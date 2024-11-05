What is Texas Tech's gameplan for Travis Hunter & the Colorado offense?

in other news
Friday Flare
This week the coaches lost a 2025 commitment, a potential new 2025 target emerges, we highlight several 2025 commitments
McCasland ready to begin the journey in 2024-25
Head coach Grant McCasland previews the 2024-25 season ahead of the opener on Tuesday.
Four-star TE Matt Ludwig returns for another visit to Texas Tech
Billings (MT) West four-star tight end Matt Ludwig talks Texas Tech visit for Homecoming
Bill Seals from CycloneReport.com previews Iowa State
We caught up with Seals to get the bigger picture on what makes the Cyclones so dangerous.
2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Nine
We recap how Texas Tech commits and top remaining targets performed last week
