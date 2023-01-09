With the college football calendar coming to a close tonight, we take a look at next season where some young pieces may have the opportunity to make a major impact on both sides of the football and today it’s the defensive side of the ball. Tim DeRuyter’s defense is returning a lot of pieces in the secondary and on the defensive line but is loosing the heart of the linebacking core from a group that continuously made plays when necessary. Here’s a few guys that I expect to make the jump in the depth chart, some key names to watch as spring ball is around the corner.

Tyler Owens – Safety Owens is a name you should have already heard having started twice this season but battled some injuries. With the departure of Reggie Pearson Jr. to Oklahoma, Owens is likely the favorite to earn that starting job come the fall. Owens started in the bowl game and even recorded an interception against Ole Miss in late December.

The Texas transfer from a season ago will have the opportunity to finally solidify an opportunity at the top of the depth chart in what may be his final season of eligibility.

Isaac Smith – Outside Linebacker Smith balled out in the bowl game win over Ole Miss in Houston, really putting his name on the map at the outside linebacker position, a place where the Red Raiders may be losing their starter in Kosi Eldridge. After his best performance of the season with a sack and two tackles for loss, it would be expected that the lengthy and athletic Smith would be able to make an impact next season for DeRuyter’s defense. Ty Kana – Inside Linebacker After a steady season from Krishon Merriweather, he has graduated from Texas Tech and the coaching staff will have the tall task to replace him at the MIKE. Kana, the 2021 recruit, will be a redshirt freshman next season and should have the opportunity to make an impact. There was a ton of buzz around Kana after his commit and throughout spring and fall camps prior to the season and one would assume he’s just gotten better after a year in the system.

Jacob Rodriguez – Inside Linebacker Rodriguez is in a similar position to Kana and will be one of the few ready to take that vacant spot in the defense. He made some impact this season at the position and looked good doing so. The former quarterback at Virginia was a solid addition to the linebacking core and his abilities should get even better with more time in the system.

Myles Cole – Defensive Line/Edge Cole is another one who made an impact in the bowl game with two tackles for loss in big moments. He has the ability to play on the outside and inside, something that will be crucial for his sake to find playing time with the return of Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford but the edge position seems to be wide open for Tech. The departure of future first round pick Tyree Wilson will be big shoes to fill, but Cole and Joseph Adedire have to be the picks to make an impact at that position next season.