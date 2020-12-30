RedRaiderSports - West Texas recruits to keep an eye on

Whether true or false, it feels like West Texas is producing more FBS talent than ever before. Just in the last handful of years you've had top recruits such as Reese Moore (Seminole), King Doerue (Tascosa) and Jalin Conyers (Gruver) come out of the area and sign with their respective Power 5 programs. Texas Tech has also gotten in on the action, landing recruits such as Maverick McIvor (San Angelo), Trevor Roberson (Wellington), Landon Peterson (Permian), Loic Fouonji (Midland Lee), LB Moore (Tascosa), John Holcomb (Wellington) and on and on it goes. Today we take a look at the future and the names to know in West Texas for the coming recruiting classes.

Texas Tech involved? The Red Raiders were Thompson's seventh offer, way back on March 31st, 2020. He currently holds 32 offers and recently trimmed his list down to a top 12, and the Red Raiders made the cut. Other schools? The other schools in Thompson's top 12 are Texas A&M, Clemson, Nebraska, Auburn, Texas, Stanford, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Oregon and Georgia.

Texas Tech involved? The Red Raiders offered Jones on October 16th, 2020. They were his 21st and most recent offer. Other schools? Jones hasn't cut his list down yet, but some of the top programs involved include Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and Washington among others.

Texas Tech involved? The Red Raiders sent Lateef a recruiting edit back on September 1, 2020 - the first day coaches were allowed to directly message 2022 recruits. TTU coaches to follow Lateef on Twitter include offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, offensive line coach Steve Farmer, offensive line graduate assistant John Cannova, director of recruiting Preston Pehrson, director of player personnel Aaron Burks, offensive assistant Cole Thomas and defensive analyst Conor Dubin. The Red Raiders have yet to offer. Other schools? Lateef currently holds nine offers, including Power 5 offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas and Washington State.

Texas Tech involved? Several coaches follow Gray on Twitter, including offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, offensive line coach Steve Farmer, Director of Recruiting Preston Pehrson, offensive assistant Cole Thomas and defensive analyst Conor Dubin. The Red Raiders have yet to offer. Other schools? Gray currently holds two offers, from Arizona State and Southern Miss.

Texas Tech involved? Several coaches follow Everhart on Twitter including defensive coordinator Keith Patterson, offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, director of recruiting Preston Pehrson, tight end's coach Luke Wells, head strength coach David Scholz and defensive analyst Conor Dubin. The Red Raiders have yet to offer. Other schools? Everhart currently holds one offer, from Stephen F. Austin. In addition, he has posted recruiting edits from schools such as SMU and Louisiana in recent months.

Texas Tech involved? Kaden Carr is the younger brother of former Texas Tech tight end Tyler Carr. The younger Carr is followed on Twitter by offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie and offensive assistant Cole Thomas. Other schools? The rising junior holds an early offer from Arizona State.

Texas Tech involved? The 2023 recruit is followed on Twitter by offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, offensive line coach Steve Farmer, offensive line graduate assistant John Cannova and offensive assistant Cole Thomas. Other schools? Sewell has yet to pick up his first offer.

Texas Tech involved? Crawford is followed on Twitter by offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie and defensive analyst Conor Dubin. Other schools? The 6-foot-4 athlete holds an early offer from Illinois State.

Texas Tech involved? The Lubbock-Cooper defensive end is followed on Twitter by offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, director of player personnel Aaron Burks and offensive assistant Cole Thomas. He also camped with the Red Raiders in the summer of 2019. Other schools? Jordan holds two offers so far - from Illinois State and Nevada.

Texas Tech involved? Isaiah is the son of Texas Tech Associate A.D. for Player Development & Student-Athlete Services Troy Kema. He is followed on Twitter by offensive line coach Steve Farmer, tight end's coach Luke Wells, director of player personnel Aaron Burks, wide receivers coach Joel Filani, special teams coach Mark Tommerdahl, director of recruiting Preston Pehrson and offensive assistant Cole Thomas. Other schools? Kema recently picked up his first FBS offer - from Virginia. He also holds offers from Texas A&M-Commerce and Northern Michigan.

Texas Tech involved? Jones is followed on Twitter by offensive line coach Steve Farmer and offensive line graduate assistant John Cannova. Other schools? Jones is still seeking his first offer.

Texas Tech involved? Davila is being followed on Twitter by offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie. Other schools? The Midland Lee quarterback picked up an offer from Illinois State this summer, which is extremely early and impressive for a 2024 prospect.

Texas Tech involved? The younger brother of senior slot receiver McLane Mannix, Brannan is being followed on Twitter by head strength coach David Scholz, offensive assistant Cole Thomas, director of player personnel Aaron Burks and tight end's coach Luke Wells. He also posted a recruiting edit from the staff back on September 1st, the first day college coaches were able to contact 2022 recruits. Other schools? Mannix holds an offer from Nevada, where big brother McLane signed with out of high school. He also recently posted a recruiting edit from UNLV.