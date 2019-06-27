Warren's final outing in a Red Raider uniform stung as the team was eliminated by eventual runner-up Michigan but his year continued to show how he's progressed from his first year in 2017 until now.

Texas Tech's lone senior and first baseman Cameron Warren got a nod on the team as the all-tourney designated hitter.

Vanderbilt took down Michigan in the College World Series finale to take home the National Championship from Omaha. Following the final game of the year the NCAA released the College World Series all-tournament team.

First base has proven to be a position Texas Tech fills with a solid hitter – hence now volunteer coach Eric Gutierrez. Warren filled in his shoes nicely both on base and at the plate.

Warren's career statistics are not going into the all-time Texas Tech record book; falling shy of a few top ten marks – e.g. slugging percentage with a .595.

But his steady increase in different categories can be a showcase of his progress. In 2017, Warren saw action in just 12 games with three starts so we'll look into his 2018.

Posting a .326 batting average, Warren started and played in 63 games. Out of 215 at-bats he posted a .444 on-base percentage. He tallied 70 hits, 17 doubles and two triples in his first year starting along with 10 home runs.

Fast-forward and once again Omaha bound, Warren's numbers took a steady increase in 2019. Arguably the best player on the Red Raider squad this year, Warren delivered clutch at-bats time and time again.

He saw spike in his BA with a .355 in 66 games played and 65 of those being starts. He was responsible for 63 runs and brought in 79 RBIs. He nearly doubled his home run total with 18 this past season.

Warren's plate discipline had its moments, but he struck out the same amount of times in both 2018 and 2019 – 30 strikeouts. However, he drew six more walks this run with 40.

Probably his biggest achievement, and an underrated pick, Warren was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in round 22 at pick 654.

Many say Warren's wait was too long for a senior who could be seen day-in and day-out leaving out on the field but, nonetheless, he gets a chance at making an impact on another team at the minor league level and possibly the majors.

Oh, and he left us with some moments to remember in Omaha.