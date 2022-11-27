RedRaiderSports caught up with several recruits in attendance for their thoughts on the game and more.
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc.
"The day was amazing. Treated very well as soon as I stepped into the facility amazing facility and people the atmosphere was CRAZY never seen it before I love the Red Raiders energy from the players, coaches and fans."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"I was able to talk to coach Kirby (Ennis) and coach (Zarnell) Fitch amazing coaches I’d love to play for them."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"If it was signing day Tech is definitely at the top of the list… if yesterday was signing day after that game I’m committed 100%"
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"The most right now is Prairie View A&M and Utah."
"A day in Lubbock was like heaven gameday at Texas Tech was a very intense game of course the Raiders came out on top the atmosphere and the fans was great never experienced nothing like that before the facilities was amazing the uniforms was nice the accessories was very nice."
"I talk to coach (James) Blanchard, coach (Brian) Nance and the helper Preslee (Quisenberry) was very nice and sweet greeting."
"The interest level is very nice in Texas Tech it is most definitely a school to consider when it’s time to make a decision."
"Other schools really contact my coach like Vanderbilt."
"My friend and I didn’t really get to do much in Lubbock because when we drove from Houston to Lubbock and we stayed in the hotel tired until 4:20. Around that time we went to go get picked up by a bus that took us to the facility. It was my first time being there, I loved the facility and loved the atmosphere I got from Texas Tech. The workers are super nice and the people around are very respectful."
"I was able to talk to coach (James) Blanchard, coach Kirk (Bryant), coach (Brian) Nance, coach (Zarnell) Fitch, coach (Joey) McGuire and coach (Emmett) Jones. As of right now they probably only know me because of TJ West, he’s the reason I was able to come to the visit. He trying to help me get scouted by Texas Tech."
"I’ll tell you like this, if the Texas Tech coaches ever saw my film and decided that they would take a chance on me and offer me, I would fully commit on the spot. I would love to go to Texas Tech and ball out for y’all, only thing I need is some help gaining weight, y’all won’t regret anything else, I can promise that."
"I have no schools talking to me at all. But it’s okay because once I get into a D1 program and I ball out, them other schools are going to know me then."
"I have never been to Lubbock before so I was trying to take it all in. The people I know that went to Tech or go there right now all I’ve said they love it. It was an incredible game to watch and I was glad to be attending it. It seems like coach (Joey) McGuire has them on the right track, and I’m excited to see what he does in the future."
"Me and my dad talked with coach (James) Blanchard for a while. We are both from the same area so we were catching up on how things were going and we talked about my season as well. I also got to talk to coach (Kirk) Bryant who helps with the QB's. He seemed like a really nice guy and he spoke highly of coach (Zach) Kittley. Coach Kittley came to see me throw at my high school in the off-season and he offered me then. I really like what he does with the offense and how he likes to throw the ball. Some credibility from him was Bailey Zappe when he was at Western Kentucky. He threw for over 6k yards and is now with the Patriots. So it shows me he could develop me for the next level."
"Texas Tech is definitely a consideration. It is in Texas where my parents and friends could come see me play."
"Some other schools I’m talking to are Texas, TCU, A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, Houston, etc."
"I really enjoyed the dinner at the indoor practice facility and, despite the cold, enjoyed sitting in the stands close to the team. Being on the field for pregame was really cool and I got to talk to some of the players while down there."
"No coaches were available to talk with last night, but I have met coach (Kenny) Perry at a specialist camp this past summer. I haven’t had a conversation with him since."
"Being from Lubbock, Tech is definitely a top choice for me. I’d love to attend even if I don’t play football. My top choices, however, are the service academies: Air Force, West Point, and Navy, even if I don’t play football."
"Currently, I have had no schools officially look at me or contact me about any kind of opportunity."
"A bud picked us up from the church and brought us to the school. I got signed in and situated and the facilities are great my mom was amazed cause that was her first time.
The food was good too. The atmosphere is hype and good it’s great to be around."
"I got to talk to coach (Brian) Nance and coach (Kirk) Bryant they’re real cool people ya know. I spoke to the receiver coach too for a little bit. I’m contacted by the Texas Tech coaches a lot they keep up with me and what I’m doing."
"My interest level is very high for Texas Tech. Definitely a school I’ll consider to the point where no matter what schools I get offered from they’re always gonna be in my top 3."
"Other schools keeping in contact with me are Mississippi, Tulane, La Tech, Arkansas and other schools."
"So we drove to Lubbock and we loaded up on the bus. Talk with some other recruits and followed the team to the facility. We went into the indoor facility and checked in and ate with family. Tech's atmosphere is a different level all the fans are hyped for the games."
"The coach who invited me was James Blanchard I would say the relationship is good with them. And we talk a little."
"I’ve always wanted to play in the JONES just cause I love the atmosphere."
"ACU, Wayland, Carthage, Ottawa, McPherson and WTAMU."
"First, we were picked and they took us to check in. We checked in, got our measurements and then sat down to eat. After that, we were taken down to the field to watch warmups, it was a great experience. Then we sat and watched the game. After the big win, we rushed the field and everyone was getting hyped."
"I was able to connect with Sammy Morris. I met him a few weeks ago, and he asked me to come back out, but I was able to talk with him and meet some other coaches."
"Tech is at my interest level. They have a great program and are doing great things here."
"I’m hearing from some smaller D2 schools like Southern Oklahoma and Oklahoma Baptist."