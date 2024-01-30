With Texas Tech’s 2024 schedule having been released on Tuesday, we look at what former Red Raider football players will face their former team in the upcoming season.

Abilene Christian

Texas Tech will see quite a few familiar faces when Abilene Christian comes to town, headlined by starting quarterback Maverick McIvor who spent three seasons in Lubbock as a backup quarterback.

Hut Graham is also in the ACU quarterback room while WR Dax Neece was in Lubbock from 2018-19. Jed Castles, the former tight end, rounds out the former Tech pass catchers that ended up in Abilene.

Former Tech offensive lineman who transferred in from Mary Hardin Baylor in 2021, Tay Yanta is in Abilene and is joined by former Joey McGuire recruit defensive lineman Syncere Massey out of Cedar Hill.

Former kicker Grant Nickel rounds out the former Red Raiders on the Wildcat roster.

RedRaiderSports.com has heard rumors of Nehemiah Martinez, who had a strong season in 2022 for Texas Tech, transferring to Abilene Christian, but nothing has been confirmed from Martinez on social media.

Washington State: None

North Texas

Former Tech WR Trey Cleveland is back at North Texas after testing the transfer portal waters for the second time in his career after leading the Mean Green in receiving in 2023.

Cleveland is joined by former Tech offensive lineman Larry Moore, who spent 2020-23 in Lubbock.

Arizona State

The lone former Red Raider on the Arizona State roster is former New Mexico transfer offensive lineman Cade Briggs who never saw significant playing time for the Red Raiders.

Briggs was in Lubbock for a season in 2022 before transferring to Arizona State.

Cincinnati: None

Arizona: None

Baylor

The most recent addition to the Bears was Texas Tech transfer edge rusher Steve Linton who spent his lone season in Lubbock in 2023 and stood out against the Bears in the Red Raider win in October.

Linton will get his return trip to Lubbock and will almost certainly be a starter for Baylor as a pass rusher in the matchup.

TCU: None

Iowa State: None

Colorado: None

Oklahoma State

Former Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman will be visited his former team in late November. In his second season in Stillwater, Bowman missed out on a date with the Red Raiders in his first season with the Cowboys.

Bowman is coming off a Big 12 championship game appearance in 2023 and will face the Red Raiders nearing the end of his collegiate career.

West Virginia: None