What It Means: Texas Tech lands 4* DE Joseph Adedire
WHAT HAPPENED
One of the top players in the state of Texas is a Red Raider.
On Monday night Mansfield Summit DE Joseph Adedire announced his commitment to Texas Tech, just a day after returning home from his official visit to the 806.
Adedire is ranked by Rivals as a 5.8 four-star recruit, the No. 48 player in Texas and the No. 24 strongside defensive end in his class.
He chose Texas Tech over a total of 20 scholarship offers, including Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Oregon and TCU among others.
His lead recruiter at Texas Tech was newly named defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch, who comes over after spending the last several years at TCU. Adedire was previously committed to TCU, but Fitch's close relationship with Adedire worked out in the end for Texas Tech.
As a junior in 2020, he was credited with 53 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss and 12 sacks, per his MaxPreps page. His senior season stats are not readily available.
Adedire helped his Mansfield Summit team go 11-4 this year and reach the state semi-finals for the second year in a row.
He becomes the second 4-star prospect in the 2022 class to commit to Texas Tech. Overall including 2023's, Joey McGuire and staff have landed five (5) blue chip prospects since arriving in Lubbock last month.
Once Adedire puts pen to paper, which he is expected to do on Wednesday with the beginning of the early signing period, he will become the second Summit Jaguar to sign with the Red Raiders in the last two years, joining offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson who was a member of the 2021 class.
THE FILM
... Explosive first step, whether rushing off the edge or inside
... Can beat opposing lineman with speed or power
... Positional versatility. His film shows him playing as a standup outside linebacker, as a defensive end in a four man front, and on the interior as a defensive tackle
... Relentless motor in pursuit of the quarterback
... Big hitter for a defensive lineman. Opponents feel it when he hits them
... Shows off a nice spin move
... Equally as strong against the run as he is the pass
... Does not give up on plays. Chases down ball carriers downfield
NATIONAL REACTION
"Joseph Adedire to Texas Tech gives Joey McGuire and his staff another big win on the recruiting trail, especially with a regional rival losing a four-star defensive lineman. Adedire is a tone-setter in the trenches and an outstanding run defender. He played largely inside this season, and at 6-foot-3 and 245 or so pounds he'll likely see snaps on the interior where he can absorb and battle double-teams and stymie opposing rushing attacks. In the Class 5A state semifinals, Adedire piled up six tackles, three for loss, with a sack and two more quarterback pressures. He finished with 74 tackles and 23 for loss as a senior. Adedire is explosive off the ball and a position-versatile option capable of making splash plays in the backfield."
- Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals