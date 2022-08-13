What It Means: Round Rock DL Ansel Nedore to Texas Tech
Joey McGuire, Zarnell Fitch and the Red Raider coaches added another huge piece to the puzzle when Round Rock defensive lineman Ansel Nedore announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Saturday evening.
The Rivals 5.7 three-star and 29th ranked defensive tackle in the country ended up choosing Texas Tech directly over Big 12 opponents Texas and Baylor. In addition, he also held offers from Houston, SMU, TCU and UTSA.
As a junior Nedore made 57 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries and one sack. Those numbers helped him be named the District 25-6A Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Nedore also competes in track & field, where he throws shot put and discus. His personal record throw in the shot put is 45 feet, 9 inches, and his personal record discus throw is 109 feet, 4 inches.
Nedore checks in 6-foot-3, 245 pounds with a reported 6-foot-9 wingspan.
He becomes the sixth prospect listed as a defensive lineman by Rivals to commit to Texas Tech, joining Natchitoches Central's (LA) Tre’Darius Brown, Manor's Jayden Cofield, Woodville's Braylon Rigsby, Post's Isaiah Crawford and Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Amier Washington.
NATIONAL TAKE
"Honing from Central Texas, Round Rock’s Ansel Nedore combines power with athleticism on the interior defensive line to cause havoc up front for opposing offensive linemen. Nedore’s naturally-born brute strength allows him to overpower his matchups and knock down linemen like bowling pins. His physical profile allows him to use his power in the pass rush while also using length to force pass breakups. In the run game, Nedore shows a keen aggressiveness that allowed him to total double digit tackles for loss in 2021.
In looking at areas of improvement, Nedore will need to add mass to his frame to compete in the Big 12, but the potential to do so is very attainable. A certain level of buy-in will also be needed at a program like Texas Tech that has turned the corner in the locker room that has created one of the more energetic but demanding environments in the country. If Nedore can work to improve his game to compete at that level in order to compete for a starting job, his upside once in that role is massive." - Nick Harris, Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst