What It Means: Texas Tech lands 3* SG Lamar Washington
WHAT HAPPENED?
One of the top players in the state of Oregon is now a Red Raider.
Today Compass Prep SG Lamar Washington announced his commitment to Texas Tech. Washington has been signed to Texas Tech since November during the early signing period but he wanted to wait to announce until now so that he could have an announcement party with his family and friends in his hometown of Portland. He has been in Arizona with Compass Prep and just got back home for the holidays.
Washington is ranked by Rivals as a three-star prospect, by ESPN as a four-star prospect and 247Sports ranks Washington as the 123rd player nationally, No. 14 SG in his class, and the 8th ranked player overall in Oregon.
He chose Texas Tech over a total of 17 scholarship offers, including Texas, Auburn, Washington State, and Oregon State. Oregon also showed heavy interest during his recruitment process.
His lead recruiter at Texas Tech was Barret Peery, who had been recruiting Washington since being the head coach at Portland State. Peery's close relationship with Washington worked out in the end for Texas Tech.
This season so far playing for the highly talented Compass Prep, he is credited with 11 PPG, 3.8 APG, and 3.1 RPG per his MaxPreps profile. Washington was also named the 2020-21 MaxPreps Oregon High School Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 30.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while leading his Jefferson squad to a 14-3 record.
Washington has helped his Compass Prep team go 13-1 this year so far and has helped lead them to be one of the top high school teams in the nation.
He becomes the third prospect in the 2022 class to commit to Texas Tech. Mark Adams and Co. are starting to shape out a decently well first high school recruiting class with possibly one more addition.
It is notable to mention that Washington also played football as a linebacker for most of his high school career, gaining multiple D1 offers for the sport.
THE FILM
... Can pass the ball with high intensity and will get his teammates set up to make plays
... Can get very hot from three with a decently quick release
... Lots of speed getting down the court and can beat you to the glass with ease
... Great ball handler/dribbler with tons of athleticism
... Will always find a way to get open
... Will thrive in Mark Adams defense
... Does not give up on plays. Is never offbeat
NATIONAL REACTION
“In the almost twenty years I have followed the high school basketball scene in Oregon, Lamar Washington has been one of the hardest working players that I have seen. Since he entered Jefferson High School as a freshman to now, he has put in the time and work to refine his body and his game to eventually become the 2021 Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year. When he entered high school, he was mostly known for his three-point shooting range and touch. But since then he's become a true three-level scorer, capable of getting hot from beyond the arc but also good at getting to the hoop and finishing with either hand. An outstanding ball-handler and passer, he's best with the ball in his hands to create for himself and others but is just as good as playing off the ball as well. Defensively, he's an outstanding on-the-ball defender who has the quick hands to disrupt opposing ball handlers and garner steals.
Over the last couple of years he played in Oregon, Washington transformed his body by becoming leaner yet he still possesses the physicality that allows him to power past defenders and absorb contact on drives in the lane. He also improved his speed and athleticism so that he can easily finish above the rim. As a junior, he became one of the select few to ever average over 30 points a game at the big school level in Oregon state history.” - Jed Tai, Senior Writer for Prep Hoops Oregon