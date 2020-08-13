RedRaiderSports - Wells: 'Tommy McVay is Texas Tech football'

Wells: 'Tommy McVay is Texas Tech football'
In the early segment of Wednesday's post-practice media presser, Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells spoke highly and emotionally of Director of Operations Tommy McVay.
McVay, who has been with the Red Raider football program for over 20 years, had a fall Monday that has him hospitalized with some serious injuries.
Wells began by talking about the beginning moments of his arrival to Texas Tech with a warm welcome from McVay.
"I met Tommy within the first little bit that I was here," Well said. "He was the first guy that I met as soon as I walked into this football facility. Big smile, handshake and a hug, and it never changed."
McVay is one of the most recognized faces around the Texas Tech football and athletic program to all Red Raiders.
Wells pondered on the words McVay would say to him every time the two congregated, and those were, "there's my coach."
"And he gives me a fist-bump every morning," Wells said. "I can't even talk about the impact that he has made in this Red Raider community, the community of Lubbock, West Texas all the way down to Midland. Tremendous impact: coaches, players, people, families, parents of our players here."
Interesting to note, McVay spent 13 years as athletic director and head football coach on the high school level in Kansas before moving to the college ranks as an assistant coach at Kansas State, according to his Texas Tech Athletics biography. McVay also compiled a 100-36-2 record as a high school football coach.
While at Texas Tech, McVay has served under five head coaches for the Red Raiders: Spike Dykes, Mike Leach, Tommy Tuberville, Kliff Kingsbury and currently Wells.
"Tommy is Texas Tech football," Wells said. "He is Mr. Red Raider. Not many people know this, I hired him within the first five minutes of meeting him. Walked him, met him. We talked about Oklahoma and Kansas high school. I had some mutual friends. Went into and his office and said, 'show me your office.' We went through all the pictures on the wall, if you guys have ever been in Tommy's office. He's got pictures back to when dirt was invented."
Wells mentioned how McVay was contemplating retirement but Wells said he needed him.
"I said, 'T-Mac, I need you,'", Wells said. "Give me a few years and help me turn this thing around and help me with the alumni and the boosters and introduce me to everybody, and I'm going to tell you, there's not a better encourager than I've ever met in my life than Tommy McVay."
🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️Prayers and Blessings and Love being sent to the McVay family as well as the Texas Tech Staff and Team..— Ruffin McNeill (@RuffinMcNeill) August 13, 2020
Red Raider Nation, please join me in praying for Coach McVay. This man has done more for @TexasTechFB and the players than anyone else. He always believed in me and constantly pushed me & my teammates to never quit or give up. Coach, we got your back. Keep fighting! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/evHF1KhUgz— Cody Hodges (@_codyhodges) August 12, 2020
You met me with a smile on day one and have encouraged me every day since.— Matt Wells ŦŦ (@TTUCoachWells) August 12, 2020
Red Raider Nation and all of the coaching community, please pray with me for Coach McVay. Keep fighting T-Mac!!! 🙏👆 pic.twitter.com/pewXkigbs6
Prayers to my guy Tommy McVay!! He is in the hospital and needs our prayers 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/bqRyEpNVdF— Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) August 11, 2020