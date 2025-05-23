Friday Flare
Jarrett breaks down who he thinks the Red Raiders should try to add to their future slates.
2026 quarterback Stephen Cannon talks in-home visit with the Texas Tech staff, track success, status of commitment
Darrion Williams has withdrawn from the NBA Draft, where will he go next?
We take a look at Texas Tech's roster and scholarship counter heading into the summer of 2025
McCasland gets extension to become one of highest paid coaches in the country
