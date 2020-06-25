 RedRaiderSports - What Do the Analytics Say We Should Expect From Matt Wells in Year Two?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 14:53:37 -0500') }} football Edit

What Do the Analytics Say We Should Expect From Matt Wells in Year Two?

Taylor Beadles • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@Tbead2

No one is happy with the record that Matt Wells finished with during his first season at Texas Tech. We can argue, and we have, about expectations, status of the program he took over, comparisons t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}