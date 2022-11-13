Micah Strickland

Texas Tech picked up a key win on Saturday night, taking down the Kansas Jayhawks by a final of 43-28. It was an important game that improved the Red Raiders record to 5-5 and got Joey McGuire's program one win away from bowl eligibility. Several recruits were in attendance at Jones AT&T Stadium, and RedRaiderSports spoke with several for their thoughts on the game and more.

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "My day in Lubbock was pretty cool the indoor facility was amazing the stadium was awesome and the people were amazing." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "If I ever got a chance to play at TTU I would highly consider it it’s a great school in my opinion and an environment I loved." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I'm not hearing from any schools at the moment but hopefully later on in the future I will."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "My overall thought on the game day at Texas Tech was it was really fun the atmosphere is great and the indoor facility and the stadium are awesome the indoor was one of my favorite parts seeing the track." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Texas Tech is definitely a place I would want to go when it’s that time to choose." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "DBU is one place I’m hearing from a lot for baseball they want me to go to their camps and watch a couple games when it’s that season. But again Texas Tech is a great place I would definitely come back."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I have lived in Lubbock all my life so I have always been a Red Raider fan, I love the atmosphere in the stadium and the energy." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "As of now I am not in contact with any schools but Texas Tech is #1 on my list!"

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I got to go eat in and see the indoor facility and see the pregame warmups on the field. I think Tech has good game day atmosphere was nice the football team stayed hype on the sideline the whole game." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Unfortunately I wasn’t able to talk to any of the coaches yesterday." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Tech is a nice school I think it might be a school I consider." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I’ve talked to UTSA and Baylor."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "When I first stepped on the shuttle to go to the indoor facility, I was greeted by multiple people who were a part of the staff! Staff fed us amazing food and took us on out to the stadium to watch the guys warm up and prepare. Texas Tech overall is a beautiful campus, I loved the atmosphere and all the facilities, I had fans come up to me from Tech telling me that this is THE school to go to. I really enjoyed myself." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I connected with the Coach Fitch and B Nance! It was the first time I met both of them in person but as the night went on I felt like I knew them for a while." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Tech is at my interest level, when it’s my time to make the big decision it could be the one." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Some of the schools that I hear from is Baylor, North Dakota State and Boston College."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "Yeah it was an amazing experience for me and my family and I felt really welcomed throughout the whole visit and I felt home as soon as I entered the parking lot. The atmosphere was awesome, and I was able to see the relationships that the coaches have with their players before kickoff and it was great." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I want to maintain a good relationship with the staff." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Texas Tech will most definitely be a school I’ll have my eye on. My dad has been proudly working at Texas Tech for 9 years now." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I’ve also been connecting with coaches from other schools and also from West Texas A&M University."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "It was a great day! I got to watch team walk through, tour the football facility, take pictures, and enjoy a meal with the other recruits before going to the game! Texas Tech makes all of the guys feel so welcomed and made the experience so fun." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Coach Hamby, coach Bookbinder, and coach Bunning are some of the coaches I’ve been able to connect with so far and have made me feel so welcomed. Me and coach Hamby usually connect every few weeks." Why did you choose Texas Tech and why was that the right fit for you? "I chose Texas Tech because I believe in The Brand and what coach McGuire is doing there. I feel like he’s a players first coach and has a personal relationship with them instead of just being a number in a depth chart. From the coach staff, to the advisors, all of them have a smile on their face and are about making the lives of kids better! Do you know any of the other 2023 commits and/or started building bonds with those guys? "I have met and talked to a few other commits and have started to build some relationships and excited to meet more!" Are you expecting to arrive in Lubbock in time for the spring semester or in June 2023? "I will be arriving in June!"

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I got to the indoor facility and got settled down after talking to Preslee Quisenberry and Coach Nance for a little then we went straight to the pregame warmups and it was so cool getting to watch warmups and the fun pregame show for the veterans and the atmosphere during the game was amazing I had so much fun with everyone in the chilly weather and then after the game we went into the locker for a bit and then we went back into what I would like to say one of the best indoor football facilities in college football." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I was able to talk to Coach Nance, Coach Bryant and Coach Kittley for a little bit but I would like to say my relationship with them are great they make sure every time I visit I feel welcomed and at home they like to make sure how everything is going with my season and school and how they’re excited for me to be back in the facilities." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Texas Tech has always been a school I’ve wanted to attend since most of my family has attended the school and they always get excited whenever I go up there to visit but yes most definitely it would be a school I would for sure want to plan on attending in the future." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "The most schools I’ve been hearing from as of right now is Jackson State, Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Nicholls, Alabama A&M and my local D2 college Angelo State."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "Got in the shuttle , headed to the indoor facility and got checked in and everything. Everyone was extremely nice. Got to experience the community and how much they cared about the college. All around great experience." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Talked to Coach Blanchard. We exchanged Twitters and stuff like that. We haven’t been in contact a whole lot." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Yes, I’d 100% consider them if I get an offer to play there. Love the community and it’s not too far from home." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Texas A&M Kingsville, Fort Lewis, Midwestern State, WT, ENMU, Missouri S&T."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I’ve lived in Lubbock all my life and gone to all lot Texas Tech games, so actually seeing the facility is super cool. The atmosphere is always awesome! Tech fans are all very passionate about all sports so it’s very enticing!" Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I wasn’t able to talk to any coaches yesterday, but I’ve been in contact with the coaches here and there throughout this year." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I really like Texas Tech! Since I live in Lubbock currently and have gone to games before, I’ve always been a huge Tech fan! Playing for Tech would be awesome!" Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "The other school I’m here and there with is New Mexico University, but other than that there’s not many that seem interested."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "They took us down to the indoor in charter buses with the team which is something I’ve never experienced as a recruit. Then we went to the indoor, got our lanyards, ate some BBQ, and talked to coaches. The indoor is amazing and the way they set up the meals and had the games out really showed how much they cared about the recruits. Then we headed to the field to watched pregame and Tech beat up on Kansas. Overall I had a great time in Lubbock and I really appreciated the amount of effort they put into it." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I was able to talk to Coach Lockhart during the meals and post game. Lockhart doesn’t coach my position but I’ve had a relationship with him since he was getting ready for the draft after he played at Baylor. Him and I worked out together the summer of the combine and our relationship grew. We stayed in contact when he was coaching Baylor and now at Tech. I have known Coach Jones from mutual friends in the 7v7 circuit and South Oak Cliff. I met Coach Cochran at a Tech camp this past summer." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "After yesterday I’m definitely interested. I know people players on the team and I see the brotherhood they have and that’s something I want. I would definitely consider going to Tech, given the opportunity." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Besides Tech. Air Force, Yale, Penn, Harvard, UNT, Furman, Northwestern, UIW, Eastern Michigan, UAPB, Montana State, and SMU have shown interest."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "My day in Lubbock was cool. My sister is in her Jr season there at Tech so when we got there we got with her and went to have a bite to eat at Walk-On's! Lubbock is cool place. The game day atmosphere was crazy! This was my first time at a football game there! My Grandpa Mack is a season ticket holder for the men's basketball team so I’ve made some basketball games! I knew how crazy and fun the basketball atmosphere is! When it came to last night the guys/girls jumping out of the planes and the fireworks where crazy! I really really enjoyed it! Def the type of atmosphere that will get a fella ready to ball out!" Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I didn’t have the opportunity to get up with any of the coaches because everything was kinda fast paced! I’m def gonna do my best to get myself well acquainted with all of them!" What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "As far at Tech goes that’s my dream school! If you put offers from Tech, TCU, Michigan, Texas, Ohio St, Alabama, Clemson, or Florida St on the table in front of me!! I'm taking Texas Tech 10 out of the 10. I just love everything about the University and the environment!" Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "As far as colleges I’m new on the radar! This is my junior year and I’m just making a name for myself! Guess we can call this my coming out party lol!! I hear from a ton of D-2 colleges in Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma and places like that! Nicholls St. is about the only D-1 that reaches out consistently! Again I’m the new kid on the block so hopefully interest will start rolling in! I’ve been nominated for Mr. Texas football during week 3. Finished 3rd place in that voting and right now I’m up for the Dave Campbells Whataburger Super Team !! So people are starting to take notice of who I am!"

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "The atmosphere in Lubbock was great it showed me how great the fans coaching staff and players are here at Tech." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I was able to connect with Coach Hamby and Coach Fitch. My admiration for Coach McGuire started years back when my dad coached against him as a Texas high school coach in rival games Cedar Hill Vs. Desoto. Yesterday was no different in bringing a win home against Kansas." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Texas Tech is high on my interest list. I have trained the last 2 years with 2 current offensive linemen at Tech (Caleb Rogers & Jacoby Jackson). To see them both grow over the last few years at Tech lets me know Lubbock can be home." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "This season I’ve took unofficial visits with 3 other Big 12 schools. UT, TCU and Baylor. SMU, UTSA and UNT are other in-state schools that have shown interest in me."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I got to meet at the church and see others that was invited from other towns. And then getting on the bus seeing Tech workers on there they were very respectful. Then the facility was very nice got to see greats that have made it out of Lubbock and see different things I haven’t seen. Then the atmosphere was great with the fans very loud lots of supporters and team always having fun on the field with the jumping and towels and never arguing and keeping each other up." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I wasn’t able to get to meet the coaches and I’m not close with the coaches really at all because I’m 2026 but I’d love to get close with them at some point." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "My interests level is pretty high with Tech because I can be close with family and I just love the atmosphere and things in Lubbock and Texas Tech could just keep my legacy going in Lubbock." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I’m not hearing from no other school right now but it would be cool just to see different things around at other schools."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I had a blast going to Lubbock Saturday. My family and I came into town and had lunch at Fuzzy’s Taco. From there we went to Red Raider Outfitter so I could grab a new hoodie to rep for the game. It was a great experience from then on because we got to take the shuttle to the stadium, get our credentials at the indoor practice facility and have some awesome BBQ. Got to see some other players and high school coaches that I’ve interacted with before so it was cool to see those guys. From there we walked into the stadium and the vibe was crazy! It was so electric and hyped, I got goosebumps when I walked down the ramp and got on the field. The icing on the cake was Tech getting the big win! I truly loved the whole day and I can’t wait to go back." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I don’t get to talk to a lot of the coaches often yet but I do communicate a little with Coach Kirk Bryant and Coach Jah’Shawn Johnson. I send them some different highlights and things so I can keep them up to date with my work and progress. Coach Josh Cochran represents the Midland area and I got to see him yesterday when I first arrived." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I have a high interest level in Texas Tech. When I was growing up I always said I wanted to go out of state to play football or somewhere far. But now that I’m older I realize how important it is to have my family around me and how much I want them to watch me play. Lubbock is only 2 hours from Midland so my family would be able to watch me all the time if I was to play at Tech. So yes, absolutely Tech would be high on my radar if given an offer to play there. Not only that but Tech’s facilities are awesome and state of the art. The coaches are really cool and it’s just an all around good vibe when I’m here. The culture is about winning and being the best and that’s what I’m about." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I don’t have any other official schools that have shown interest but I have received some follows recently from some D1 school coaches. In due time, I’m hoping they’ll be reaching out soon."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "It was great cold night I enjoyed myself and the people that was in attendance." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Definitely somewhere I would like to go and I should be back in the building in a couple of weeks against OU"

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "My day in Lubbock was decent. The facilities and atmosphere was great though." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Unfortunately I wasn’t able to connect with any coaches would of loved to because I think I deserve an opportunity to get to play there with the film I have put out." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I like Texas Tech and how it’s not too far from home so that is a school I’d consider going to." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Drake, Texas Southern, and SFA are giving the most interest so far."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "Once I got to Lubbock we loaded the bus and rode to the Tech indoor, I checked in, got my height weight hand size and wingspan measured then went to have dinner and talk to coaches. The facilities were beautiful and the dinner set up was great. The game day atmosphere was one of the best I've been to and was most comparable to Baylor." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I talked to Sammy Morris and James Blanchard." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I've been to Baylor, Texas Tech and SMU for gameday visits and have talked to many other schools, Tulsa and UTSA being some of my favorites."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I feel like Texas Tech was very genuine place it felt like home." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I connect with variety of coaches, I stay in contact a lot I have a former coach who used to work at Tech." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I’m hearing from UNT, Navy a lot right now."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I started my day with the Hungry Boy entrée at The Pancake House. Then we went back to my cousins apartment for some snacks before the game. We walked over to the Red Raider parade and got to give Tyler (Shough) a hug and then headed into the recruit area. They took my measurables, although I don’t think the guy was tall enough to get my correct height. He said I was 6’5.5” and I am taller than that. I was able to see the indoor practice facility and track. They were nice. We ate barbecue, which was very good. It was an exciting game and there are very dedicated fans. I had an awesome weekend and Lubbock and it was great to see Texas Tech get the win!" Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "The only coach I was able to meet was Coach Hamby. This was the first time I have met him. I follow him on Twitter and he said he would follow me. They don’t like to recruit outside of Texas, but hopefully my size and skill will intrigue them to take a look at me." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I am interested in Texas Tech. I like the town and the people. What is most important when making my decision as to where to attend is if the school wants me, and will give me the ability to play, and learn and grow as a player and person." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Other schools that have contacted me are Colorado, ASU, UNLV and Boise State."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I had a great time at Tech this weekend. I got to see some of the facilities and get to be on Jones AT&T stadium during warmups. Got to see the players and coaches." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I got to talk to Coach Blanchard again and meet Coach Nance in person. Both super cool people and I enjoyed the words of advice and conversation we had." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I am very interested in playing at Texas Tech. I loved the energy of the fans, facilities look amazing, coaching staff seems awesome, and Lubbock is a neat area. Definitely a school I would consider going to to play football." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I’m hearing from Sam Houston State, SFA, Lafayette, and some contact with OSU. Hoping recruiting picks up in the spring."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "It was a long drive, but it was definitely worth it. Me personally I loved it, the hospitality they had for the parents and athletes, what I think of the games days at Tech are very high energy and amazing, the atmosphere was great and felt like I belonged there." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Two coaches I connected with was coach James Blanchard and another coach but I forgot his name, coach Blanchard is the one that blessed me with my first ever offer, and the other coach sat down and talked to us for a 10-15 min convo, I don’t really stay in contact but for now on ima start staying in contact." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "My interest level in Tech is veryyy high, Tech is a school I been going for a long, so it’s blessings to get a offer from a school that’d you like since day 1, Tech is definitely a school I’ll definitely go to cause the education and sports there is top tier." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Other schools that have called about me are the Memphis Tigers and Kentucky."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I think everything was amazing from the facilities to the people all smiles and the food was very good!" What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I would love to come here I kind of planned on staying in Lubbock and being close to family and Texas Tech is a place I see myself when the time comes."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "Facilities are the best in the business in my opinion and they’re building another one which is amazing the atmosphere is crazy good fans." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Coaches are coach Hamby, coach Bunning and I also keep in contact with coach Perry." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "It definitely is a school I’d consider I’m very interested in Texas Tech." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Some other schools I'm hearing is Southern University that’s about it right now."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "We had a long drive so we really didn’t get to do anything, but I thought gameday at Tech was awesome all the fans players and the overall atmosphere there was amazing and the facilities were top notch and and loved all of it." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with yesterday? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Yesterday I was able to to talk to Coach Yates and Coach Blanchard, and I feel like I have a good relationship with them right after talking with them and I haven’t been I contact with them for long probably for the last 2 weeks leading up." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "My interest level in Texas Tech is really high and would definitely be in one of the schools when it comes to my decision." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I have a few schools that I am hearing from right now but nothing set in stone."