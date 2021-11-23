Week 13 Preview: Texas Tech vs. Baylor

SERIES HISTORY : Texas Tech and Baylor are tied in the series, 39-39-1. The Red Raiders have won seven of the last nine games in Waco, but the Bears have won seven of the last 10 matchups overall.

Baylor is 9-2 on the year. The Bears got their season started by beating Texas State, 29-20, and Texas Southern, 66-7, to wrap up the early season portion of their non-conference schedule. Baylor would kick off the Big 12 season by beating Kansas, 45-7, and Iowa State, 31-29, before losing, 24-14, to Oklahoma State in Stillwater. The Bears would bounce back by beating West Virginia, 45-20, BYU, 38-24, and Texas, 31-24, but lost a close game on the road to TCU, 30-28. Baylor would bounce back again by beating Oklahoma, 27-14, in their only loss of the season, and Kansas State, 20-10, in Manhattan last weekend. The Bears are on a two-game winning streak headed into the game against the Red Raiders.

Baylor’s Dave Aranda is on his 2nd season at the helm for the Bears and has an, 11-9, record as head coach. After going 2-7 a season ago, Aranda has completely turned around a Bears team that finished ninth in the Big 12 standings. Baylor is currently third in the conference and needs an Oklahoma loss, plus a win over Texas Tech to clinch their spot in the Big 12 championship game.

The Bears are ranked 38th out of 130 FBS schools in total defense, giving up 345.5 yards per game, and 16th in scoring defense allowing only 19 points per game. They’re also 11th in the nation in third down conversion percentage defense, allowing the opposition to convert on only 32 percent of their attempts.

The Baylor defense has been stout against the run, ranked 22nd in the nation and allowing 120.4 yards per game on the ground. The only area the Bears defense could be considered average is in their secondary, ranking 59th and are allowing 225.1 yards per game through the air.

Baylor is tied for 29th in the nation with 30 sacks this season and 12 different defenders have recorded at least one sack. The Bears are 48th in tackles for loss per game with a 6.1 TFL average.

Baylor is ranked 26th in scoring offense, putting up 34 points per game and 24th in total offense, averaging 447.1 yards per game.

The Bears are ranked 83rd in passing offense and have been inconsistent at times this season, with Gerry Bohanon having eclipsed 200-yards passing in only five of 11 games. Baylor averages 225.1 yards per game through the air. Bohanon is questionable for Saturday's game against the Red Raiders with a hamstring injury. Blake Shapen would get the start at quarterback if Bohanon can’t go.

The Bears have run the football on roughly 61 percent of their snaps this season and are 5th in rushing offense, averaging 231.7 yards per game on the ground. Baylor leads the Big 12 and has 351 more rushing yards than second place TCU.