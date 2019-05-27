What kind of player is Texas Tech getting in Joel Ntambwe?
Texas Tech basketball continues to add to its roster and over the weekend more good news came for the Red Raiders when UNLV transfer wing/forward Joel Ntambwe decided to commit to Texas Tech. He will sit out this season and redshirt per NCAA rules, and will then have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining.
We reached out to Jon Sandler, play by play voice of UNLV basketball, for his take on what kind of player Texas Tech fans should be expecting in Ntambwe.
Jon Sandler: "Naturally skilled offensively. Will continue to improve as he learns. Still somewhat raw but huge upside."
What are his assets/strength as a player? What are some things he can improve upon?
Sandler: "Length, athleticism, raw offensive ability. Decent range from 3. Has potential to really stretch defenses at 6’9.”
"Needs to work on D. Understanding team flow at both ends."
What position did he play at UNLV and what kind of role best suits him in your opinion?
Sandler: "Played out of position at the 4 because of injuries to others. Probably better as a small forward."