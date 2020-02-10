Texas Tech picked up a big addition on Monday evening when John Paul II wide receiver Jerand Bradley announced his commitment to the Red Raiders. Bradley has a fantastic offer list that includes 23 programs around the country. He chose the Red Raiders over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Utah, Wisconsin and others. The first thing that stands out about Bradley is his size, at 6-foot-5, 206 pounds he will physically remind Tech fans of former star Antoine Wesley or current Red Raider T.J. Vasher. As a junior, Bradley put up monster numbers to the tune of 96 receptions, 1595 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns. Currently rated a 5.6 three-star prospect, Bradley is listed as the No. 64 player in the state of Texas and the No. 79 overall ranked wide receiver in the country per Rivals.

HOW WE GOT HERE

The Texas Tech coaching staff, led by WR's coach Joel Filani, identified Bradley as a top target in the 2021 class early on and offered him during the open evaluation period on April 29, 2019. At the time of the offer, Tech was Bradley's sixth Power Five offer and getting in relatively early was important. Even before he picked up his offer from Tech, Bradley showed high interest in the Red Raiders. He was in attendance in Frisco in early April for the program's spring scrimmage. Later on in July, he took an unofficial visit to Texas Tech with his family. That was a key visit for Bradley, he told RedRaiderSports.com that he really enjoyed being around the coaches and building that relationship. Bradley had plans to come check out Tech's game against Oklahoma State in October but wasn't able to make it at the last minute. Bradley did make it back for Tech's big Junior Day event in January, and that visit really helped seal the deal in Tech's favor. Now, Bradley joins a class that already includes Texas Top 100 prospects Behren Morton and Cale Sanders Jr.

EVALUATION

... Size mismatch against any defensive back and uses his body well to "box out" defenders ... Great speed, seemingly glides away from defenders ... Uses his length and athleticism to go get 50/50 balls and back shoulder throws ... Weapon in the screen game and hard to tackle in space ... Tremendous red zone weapon, easy target when isolated in space against smaller corners ... Willing blocker on run plays and doesn't shy away from contact

COACH'S TAKE

We caught up with John Paul II defensive line coach/college football adviser Charlie Williams for his insight on the newest Texas Tech commitment. ... Williams says Bradley loves the Tech coaching staff led by WR's coach Joel Filani. ... Bradley said it felt like home after his first visit last July. He thought Lubbock was a country, quiet place but that campus exceeded his expectations. ... Bradley knows former Tech receivers Michael Crabtree and Antoine Wesley through his dad who is a longtime trainer in DFW. Crabtree told Bradley to 'break all my records' and the Texas Tech coaching staff has said he can be even better. ... Initially Bradley had planned on announcing his decision at an All-Star game after the season, but he hasn't decided which one he's playing in yet. He started to see how much Tech wanted him and he realized there was no need for him to wait on any more offers. ... Tech isn't taking many receivers in the 2021 class, so it was important that Bradley jumped on board as the No. 1 target. ... Texas Tech QB commit Behren Morton and Bradley have a good relationship, they text a lot and Morton definitely helped with this recruitment. ... Bradley is also an outstanding basketball player but gave it up this year because he wanted to focus on football. Main goals were getting bigger, faster and stronger this offseason, while getting ready to play at the next level. ... One of Bradley's best friends is Jaylen Tyson, a 2021 basketball recruit at John Paul II and has an offer from the Red Raiders. Both Bradley and Tyson visited for the Kentucky basketball game in late January. ... Williams says Texas Tech RB coach DeAndre Smith is laid back and down to earth. He doesn't sell and keep things real. Smith also recruited Bradley, telling him he was a big need and a top target but didn't pressure him into a commitment.

BIG PICTURE