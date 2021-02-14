With the staff now fully focused on 2022 recruiting - they have sent out over 30 offers since the calendar turned to 2021 alone - I wanted to put together a mock recruiting class.

This is in no way what's going to happen. Of the 85 offers to the 2022 class made by TTU so far, the Red Raiders are really only in the mix for a handful of those guys. Several are highly ranked national prospects, and are not realistically going to end up in the scarlet and black.

With that said, there are a ton of good prospects around the state who are worthy of a Texas Tech offer. This piece will include recruits who already hold offers, but some of those guys without offers so far, too.

Let's say they add 18 high school prospects, which would leave room for seven (7) from the JUCO and transfer ranks.