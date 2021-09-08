What's on their mind? Five minutes with Reggie Pearson Jr.

Reggie Pearson Jr. is a unique individual. What stands out the most about him is the level of maturity for a man his age. Pearson was forced to sit out the 2020 football season after not being cleared by the Wisconsin medical staff when it was discovered that he had a brain cavernoma. The adversity he faced and had to battle back from seems to have given him a positive perspective on life as well as an appreciation for being back in the game he loves.

Pearson played in his first game since the 2019 season on Saturday and talked about how great it felt to get back out there. “Great, great, blessed! I prayed for nights like these, I cried over nights like these. I was excited; I didn’t know what to expect with my play even with all the practices. So, kind of just seeing what I was capable of again and just displaying and proving to myself that I can still play as good as I did at Wisconsin or better." "I was definitely excited and excited to play next to my guys. That was the most fun I’ve had in a long time. Being able to step on the field again was special for me and my family.” Pearson on the biggest difference from the first half to the second half against Houston: “The mentality, execution, just making sure we execute our jobs and do what we have to do. To make sure everybody is in the right spot, so we don’t give up blown coverages or have miscommunications." "We kept them to under 40 yards in the second half, so it definitely made a statement and set a bar for us. That’s a level we’re trying to maintain and overreach. There’s more to come, more to see.” What he feels like he adds most to the Red Raider defense: “My mentality. I don’t like losing, I’m not a big fan of losing. So just trying to bring that dominance and knowing what I have to do to execute.”





Reggie Pearson intercepts a pass during Texas Tech's win over Houston ((AP))

Pearson on being the type of player that’s able to find success in creating turnovers and the forced fumble from the Houston game: “It’s a knack, definitely, a knack for the ball, as well as being in the right place. (On the Houston forced fumble) I’m going to be honest that was God given. I didn’t expect him to stop on a dime like that. I prayed after the game because I was so happy to get that and just feeling so blessed to be able to play again.” Pearson on changing the perception that Texas Tech doesn’t play defense: “Most of the transfers here came from defensive teams and I didn’t come here to play on a defense that gives up 60 points a game and neither did my other teammates. Displaying the dominance in that first game, outside of the miscommunications and troubles we had in the first half, showing that this team is different, that we can be a dominant defense." "At the end of the day, we’re all about us, maintaining that mentality of keeping it just about us and being dominate for ourselves.” On being named the Big 12 Newcomer of the week: “That’s something that I cherish and blessed to have, but I'm also kind of ignoring it and putting it to the side in order to surpass that this week and the week after.”





Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZmN8J2ZmvCdmZzwnZmc8J2ZnvCdmZog8J2Zi/CdmZrwnZmW8J2Z p/CdmajwnZmk8J2ZoyDwnZmF8J2Zpy4sIPCdmY/wnZma8J2ZrfCdmZbwnZmo IPCdmY/wnZma8J2ZmPCdmZ0sIPCdmL/wnZi9LCDwnZmF8J2Zpy48YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmlnMTJGQj9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JpZzEyRkI8L2E+IE5ld2Nv bWVyIG9mIHRoZSBXZWVrPGJyPjxicj7wn4+IIE1lbW9yYWJsZSBkZWJ1dCBh cyBhIFJlZCBSYWlkZXIgd2l0aCBhbiBpbnRlcmNlcHRpb24sIGEgZm9yY2Vk IGZ1bWJsZSBhbmQgZWlnaHQgdGFja2xlcyBpbiBUZXhhcyBUZWNoJiMzOTtz IGNvbWUtZnJvbS1iZWhpbmQgdmljdG9yeSBvdmVyIEhvdXN0b248YnI+PGJy PkRldGFpbHMg4p6h77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xd3VJUHJG VDhvIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vMXd1SVByRlQ4bzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NaYkZvbzhCMk4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jWmJGb284 QjJOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyAxMiBDb25mZXJlbmNlIChAQmlnMTJD b25mZXJlbmNlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZzEy Q29uZmVyZW5jZS9zdGF0dXMvMTQzNDkwOTQyNzczMjIwMTQ4ND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK