What's on their mind? Five minutes with Tahj Brooks

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks is coming off his best game as a Red Raider. Brooks set a career high in rushing yards (134) and yards per attempt (8.9) on way to scoring 2 touchdowns for the Red Raider offense. Brooks was an integral part in the 38-21 Texas Tech victory over Houston. I had a chance to visit with Tahj Brooks this week to find out what’s on his mind…



Brooks on his performance Saturday against Houston and if he felt any nerves going in: “It was great, it was a fun experience, I’m very blessed. Shout out to the guy’s up front that helped me by creating those holes for me to make those big runs. Also, Coach Cumbie for calling the right plays at the right time.” “Not really, just because I played so much last year. Pregame it hit me, just because there were a lot of people in the stands. Last year when I was a freshman, there wasn’t that many people because of Covid. Then you turn around and you’re playing in NRG Stadium, I was like dang, there’s a lot of people here. It was a great feeling just to play in front of fans and getting to do what I love to do.”

Brooks on the keys to his two touchdown runs and what allows him to have that big play ability: “On both of my runs, I’d say the keys were just going through my running reads that coach (DeAndre Smith) teaches me. Just reading the last down lineman on the line of scrimmage and filling where the holes are.” “Our running back room is full of talented guys, and we can all make explosive plays. So, me making those plays was very humbling. I’m actually like the slowest of the (running back) group.” Brooks mentioned that Xavier White, Chadarius Townsend, and SaRodorick Thompson are some of the fastest guys on the team. “I’m just trying to keep up with those guys and have some explosive runs. That’s what I’ve been working on in the offseason and it’s just now coming into play.”

Tahj Brooks celebrates in the end zone after a touchdown run against Houston (Texas Tech Football)

I asked Brooks about the tapping at his wrist celebration after the touchdown runs: I really came up with that on the fly. I was in my hotel room thinking what I should do for a celebration because I don’t know how to dance. Then when I scored, I just did something on the fly and pointed to my wrist. In pregame, we watched a video, and I was pointing to my wrist, and I was like, it’s time to go. Time to lock in and be the best. I’ve got to keep it (the celebration) in my bag.”

Brooks mentioned that running backs coach DeAndre Smith was happy with his week 1 performance. “He was happy but when I scored the first touchdown we were still losing. I just wanted to keep making big plays to help us win the game. The second was more of a put them away touchdown, but he was happy for me. Those were the two most explosive runs of my entire career at Tech, but now it’s time to turn the page and do it again against SFA.”

Brooks on the chemistry of the offense: “It was great, even though we didn’t get the ball basically until the second quarter. The first drive, we just had to shake that off. On the second drive I scored and then things just started clicking. At halftime we weren’t real rowdy or scared. We were like, let’s come together, get everything fixed, and go out in the 3rd and 4th quarter and win the game.” “So that’s where our chemistry comes from and with the o-line, we’re just one big family. We’re all just having fun and playing a game we love to do. I’m very blessed just to be here. Everybody wants to be at Texas Tech and play football for the Red Raiders so it’s just a humbling experience."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib25vcmFibGUgTWVudGlvbiwgV2VlayAxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiBSQiwgVGFoaiBCcm9va3MgKE1hbm9yIEhT KSBNYW5vciwgVFggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNW1Gb2VZbThk ciI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVtRm9lWW04ZHI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg RWFybCBDYW1wYmVsbCBBd2FyZCAoQENhbXBiZWxsQXdhcmQpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FtcGJlbGxBd2FyZC9zdGF0dXMvMTQz NTI3NjM3NDM1MzM1NDc1OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Brooks on his strengths as a running back and what he’s able to bring to the offense: “My pass pro, then after my pass pro just being a physical runner and not just a one cut, speed runner. I can catch the ball out of the backfield very well. I’m an every down back, not just a third down back or a back that comes in for a single play and goes out.” “Now I can say breaking runs and getting some explosive plays. Just making things happen out of the backfield and in pass protection. How I study the game, everyday I watch film after practice. Just focusing on the things I need to work on, trying to correct them the next day, and then just trying to be consistent.”

Brooks on how the team is feeling headed into the SFA game after a big win: “It’s a great feeling but we’ve got to work. There’s no time to back down just because they’re not a division one school. There’s been many division one schools, big schools, losing to FCS opponents." "We were in a meeting with Coach Wells and he was showing us all the big schools that have been losing to smaller schools. We just have to turn on that mindset like no, we’re not going to do that this week. We’ve got to come together and have a great practice today, tomorrow, Thursday, and even in the walk through on Friday. Just to have the feeling that we can go beat those guys and not just pause and let them be in the game with us.”

Brooks on the SFA defense: “They’re a very active defense, they show a lot of blitzes. So for running backs, I might not get out on pass pros. That will good for me to just use my hands and my feet to shuffle with these linebackers and d-lineman. They’re a pretty good defense. I feel like our run plays will work against them and the plays we put in. Having fun and just executing those plays will be the key for us.”