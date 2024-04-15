Visitor Reactions to Texas Tech's spring scrimmage on 4/13
The Texas Tech Red Raider football team held its second scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday afternoon. Recruits from the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes made their way to Hub City to see the Red Raiders and all the fantastic upgrades being made at Jones Stadium.
Following their visits, RedRaiderSports caught up with some of the recruits to get their reactions to the day.
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.
"Both the days I was there were great. I got to watch the practice and see a lot more I needed to see."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"My favorite part was definitely coming in the morning and getting to talk with Coach Book (inside linebackers coach Josh Bookbinder) about football."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, and how often do you stay in contact?
"I connected with every single coach there. I have a great relationship with everyone and I keep in contact the most with them."
What are your overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?
"They are high on my list and are doing everything right and definitely making their case."
If someone hasn't seen you play, what do you bring to the field?
"For the people who haven't seen me play, they should definitely tune in, but I bring that energy with my athleticism!"
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"I am hearing from Texas Tech, Baylor, SMU, Houston, and Florida the most at the moment."
Do you have any other visit plans or events coming up?
"Yes, I have official visits set with TCU on April 20th, SMU on May 17-19, Baylor on June 7-9, Texas Tech on June 14-16, and Houston on June 21-23."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"Talking to all the coaches was my favorite part. They are all welcoming and easy to talk to. Coaches aren't like that everywhere. What stood out to me was the energy of the players at practice."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, and how often do you stay in contact?
"I connected with Coach Joey McGuire, Coach (Clay) McGuire, and Coach (Dave) Martin. My relationship with Coach Clay McGuire is building because he just got there, but my relationship with Coach Martin is really strong and we talk weekly."
What are your overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?
"I love Texas Tech and it is very possible I could be a Red Raider one day."
If someone hasn't seen you play, what do you bring to the field?
"I bring good leadership, and I am also hard-nosed and physical and will never quit."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"Houston, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Memphis. I have also talked to Alabama a little bit."
Do you have any other visit plans or events coming up?
"No, this was my last visit for the spring."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.
"Man, I loved the road trip, all the mountains and cactus. It was interesting."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"My favorite part of the visit was meeting Coach McGuire. He was very nice and respectful. He talked to me and my family, and I even got to take a picture with him. I can tell he's a great coach, and I would love to be coached by him."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, and how often do you stay in contact?
"Coach (Cole) Maxwell follows me, and Coach (Tim) DeRuyter follows me. I do not have any relationships with any of the coaches, but I would love to stay in contact with them."
What are your overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?
"My overall thoughts on Texas Tech were nothing but positive. I loved it, and I loved being there. I like the coaches, and I love how they coach. Their defense has great energy, and they play fast and hard. I loved watching every second of it. I definitely could see myself playing football as a Red Raider."
If someone hasn't seen you play, what do you bring to the field?
"I bring toughness and discipline to the field. Whether it's missed tackles or interceptions, I tell my teammates it's okay. We will get them next play. I also bring effort. I'm always flying around and running to the ball. That's how a defensive player should perform."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"The schools I've been so far, which are are SMU, Baylor, and Texas Tech."
Do you have any other visit plans or events coming up?
"Tomorrow, April 15th, I will be at TCU."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.
"Well, when we first got there, I went to the team meetings, and after them it was position meetings where we watched some of the film. Then, after that, they went outside and went straight to scrimmaging."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"My favorite part was the scrimmage because they were live."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, and how often do you stay in contact?
"Coach (Marcel) Yates is definitely a coach I connected with. We just met, but I feel like we will be in contact."
What are your overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?
"I like the team they have and the effort they put in."
If someone hasn't seen you play, what do you bring to the field?
"I bring physicality to the field."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"The other schools I am hearing from are TCU, UTSA, and Baylor."
Do you have any other visit plans or events coming up?
"I am thinking maybe Baylor for my next visit."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.
"I had an overall good time. All the coaches made sure to talk with me."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"I got to really get in the middle of practice and see how things go, and I spoke to some of the players to get their side of it as well."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, and how often do you stay in contact?
"I would say I have a pretty good relationship with the coaches. They are all super cool. They text me all the time checking in."
What are your overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?
"They are definitely one of my favorites so far."
If someone hasn't seen you play, what do you bring to the field?
"As a player, I bring leadership and great vision. On the field, I would say I am very coachable and have speed."
Do you have any other visit plans or events coming up?
"I plan on visiting Utah and Boston College on official visits and a few other schools on unofficial visits."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.
"I didn't get to do much but see the spring game, and I loved it, but I wish I could've walked around and seen more of the campus."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"My favorite part of the visit was how hyped they were and the energy the coaches and players had during the game. I really liked that, and meeting the players was really fun as well."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, and how often do you stay in contact?
"I just met the coaches for the first time, but my favorite coach is Coach McGuire. I didn't get a chance to meet Coach (Juice) Johnson, but I'm sure I'll meet him next time I go. Overall, all of the coaches were cool and nice."
What are your overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?
"I could really see myself being a Red Raider. I like their offense, and their defense was flying around. I'm still pretty young, so I don't have a top five yet, but when I do make one, Texas Tech will be up there."
If someone hasn't seen you play, what do you bring to the field?
"I bring leadership, hard work, and big-play ability on both sides of the ball because I play WR and safety. I also add value because I'm a return man. I can help out in any aspect of the game."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"I have a few schools that I'm looking at, but I'm just waiting for them to reach out. Hopefully, Oklahoma, LSU, and Texas will reach out soon."
Do you have any other visit plans or events coming up?
"I don't have any more at this moment, but I'm sure they'll start pouring in soon. I'm just thankful for the opportunity to go check out Tech's spring practice. I had lots of fun and look forward to going back. Everybody showed a lot of love."