Week Three Preview: Florida International Panthers

GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 18, 6:00 PM WATCH IT ON: ESPN + SERIES HISTORY vs Florida International: 1-0 (56-3 Texas Tech - 2005) WESTGATE SUPERBOOK ODDS: Texas Tech -21, (OVER/UNDER): 55



TTU vs FIU Sept. 18 at 6PM (Texas Tech Football)

TEXAS TECH-FIU BETTING TRENDS:

- The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Texas Tech’s last 11 games when playing as the favorite. - Texas Tech is 5-9 ATS in their last 14 games. - The combined points per game average of Tech and FIU is 65.5. 10.5 points higher than the 55 point total. - Florida International is 1-5 ATS in their last six games. - Texas Tech are 6-0 SU in their last six games against Conference USA opponents. - The combined points per game allowed from Tech and FIU is 38. 17 points less than the 55 point total. - The total has gone OVER in five of FIU’s last seven games.





Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4+IIFNlcHQuIDEwLCAyMDA1OiBJbiBoaXMgMXN0IHN0YXJ0LCBD b2R5IEhvZGdlcyBoYXMgYSBURCBydW4sIGFuZCA0IFREIHBhc3NlcyBhcyBO by4gMjEgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBiZWF0cyBGbG9yaWRhIEludGVybmF0aW9uYWws IDU2LTMuIPCfkYYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiA8YnI+8J+TiyBCb3ggc2NvcmU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WNGJDc3Nac3RmIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vVjRiQ3NzWnN0 ZjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dGVURZTnE4bE8iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nRlVEWU5xOGxPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRleGFzVGVj aFNwb3J0c1Bhc3QgKEB0dGVjaHNwb3J0c3Bhc3QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdHRlY2hzcG9ydHNwYXN0L3N0YXR1cy8xNDM2NTEx MzIwOTc5OTM1MjMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAx MSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

What should we know about Florida International?

- Florida International is 1-1 on the season. The Panthers lost 23-17 in an overtime contest last Saturday to Texas State and won 48-10 against Long Island on opening weekend. - The Panthers win over Long Island two weeks ago was the programs first win since November 2019 when they upset the Miami Hurricanes 30-24. FIU was (0-5) in 2020. - Florida International head coach Butch Davis is no stranger to the position. Davis has an 87-65 record as head coach at the collegiate level with stints at the University of Miami, North Carolina, and Florida International. Davis was 24-35 over four seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. - Florida International had five players named to the Conference USA preseason watch list. - The Panthers average 184 more yards per game (497 YPG) than the Red Raider defense has yards allowed (313 YPG). - FIU averages 11 more points per game (32.5) than the Red Raiders have given up (21.5). - Florida International averages 175 more yards per game rushing (229.5) than the Red Raider defense has allowed (54.5). - The FIU offense has four turnovers on the season and the defense has yet to record a takeaway.

Three key FIU Panthers

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbmpveWVkIGNhbGxpbmcgdGhlIEZJVS1Mb25nIElzbGFuZCBnYW1l IHRoaXMgd2Vlay4gROKAmXZvbnRlIFByaWNlIGlzIGZ1biB0byB3YXRjaCAt IGNoZWNrIG91dCBvbmUgb2YgbXkgVEQgY2FsbHMgaGVyZTogPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1lXVTVlQkE4NUUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZV1U1 ZUJBODVFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhdHJpY2sgTXVycmF5IChAUGF0TXVy cmF5U3BvcnRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhdE11 cnJheVNwb3J0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTQzNDU3Mzg5NTEyMjcwMjMzNz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

1) Running back D’Vonte Price headlines the Panther offense heading into the 2021 season. Price was named to the C-USA watch list, the Doak Walker watch list, and the Senior Bowl watch list prior to this season. In five games a season ago, Price rushed for 581 yards on 85 carries with four touchdowns along with being named to the 2020 Conference USA honorable mention team. Price's 6.84 yards per carry led the conference and was 11th-best in the country in 2020. Price is leading the Panthers with 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns through two games this season.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXZvblM1Mj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGF2b25TNTI8L2E+4oCZcyBzZWNvbmQg aGFsZiBzYWNrIG9uIFNhdHVyZGF5IG5pZ2h0IGlzIHRoaXMgd2Vla+KAmXMg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Hb29kR3JlZWtXUEI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdvb2RHcmVla1dQQjwvYT4g4oCcTW92ZSBv ZiB0aGUgR2FtZeKAnSEg8J+SqjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9QYXdzVXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNQYXdzVXA8L2E+IPCfkL4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUGFudGhlclByaWRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUGFudGhlclByaWRlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNDJhclFmanM4dSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzQy YXJRZmpzOHU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRklVIEZvb3RiYWxsIChARklVRm9v dGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRklVRm9vdGJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0Mzc1MDA2ODkxMTkzMzAzMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

2) Defensive tackle Davon Strickland enters the 2021 season on the Conference USA and Lombardi Award watch list after leading the defense with four tackles for loss in 2020. The defensive tackle was also named to the Conference USA honorable mention team for his efforts in 2020. Strickland started in all five games a season ago and finished the season with 15 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and was also named to the Phil Steele All-Conference USA third team. Strickland has seven tackles in two games this season to go along with one sack.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HZW9yZ2lhIHRyYW5zZmVyIEpKIEhvbGxvbWFuIHNjb3JlcyBoaXMg Zmlyc3QgdG91Y2hkb3duIG9mIHRoZSBzZWFzb24gZm9yIEZJVS4gQSAzMC15 YXJkIGRpbWUgb3ZlciB0aGUgdG9wIGZyb20gTWF4IEJvcnRlbnNjaGxhZ2Vy IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QYXdzVXA/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQYXdzVXA8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85eElrem13czhBIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vOXhJa3ptd3M4QTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZpZCBEcnVja2Vy IChARklVU3BvcnRzR3V5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0ZJVVNwb3J0c0d1eS9zdGF0dXMvMTMzMDIzMTUwNjU4NTkyMzU4NT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

3) Quarterback Max Bortenschlager has 525 yards passing while completing 60.8% of his throws (31-of-51), with four touchdowns on the season. He made nine career starts at the University of Maryland in 2017 before transferring to FIU in 2020. Bortenschlager passed for 1,313 yards and ten touchdowns for the Terrapins in 2017 and helped wide receiver DJ Moore break the Maryland record for receptions in a season. He played in all five games for FIU before earning the starting quarterback job in the final two games of the 2020 season. Bortenschlager threw for 284 yards on 22-48 attempts and added two touchdown passes.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UYWtpbmcgdGhlIHNob3cgb24gdGhlIHJvYWQg8J+bozxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QYXdzVXA/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQYXdzVXA8L2E+IPCfkL4gfCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUGFudGhlclBy aWRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUGFudGhl clByaWRlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRmFZVzltY3VLMiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZhWVc5bWN1SzI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRklV IEZvb3RiYWxsIChARklVRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vRklVRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0Mzc0MDA2OTEwNzM1MDMy Mzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

My Thoughts on The Matchup: