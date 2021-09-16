What's on their mind? Five minutes with Colin Schooler

Schooler on the 4th and short struggles from the defense this season:

“It’s extremely frustrating. You look at the numbers and it says the defense is killing it on third down, but what that doesn’t show you is that they (SFA) were four for five on fourth downs. Those numbers can be skewed a little bit depending on how you look at it. If we can limit the damage on third down, instead of on third and eight giving up seven, then maybe the punt return team is on the field instead of us again.”

Schooler talked about the defensive stand to win the game against SFA:

“They get inside the 10 and the plays start adding up, but we didn’t panic. There’s only so much so much yardage to cover when you get that close so it’s almost kind of easier you know. I think just knowing that and trusting in each other helps us in times like those.” “I’m proud of our guys. Yes, it was stressful, but nobody panicked. I think that shows how mature our team is and how we bend but don’t break.”



Schooler on what’s next for the Red Raider defense:

“We just have to start fast. The past two games, Houston we started slow, Stephen F. started slow. Against Big 12 opponents, sometimes you might not be able to come back after that. I feel like playing a complete full game, at full speed, is something we really need to improve on.”

Schooler on what he attributes to the slow start by the defense the last two games:

“I think it just reflects on the leaders, the team voted captains, of keeping everybody together and not allowing that to happen. It’s just a mindset, it’s nothing physical, it’s all mental. I feel like if our captains and our leaders just kind of get us together before we go out and agree that we’re going to do it (start fast), then we should be able to do it.”



Colin Schooler celebrates on the field after a defensive play against SFA (Chase Seabolt)

Schooler talked about what it’s going to take for the Red Raiders to stop FIU running back D’Vonte Price:

“Well they have a good offensive line to start with before we even talk about the back. A big athletic o-line which helps create good opportunities for a good running back to make plays. He’s a big running back as it is, 6’3”, 215lbs, and he runs behind his pads too. He’s one of those guys that gets the forward lean and he’s able to make guys miss and create big plays.” “Those two going together makes their run game pretty good. We just have to do a good job at tackling. We’re not just gonna be able to throw our bodies into him and bring him down easily. I feel like swarm tackling, keeping our feet moving, and driving all the way into the ground is going to be a focal point this week.”

