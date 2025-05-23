Texas Tech in the mix for rising point guard Darius Bivins

This week the Texas Tech staff, led by General Manager Kellen Buffington and head coach Grant McCasland put an offer on the table for 2026 point guard Darius Bivins.

Bivins is playing with the Washington Warriors AAU program this spring and is coming off a big performance at the 3Stripes Select Basketball Session II over the weekend, earning himself several scholarship offers in the process. Per zagsblog.com, Bivins averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals this weekend.

Bivins has quickly moved up the list of priority targets for Texas Tech due to his ability to be a true floor general, playmaker, create his own shot, score at all three levels and finish at the rim among other traits.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Bivins to discuss his interest in Texas Tech and which other schools he's considering.

What you need to know...

... Bivins holds 34+ offers to date

... Bivins has so far taken visits to Virginia, Rutgers, Georgetown and Harvard

... Bivins is ranked as the No. 126 overall player in the 2026 class per Rivals

... While Bivins currently lives in and plays his HS ball in Virginia, his parents are originally from Texas. His dad Chris Bivins played at John Jay HS in San Antonio

Initial connection with Texas Tech: "So actually, it just started recently. He (Kellen Buffington) had reached out Saturday. So right after one of our games he had texted me, it was just like, basically telling me good game, and he's going to let the weekend go by and he's going to call me Monday. So he actually called me Monday and we had a good conversation. And then he actually called me Tuesday. It was either Tuesday late or Wednesday morning and officially offered me. And then not too long ago, I think it was Wednesday night or afternoon, I got on FaceTime with the head coach (Grant McCasland). So that was really cool.

But the main coach that texts me is coach Buffington, he's the GM. It was cool being on FaceTime with coach McCasland."