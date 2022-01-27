RedRaiderSports was on hand Tuesday evening for the Wakeland @ Memorial basketball game, to see future Texas Tech basketball commit Drew Steffe.

In the stands that night was another Red Raider target, but for football. Wakeland tight end Tripp Riordan is one of the top targets at the position for tight ends coach Josh Cochran and head coach Joey McGuire, and Riordan will be heading down to Lubbock for Junior Day this coming weekend.

What you need to know...

... Riordan announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 12th

... Since then, he's picked up additional offers from Kansas, Vanderbilt, Minnesota and Colorado

... Per the Wakeland Wolverine Football site, Riordan put up 17 catches for 296 yards and five (5) touchdowns in 2021.

... Riordan was named to the District 5-5A 1st Team offense following his junior season

What the Texas Tech offer meant to him: "It felt good to get the offer. I do prefer the Big 12. I think the SEC would be a good choice too if some more schools came along but the Big 12 is probably where I'll end up at. It feels great to have Texas Tech jump in the pot with me.

Big school, they're turning it around with Joey McGuire as their coach. I like the tight end coach (Josh Cochran) a ton, he's a good guy. I can't wait to get on campus this weekend."

Texas Tech coaches: "Actually I just got done texting coach Cochran today. We were actually talking about Vanderbilt and Kansas hopping in too, offering me. It was pretty funny. Although they see the competition with other schools they still keep it common, it's really cool. No other coach has really done that. So it feels good to have a coach always there to talk to."