Guard Donovan Atwell is newest Texas Tech knockdown shooter

The good news continued for the Texas Tech Men's Basketball program on Sunday afternoon with the commitment announcement of UNC Greensboro guard Donovan Atwell.

Atwell will arrive in Lubbock with one season of eligibility remaining.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, Atwell has appeared in 94 career games, starting 64 of them for the Spartans.

A prolific shooter, Atwell is coming off his best season where he averaged 13.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

He launched 7.5 three point attempts per game this last year, connecting at a 39.8% clip from deep. His ability to shoot a lot (and efficiently) will help open things up inside for the Big 12 Player of the Year, JT Toppin.

Atwell set a career high in scoring in an early January road win @ Chattanooga, dropping 28 points on 9-for-11 from the field (6-of-7 3PT).

Atwell was selected to the All-SoCon Third Team following his junior season.

He joins a Texas Tech roster that includes returnees JT Toppin and Christian Anderson, as well as fellow new additions Tyeree Bryan (Santa Clara) and LeJuan Watts (Washington State).