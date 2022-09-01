With the season just around the corner, we sit down with John Wright, the football beat reporter for the Murray Ledger , to break down the Murray State Racers ahead of kickoff on Saturday night.

Biggest Story of Murray State Camp:

Wright spoke about what he has seen as the biggest story in the Racers’ preseason camp.

“We have a lot of newcomers, a lot of folks who left the program due to graduation and in most cases, especially the defensive line,” Wright said. “They did very good with the transfer portal and they had one of their best recruiting years in around 20 years.”

The Murray State roster carries a clean bill of health into this weekend and the roster should pose a challenge to the Red Raiders.

“As of right now, what I’m hearing, we don’t have any injuries going on right now,” Wright said.

Offense:

The Racers’ quarterback, redshirt sophomore DJ Williams, comes into his second season of regular playing time after a 2021 season that ended in the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year award. Wright gave some insight into the standout quarterback.

“Obviously he’s more of a runner right now, but he’s got a great throwing motion,” Wright said. “He threw the ball really well, at times, very well last year. He has some passes where he threaded the needle pretty good. They can move the ball I think, the question will be about the defense.”

Another important piece to the Murray State offense is the all-conference preseason running back, Damonta Witherspoon.





“Witherspoon is a very tough guy,” Wright said. “He’s tough to bring down, very low to the ground. Big hips, wide, not easy to bring down. You’ve got to have four-five hats on to bring him down.”