RedRaiderSports - Wells: 'Tommy McVay is Texas Tech football'

In the early segment of Wednesday's post-practice media presser, Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells spoke highly and emotionally of Director of Operations Tommy McVay.

McVay, who has been with the Red Raider football program for over 20 years, had a fall Monday that has him hospitalized with some serious injuries.

Wells began by talking about the beginning moments of his arrival to Texas Tech with a warm welcome from McVay.

"I met Tommy within the first little bit that I was here," Well said. "He was the first guy that I met as soon as I walked into this football facility. Big smile, handshake and a hug, and it never changed."

McVay is one of the most recognized faces around the Texas Tech football and athletic program to all Red Raiders.

Wells pondered on the words McVay would say to him every time the two congregated, and those were, "there's my coach."











