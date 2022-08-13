What It Means: Round Rock DL Ansel Nedore to Texas Tech

Joey McGuire, Zarnell Fitch and the Red Raider coaches added another huge piece to the puzzle when Round Rock defensive lineman Ansel Nedore announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Saturday evening.

The Rivals 5.7 three-star and 29th ranked defensive tackle in the country ended up choosing Texas Tech directly over Big 12 opponents Texas and Baylor. In addition, he also held offers from Houston, SMU, TCU and UTSA.

As a junior Nedore made 57 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries and one sack. Those numbers helped him be named the District 25-6A Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Nedore also competes in track & field, where he throws shot put and discus. His personal record throw in the shot put is 45 feet, 9 inches, and his personal record discus throw is 109 feet, 4 inches.

Nedore checks in 6-foot-3, 245 pounds with a reported 6-foot-9 wingspan.

He becomes the sixth prospect listed as a defensive lineman by Rivals to commit to Texas Tech, joining Natchitoches Central's (LA) Tre’Darius Brown, Manor's Jayden Cofield, Woodville's Braylon Rigsby, Post's Isaiah Crawford and Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Amier Washington.