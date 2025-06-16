Imari Jehiel finds the right fit at Texas Tech

Texas Tech picked up commitment No. 14 in 2026 on Monday afternoon with the announcement of Forney (TX) wide receiver Imari Jehiel. Jehiel's decision comes on the heels of his official visit to Lubbock, which he took from June 13-15.

The 6-foot, 185 pound prospect was a priority for wide receivers Juice Johnson, offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich and the rest of the Red Raider staff as he chose Texas Tech over 23 total offers including the likes of Boston College, Houston, Kansas State, SMU, TCU, Utah and several others.

Upon landing in Lubbock for his visit, Tech's staff showed Jehiel exactly what he wanted to see and he didn't leave town without giving the coaches his commitment.

"It just felt good. The love from coach Juice (Johnson) and all the other coaching staff, it just felt like the right fit for me. From the facilities and from the coaching love to the nutritionist and just everybody. Everybody is good people and I just felt the love as soon as I touched down in Lubbock."

Jehiel is looking forward to playing for his future position coach, the aforementioned Juice Johnson, as the two have developed a strong connection going back several months.

"Coach Juice has been recruiting me hard. They had the home visit, just kept it real with me the whole time. Him and coach Leftwich. They just always kept it real and been honest with me. I just appreciate stuff like that, the small things. We talked football and he just loves my game and I just love the relationship we have. Just gonna keep building the relationship, we text all the time and he said let's build it more. So let's build it."

Jehiel got to take official visits to Boston College and Texas State prior to heading to Lubbock. What stood out to Jehiel from his time in Lubbock was just how everything felt, which eventually led to his pledge.

"Really just the feel of everything. From being in the hotel to being in the facility to eating with the players, everything just felt right. It was just a great feeling."