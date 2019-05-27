Texas Tech basketball continues to add to its roster and over the weekend more good news came for the Red Raiders when UNLV transfer wing/forward Joel Ntambwe decided to commit to Texas Tech. He will sit out this season and redshirt per NCAA rules, and will then have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining.

We reached out to Jon Sandler, play by play voice of UNLV basketball, for his take on what kind of player Texas Tech fans should be expecting in Ntambwe.