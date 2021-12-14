What It Means: Texas Tech lands 4* DE Joseph Adedire

One of the top players in the state of Texas is a Red Raider.

On Monday night Mansfield Summit DE Joseph Adedire announced his commitment to Texas Tech, just a day after returning home from his official visit to the 806.

Adedire is ranked by Rivals as a 5.8 four-star recruit, the No. 48 player in Texas and the No. 24 strongside defensive end in his class.

He chose Texas Tech over a total of 20 scholarship offers, including Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Oregon and TCU among others.

His lead recruiter at Texas Tech was newly named defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch, who comes over after spending the last several years at TCU. Adedire was previously committed to TCU, but Fitch's close relationship with Adedire worked out in the end for Texas Tech.

As a junior in 2020, he was credited with 53 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss and 12 sacks, per his MaxPreps page. His senior season stats are not readily available.

Adedire helped his Mansfield Summit team go 11-4 this year and reach the state semi-finals for the second year in a row.

He becomes the second 4-star prospect in the 2022 class to commit to Texas Tech. Overall including 2023's, Joey McGuire and staff have landed five (5) blue chip prospects since arriving in Lubbock last month.

Once Adedire puts pen to paper, which he is expected to do on Wednesday with the beginning of the early signing period, he will become the second Summit Jaguar to sign with the Red Raiders in the last two years, joining offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson who was a member of the 2021 class.