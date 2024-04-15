The Texas Tech Red Raider football team held its second scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday afternoon. Recruits from the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes made their way to Hub City to see the Red Raiders and all the fantastic upgrades being made at Jones Stadium. Following their visits, RedRaiderSports caught up with some of the recruits to get their reactions to the day.

Advertisement

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "Both the days I was there were great. I got to watch the practice and see a lot more I needed to see." What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "My favorite part was definitely coming in the morning and getting to talk with Coach Book (inside linebackers coach Josh Bookbinder) about football." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, and how often do you stay in contact? "I connected with every single coach there. I have a great relationship with everyone and I keep in contact the most with them." What are your overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider? "They are high on my list and are doing everything right and definitely making their case." If someone hasn't seen you play, what do you bring to the field? "For the people who haven't seen me play, they should definitely tune in, but I bring that energy with my athleticism!" Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I am hearing from Texas Tech, Baylor, SMU, Houston, and Florida the most at the moment." Do you have any other visit plans or events coming up? "Yes, I have official visits set with TCU on April 20th, SMU on May 17-19, Baylor on June 7-9, Texas Tech on June 14-16, and Houston on June 21-23."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ONTHViYm9jaywgVGV4YXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L21JREEwQTFIcWgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tSURBMEExSHFoPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEthbGViIOKAnEtC4oCdIEJ1cm5zIChAS2FsZWJCdXJuczdf KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0thbGViQnVybnM3Xy9z dGF0dXMvMTc3ODk2MzExNDYzMDc2Njc4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BcHJpbCAxMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "Talking to all the coaches was my favorite part. They are all welcoming and easy to talk to. Coaches aren't like that everywhere. What stood out to me was the energy of the players at practice." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, and how often do you stay in contact? "I connected with Coach Joey McGuire, Coach (Clay) McGuire, and Coach (Dave) Martin. My relationship with Coach Clay McGuire is building because he just got there, but my relationship with Coach Martin is really strong and we talk weekly." What are your overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider? "I love Texas Tech and it is very possible I could be a Red Raider one day." If someone hasn't seen you play, what do you bring to the field? "I bring good leadership, and I am also hard-nosed and physical and will never quit." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Houston, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Memphis. I have also talked to Alabama a little bit." Do you have any other visit plans or events coming up? "No, this was my last visit for the spring."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+TjSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFz VGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0VtPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMjc3SFhVeWszeSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzI3N0hYVXlrM3k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlsZXkgS2VzdGVy IChAcnlsZXlfa2VzdGVyMTUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vcnlsZXlfa2VzdGVyMTUvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzkxNjQ5Mzg0OTUyODM2MzE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "Man, I loved the road trip, all the mountains and cactus. It was interesting." What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "My favorite part of the visit was meeting Coach McGuire. He was very nice and respectful. He talked to me and my family, and I even got to take a picture with him. I can tell he's a great coach, and I would love to be coached by him." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, and how often do you stay in contact? "Coach (Cole) Maxwell follows me, and Coach (Tim) DeRuyter follows me. I do not have any relationships with any of the coaches, but I would love to stay in contact with them." What are your overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider? "My overall thoughts on Texas Tech were nothing but positive. I loved it, and I loved being there. I like the coaches, and I love how they coach. Their defense has great energy, and they play fast and hard. I loved watching every second of it. I definitely could see myself playing football as a Red Raider." If someone hasn't seen you play, what do you bring to the field? "I bring toughness and discipline to the field. Whether it's missed tackles or interceptions, I tell my teammates it's okay. We will get them next play. I also bring effort. I'm always flying around and running to the ball. That's how a defensive player should perform." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "The schools I've been so far, which are are SMU, Baylor, and Texas Tech." Do you have any other visit plans or events coming up? "Tomorrow, April 15th, I will be at TCU."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhbiBhbWF6aW5nIHRpbWUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IGNhbuKAmXQgd2FpdCB0byBiZSBiYWNrISA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+8J+M tTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPjxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGltRGVSdXl0ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRpbURlUnV5dGVyPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29sZU1heHdlbGwzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29sZU1heHdlbGwzMzwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0JuYW5jZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQm5hbmNlVFRV PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamtidGpjXzUzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqa2J0amNfNTM8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pd3A0c2hvcnQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGl3cDRzaG9ydDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL215NUtW RHdKamIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9teTVLVkR3SmpiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEhhdmVuIEdhcnJldHQgKEA2cmVhc29uc18pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vNnJlYXNvbnNfL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc5MjcyNjE2OTk5 NTIyNzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDEzLCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "Well, when we first got there, I went to the team meetings, and after them it was position meetings where we watched some of the film. Then, after that, they went outside and went straight to scrimmaging." What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "My favorite part was the scrimmage because they were live." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, and how often do you stay in contact? "Coach (Marcel) Yates is definitely a coach I connected with. We just met, but I feel like we will be in contact." What are your overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider? "I like the team they have and the effort they put in." If someone hasn't seen you play, what do you bring to the field? "I bring physicality to the field." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "The other schools I am hearing from are TCU, UTSA, and Baylor." Do you have any other visit plans or events coming up? "I am thinking maybe Baylor for my next visit."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhIHdvbmRlcmZ1bCB0aW1lIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NPQUNISlVJQ0VfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDT0FDSEpVSUNF XzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFlhdGVz Nzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoWWF0ZXM3NzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pd3A0c2hvcnQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGl3cDRzaG9ydDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpr YnRqY181MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CbmFu Y2VUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJuYW5jZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSU82SlhGNUVkTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0lPNkpYRjVFZEw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWxvbnpvIFdlbGNoIChA YWxvbnpvX3dlbGNoNikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9h bG9uem9fd2VsY2g2L3N0YXR1cy8xNzc5MjUzMDYyOTUyOTk3MzY3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDEzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "I had an overall good time. All the coaches made sure to talk with me." What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "I got to really get in the middle of practice and see how things go, and I spoke to some of the players to get their side of it as well." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, and how often do you stay in contact? "I would say I have a pretty good relationship with the coaches. They are all super cool. They text me all the time checking in." What are your overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider? "They are definitely one of my favorites so far." If someone hasn't seen you play, what do you bring to the field? "As a player, I bring leadership and great vision. On the field, I would say I am very coachable and have speed." Do you have any other visit plans or events coming up? "I plan on visiting Utah and Boston College on official visits and a few other schools on unofficial visits."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB2aXNpdCB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBU ZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4gdGhhbmtzIHRvIGFsbCB0aGUgY29hY2hlcyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoWWF0ZXM3Nz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hZYXRlczc3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vZnZkMU5Md1IwNSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Z2ZDFOTHdS MDU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGVhbnRlIExpbmRzYXkgKEBMaW5kc2F5RGVh bnRlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xpbmRzYXlEZWFu dGUvc3RhdHVzLzE3Nzk1NDExNDQ5MDIyMjIwOTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "I didn't get to do much but see the spring game, and I loved it, but I wish I could've walked around and seen more of the campus." What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "My favorite part of the visit was how hyped they were and the energy the coaches and players had during the game. I really liked that, and meeting the players was really fun as well." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, and how often do you stay in contact? "I just met the coaches for the first time, but my favorite coach is Coach McGuire. I didn't get a chance to meet Coach (Juice) Johnson, but I'm sure I'll meet him next time I go. Overall, all of the coaches were cool and nice." What are your overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider? "I could really see myself being a Red Raider. I like their offense, and their defense was flying around. I'm still pretty young, so I don't have a top five yet, but when I do make one, Texas Tech will be up there." If someone hasn't seen you play, what do you bring to the field? "I bring leadership, hard work, and big-play ability on both sides of the ball because I play WR and safety. I also add value because I'm a return man. I can help out in any aspect of the game." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I have a few schools that I'm looking at, but I'm just waiting for them to reach out. Hopefully, Oklahoma, LSU, and Texas will reach out soon." Do you have any other visit plans or events coming up? "I don't have any more at this moment, but I'm sure they'll start pouring in soon. I'm just thankful for the opportunity to go check out Tech's spring practice. I had lots of fun and look forward to going back. Everybody showed a lot of love."