistic that this fall, we’ll continue to see him take steps forward in his development, and I think the Red Raiders did very well to get one of the best passing prospects in the state." - Rivals.com Texas recruiting analyst Nick Krueger

"A lot of coaches haven't had Maverick on their quarterback radar because he had played wide receiver for us. Every college evaluates and makes their offers differently, but I do believe some programs weren't sure with Maverick because we had a great starting quarterback and we needed to get him on the field at receiver. "I think that just speaks to his athleticism and his willingness to help the team. Maverick is a legitimate 6-foot-3, 195-pounds and growing, he used to run track and play baseball here at San Angelo, but has decided to focus on football only for next season because he will graduate next December and will not be able to play in-season for those programs. "But we were out there last season beating some very talented teams and a lot of that credit goes to Maverick, he is a special player and makes a huge difference when we are going up against the Odessa Permians of the world." - San Angelo Central head coach Brent Davis

