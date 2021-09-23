What's on their mind? 5 minutes with Mason Tharp

Since the first day Mason Tharp stepped on campus, every person you talk to would give you a different number when referring to his size. RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Tharp for the first time Tuesday and got the official listing straight from the man himself:

“I’m 6-foot-9. I got measured a little over 6-8 1/2 when I first got here. I’ve probably grown over a quarter inch or more since then. I weigh about 250 pounds right now, so I’m just maintaining that. After the season, I’ll probably try to go up to 260-265.” Tharp said coach Scholz is good about making sure the players gain an appropriate amount of weight without losing any speed. Tharp also has 11 inch hands and wears a 3XL football glove. Mark Adams still hasn’t reached out yet, but one thing tight ends coach Luke Wells said during fall camp was that the coaching staff was really impressed with Tharp’s athleticism on the basketball court when they recruited him. Tharp also grew up playing lacrosse as a kid.

Any drawbacks to being 6-foot-9 off the football field?

“Definitely when the cold weather hits, finding pants that fit. It's hard, I’ve got my mom looking all over the place. It helps being here because they (Texas Tech) can get some stuff from Under Armour that fits me, but before I was here it was hard to find pants.” Tharp wears a 38x40 jean size and drives a lifted Chevrolet truck to ensure that extra leg room. Still has to ride with the seat all the way back though.

Mason Tharp (80) breaks away from an FIU defender. (Chase Seabolt)

What was it like to score that first touchdown?

“It was surreal, it was something I dreamed about my whole life. Going to play football at a division-one level and ultimately scoring a touchdown in front a great crowd.” Tharp said that there’s a lot of talent in the tight end room, but Travis Koontz is one player that he’s tried to pick up a lot of information from. “I’ve been learning off Travis. He’s been here three years so I’m getting all the knowledge I can off him to ultimately help up my game for the next few years.”

What’s the overall feel and approach this week with Texas on the schedule?

Tharp said that going into a big game, he feeds off the energy of the older guys, and the “juice” that a lot of the veteran players bring. “Everyone’s excited. Especially after last year with them (Tech) being up and the end not going the way we wanted it to. Everybody has some fire in them to go and finish the job this year.” Went on to say that Texas is a good team with good athletes, and they respect them but so far this week they’ve been focused more on themselves and how they can approach attacking them.

Who are some tight ends at the NFL level you like to watch and model your game after?

“Definitely Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, those are probably the two top ones. When I was little my dad was always saying “look at Gronk, look at Gronk.” He was in New England winning all those Super Bowls. When Travis Kelce got big, I started watching him and the way he runs his routes. George Kittle also, he’s sharp on his routes. So, picking up on little things like that from those three guys.”

What is your greatest strength as a tight end?

“I’d say probably my blocking. That’s what I did in high school, I blocked a lot. I've got the techniques and basics down so that’s something I feel really comfortable with.” Tharp said in the passing game he still has things he wants to work on such as sharpening his routes. He works frequently on his route running with coach Luke Wells, running drills to clean up his techniques. Spoke on the importance of making contested catches to give the quarterback an added trust in the tight ends. “Just knowing that we’re always open with us being so big. Wherever they throw it, they can throw it high and we’re always going to be taller than the defensive backs. So just having the quarterback know they can always fall back on us.”

What is it about Lubbock that has made the transition from Houston so easy?