What It Means: Texas Tech lands 3* SG Lamar Washington

One of the top players in the state of Oregon is now a Red Raider.

Today Compass Prep SG Lamar Washington announced his commitment to Texas Tech. Washington has been signed to Texas Tech since November during the early signing period but he wanted to wait to announce until now so that he could have an announcement party with his family and friends in his hometown of Portland. He has been in Arizona with Compass Prep and just got back home for the holidays.

Washington is ranked by Rivals as a three-star prospect, by ESPN as a four-star prospect and 247Sports ranks Washington as the 123rd player nationally, No. 14 SG in his class, and the 8th ranked player overall in Oregon.

He chose Texas Tech over a total of 17 scholarship offers, including Texas, Auburn, Washington State, and Oregon State. Oregon also showed heavy interest during his recruitment process.

His lead recruiter at Texas Tech was Barret Peery, who had been recruiting Washington since being the head coach at Portland State. Peery's close relationship with Washington worked out in the end for Texas Tech.

This season so far playing for the highly talented Compass Prep, he is credited with 11 PPG, 3.8 APG, and 3.1 RPG per his MaxPreps profile. Washington was also named the 2020-21 MaxPreps Oregon High School Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 30.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while leading his Jefferson squad to a 14-3 record.

Washington has helped his Compass Prep team go 13-1 this year so far and has helped lead them to be one of the top high school teams in the nation.

He becomes the third prospect in the 2022 class to commit to Texas Tech. Mark Adams and Co. are starting to shape out a decently well first high school recruiting class with possibly one more addition.

It is notable to mention that Washington also played football as a linebacker for most of his high school career, gaining multiple D1 offers for the sport.