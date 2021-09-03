What's on their mind? Five minutes with Texas Tech tight end Henry Teeter

Henry Teeter shares a unique connection with his mother that most people could never dream of. Henry plays football, his mother, Felicia, coaches it. Felicia Teeter, a coach at Lubbock Estacado High School, was the first female football coach ever hired by Lubbock ISD:

“She looked into coaching, but she didn’t really know what she wanted to do or which direction she wanted to go. She knew she loved working with kids and loved being around football from raising me. She’s having a blast at it, and I think she’s doing a great job over there. I knew she was working with the tight ends which I thought was interesting. I can go home, and she can show me some technique or something.”

On the depth at the tight end position:

“I think the credit definitely goes to coach Luke Wells and coach (Sonny) Cumbie for recruiting such good guys to come in and then being able to develop us once we got here. It’s refreshing to know that we’re four-five deep with guys that we’re able to rotate in at really any position in the offense. Other than just having more depth than we’ve had in years past, the versatility of everybody. You just watch during practice, and we have guys lining up all over the place and we’ll have two-three tight ends in the game at some point. It’s just nice to have that depth and that versatility within the group.”

Henry on Cumbie’s message to the offense this week:

“I would say just playing tough, physical, playing as a cohesive unit, and just finishing. They’re talking to us a lot about the Houston defense. We have a challenge in front of us with their defensive line and some of their defensive backs are really physical. They play good ball, so its going to be a good test for us, I look forward to that.”

Henry on if there is a rise in intensity around the team as gameday approaches:

“I think a lot of people on this team just feel like they have something to prove. On top of that a lot of people haven’t played in front of a live crowd in over a year and I think when you put all of that together it feels like everybody is building up for the climax that is the start of the season, it’s really exciting to be a part of.”

Henry previously played WR in high school and college so transitioning to tight end has been a change:

“I was initially recruited to (Holy Cross) as a tight end. I wasn’t heavy enough to play my initial freshman season, so they moved me back to wide receiver. When I transferred here, I was about 225 pounds, and they decided to keep me at tight end and bulk me up a little bit more. There are definitely differences running routes from a three-point stance, but I think there is some carry over with just different technique and getting out of breaks and stuff. I’m definitely thankful I’ve had a diverse background.”

Henry was one of four Red Raiders put on scholarship last weekend. His thoughts:

“I think I’ve just been so focused in on camp and everything, that it just kind of slipped out of my mind, I wasn’t expecting it at all. As soon as coach Cumbie came up and he started talking about his experience as a walk on I knew somebody was in for a lucky day, but I wasn’t quite sure it would be me until he said my name. It was just an ecstatic moment and a moment I will never forget.” Henry also mentioned that he’s not going to miss having to pick up the late night UberEATS or door bouncing shifts to help pay for tuition.

On his strengths as a tight end:

“I think I’m pretty well rounded in most things, but I think the thing I offer the most is just my knowledge of the offense. I feel like I’ve bought in pretty deeply into the offense, my understanding, and the fact that they can throw me really at any position whether that be slot, fullback, or tight end. I think that’s really what I have going for me.

Henry was asked how he sees the tight end position being utilized in Cumby’s offense:

“I would say, just what he’s willing to trust the tight ends to do, what he’s willing to put on our plate, to throw us in the fire and see how we handle it. He’s willing to do that a lot more than some of the other coaching staffs I’ve been a part of. That’s definitely a change in this offense. Also, credit to the guys in the tight end group for how they’ve all been able to handle it. We can be used, and we can be used a lot.”

Henry on what he’s seen from QB Tyler Shough:

“For Tyler, there’s been a couple of plays where you’re coming across the middle. You’re like, wow I’m open but I can’t see Tyler. Then a split second later you still can’t see Tyler, but the ball is wrapping right around the defensive lineman’s head and it’s coming right for you, so you better catch it. That’s one of the special things and just watching him and the connection he’s formed with Erik (Ezukanma) and some of those explosive wide receivers and the stuff they’re able to do down the field.”

Henry on what the season opener represents to Texas Tech:

“I think just showing everybody what this team can do this year. Obviously, we didn’t start last season as fast as we would’ve liked to against Houston Baptist, but I think it will be nice to show how far this team has come when we open up against the University of Houston.”

On what tight ends he likes to watch and model his game after:

“Growing up I idolized Heath Miller, I’m a Steelers fan, but Jason Witten guys like that. Just in recent memory George Kittle, Travis Kelce obviously, but George Kittle for me specifically, is just a guy that does everything and he’s one of the best blocking tight ends if not the best in the league. He may be second only to Travis Kelce as far as receiving.”