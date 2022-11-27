Crowley DE Priest Ashe with Texas Tech DL coach Zarnell Fitch

Texas Tech ended its regular season with a thrilling 51-48 comeback win over the Oklahoma Sooners. It was Tech's first win over Oklahoma since 2011. The win allowed the Red Raiders to finish with a winning conference record for the first time since 2009. It was a big win, and it happened in front of a solid group of visiting recruits, too. RedRaiderSports caught up with several recruits in attendance for their thoughts on the game and more.

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "The day was amazing. Treated very well as soon as I stepped into the facility amazing facility and people the atmosphere was CRAZY never seen it before I love the Red Raiders energy from the players, coaches and fans." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I was able to talk to coach Kirby (Ennis) and coach (Zarnell) Fitch amazing coaches I’d love to play for them." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "If it was signing day Tech is definitely at the top of the list… if yesterday was signing day after that game I’m committed 100%" Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "The most right now is Prairie View A&M and Utah."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFwcHJlY2lhdGUgdGhlIGludml0ZSwgSSBoYWQgYSB2ZXJ5IGdv b2QgdGltZSBtZWV0aW5nIGFuZCB3YXRjaGluZyBldmVyeW9uZSBwbGF58J+Z j/Cfj77wn5akIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9SZWRSYWlkZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jUmVkUmFpZGVyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaFpGaXRjaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2haRml0 Y2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hFbm5p c1RUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hFbm5pc1RUVTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92aWRhbHNjb3R0NDI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHZpZGFsc2NvdHQ0MjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVrb2JlZU1pbm9yP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVrb2JlZU1pbm9yPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JuYW5jZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Qm5hbmNlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv YWNoUkpfMDA3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFJKXzAwNzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jdmlvbGEyMDEwP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjdmlvbGEyMDEwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RlZEpvbmVzODE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBUZWRKb25lczgxNzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NYXR0aGV3MzMxNDAxMzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QE1hdHRoZXczMzE0MDEzOTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BN T1hsZDBFajkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wTU9YbGQwRWo5PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IGJhbGxvdXRfLnAgKEBQcmllc3RBc2hlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ByaWVzdEFzaGUvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTY3NDY3Njg1 MTUyMDcxNjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "A day in Lubbock was like heaven gameday at Texas Tech was a very intense game of course the Raiders came out on top the atmosphere and the fans was great never experienced nothing like that before the facilities was amazing the uniforms was nice the accessories was very nice." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I talk to coach (James) Blanchard, coach (Brian) Nance and the helper Preslee (Quisenberry) was very nice and sweet greeting." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "The interest level is very nice in Texas Tech it is most definitely a school to consider when it’s time to make a decision." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Other schools really contact my coach like Vanderbilt."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NZSAmYW1wOyBteSBmYW1pbHkgZW5qb3llZCB0aGUgYXRtb3NwaGVy ZSB0aGUgZ2FtZSDwn6W64p2k77iPIGFuZCB0aGUgZXhwZXJpZW5jZSBMb3Zl IGl0IExvdmUgaXQgZW5qb3llZCBpdCBhbGwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3dhaXRpbmdnZ2c/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiN3YWl0aW5nZ2dnPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2prYnRqY181Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AamtidGpjXzUzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0JuYW5jZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQm5hbmNlVFRV PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ByZXNsZWVxdWl6 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBwcmVzbGVlcXVpejwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNOaWNrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNOaWNrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlbmphbWluR29sYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEJlbmphbWluR29sYW48L2E+ICZhbXA7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRl eGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vakRtR2hVT0Ji UyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pEbUdoVU9CYlM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg UmF5bG9vOSAoQFJhaWx5bkFkYW1zMikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9SYWlseW5BZGFtczIvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTY3NDU4MDM3MDc4NDY2 NTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "Lubbock is a great place. Texas Tech has an amazing and beautiful campus. They had pictures in their indoor facility and what they’re planning to do to their stadium in the future." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "None of the coaches are in contact with me, so I don’t have many relationships yet with them." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I loved Texas Tech and that is definitely a college I would consider playing at." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "No other schools have been in contact with me yet."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgZm9yIHRoZSBpbnZpdGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGprYnRqY181MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9K b2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3Vp cmVUVFU8L2E+ICBzdWNoIGEgZ3JlYXQgbmlnaHQhQE1vbnRlcmV5X1Nwb3J0 cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRGV1Y2VUcmU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRGV1Y2VUcmU8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hUaHJhc2g/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoVGhyYXNoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU2hhd1RYP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaFNoYXdUWDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2QyR0V5 R2FudUgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kMkdFeUdhbnVIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEx1a2UgQXJyaW5ndG9uIChATHVrZUFycmluZ3RvbjMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTHVrZUFycmluZ3RvbjMvc3RhdHVzLzE1 OTY5MjcyNDM4OTY2NTU4NzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1i ZXIgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "My friend and I didn’t really get to do much in Lubbock because when we drove from Houston to Lubbock and we stayed in the hotel tired until 4:20. Around that time we went to go get picked up by a bus that took us to the facility. It was my first time being there, I loved the facility and loved the atmosphere I got from Texas Tech. The workers are super nice and the people around are very respectful." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I was able to talk to coach (James) Blanchard, coach Kirk (Bryant), coach (Brian) Nance, coach (Zarnell) Fitch, coach (Joey) McGuire and coach (Emmett) Jones. As of right now they probably only know me because of TJ West, he’s the reason I was able to come to the visit. He trying to help me get scouted by Texas Tech." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I’ll tell you like this, if the Texas Tech coaches ever saw my film and decided that they would take a chance on me and offer me, I would fully commit on the spot. I would love to go to Texas Tech and ball out for y’all, only thing I need is some help gaining weight, y’all won’t regret anything else, I can promise that." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I have no schools talking to me at all. But it’s okay because once I get into a D1 program and I ball out, them other schools are going to know me then."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvdmlz aXQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiN2aXNpdDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamtidGpjXzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBqa2J0amNfNTM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2haRml0Y2g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNo WkZpdGNoPC9hPiAgVGhhbmsgeeKAmWFsbCBmb3IgaGF2aW5nIG1lLCBsb3Zl ZCB0aGUgdmlzaXQg4oC877iP4oC877iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9Gd1pPSWVsUUNXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRndaT0llbFFDVzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb25hdGhhbuKAnEN1YmFu4oCdQ2FqaWdhbC4gKEBDYWpp Z2FsSm9uYXRoYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2Fq aWdhbEpvbmF0aGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2NzM3OTAxOTM2NTMzNTA0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "It was great I really enjoyed it." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Coach Josh Cochran and coach Joey McGuire, both of them are very genuine people I’ve been in contact with both of them for a little bit now but it was good to be able to meet them in person."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "Lubbock was great! I love the facility, and the atmosphere was electric." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I talked to coach (Kenny) Perry, coach (Tyler) Schovanec, and coach (Joey) McGuire. My relationship with the special teams coaches is pretty strong, I usually talk to them a few times a week." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I am very interested in Texas Tech, and I would love to receive an opportunity to play and get an education here." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I am also talking to Kansas University."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj50aGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D b2FjaFNjaG92P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFNjaG92PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoS2VubnlQZXJy eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hLZW5ueVBlcnJ5PC9hPiBh bmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRU VT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IGZv ciBoYXZpbmcgbWUgb3V0IGZvciBhbiBhbWF6aW5nIHZpc2l0LiB3aGF0IGEg Z3JlYXQgZmluaXNoISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Rl eGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UYXlsb3JNdXN0YW5n RkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRheWxvck11c3RhbmdGQjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IS0FfVGFuYWxza2k/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhLQV9UYW5hbHNraTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiDwn4y18J+M tfCfjLUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RVV3lUQ3JvQnAiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90VVd5VENyb0JwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IGphY2tzb24g d2FsbGVyIChAamFja3NvbndhbGxlcjEzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2phY2tzb253YWxsZXIxMy9zdGF0dXMvMTU5Njk4ODU2Mjkz OTIxMTc4Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNywgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "It was a cold night but I had a great time the atmosphere was great." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I’ve lived here in Lubbock my whole life so Texas Tech is definitely a place I would like to go."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj50aGFua3MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qa2J0 amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRqY181MzwvYT4gZm9y IHRoZSBpbnZpdGUgd2FzIGEgZ3JlYXQgZ2FtZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9aS2l0dGxleT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AWktpdHRs ZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hEZXVj ZVRyZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hEZXVjZVRyZTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZW5qYW1pbkdvbGFuP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCZW5qYW1pbkdvbGFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01vbnRlcmV5X1Nwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATW9udGVyZXlfU3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vcUQ3a3ZnOHdHeSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FEN2t2 Zzh3R3k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgYWlkYW4gbWVuZG96YSAoQGFpZGFubWVu ZG96YTEzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FpZGFubWVu ZG96YTEzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2OTIzOTc3Mjg0NTgzNDI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "The game last night was crazy, I thought OU had them in the first quarter then it turned into a battle, close games like that are always the best to watch I’m happy I got see it in person."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhbiBhbWF6aW5nIHRpbWUgeWVzdGVyZGF5IGF0IHRoZSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4gZ2FtZSEhISBUaGFu ayB5b3UgdG8gZXZlcnlvbmUgZm9yIHRoZSBob3NwaXRhbGl0eSBhbmQgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CbmFuY2VUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJuYW5jZVRUVTwvYT4gZm9yIGludml0aW5nIG1lIHRv IHNlZSBhIGdyZWF0IGdhbWUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1j R3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9XcmVja0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jV3JlY2tFbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1I4VVF3Q3Fa YksiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SOFVRd0NxWmJLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE1pY2FoIFN0cmlja2xhbmQgKEBNMWNhaFN0cmlja2FuZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NMWNhaFN0cmlja2FuZC9zdGF0dXMvMTU5 Njg3NDQ4NjUzMTY0NTQ0Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAyNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I have never been to Lubbock before so I was trying to take it all in. The people I know that went to Tech or go there right now all I’ve said they love it. It was an incredible game to watch and I was glad to be attending it. It seems like coach (Joey) McGuire has them on the right track, and I’m excited to see what he does in the future." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Me and my dad talked with coach (James) Blanchard for a while. We are both from the same area so we were catching up on how things were going and we talked about my season as well. I also got to talk to coach (Kirk) Bryant who helps with the QB's. He seemed like a really nice guy and he spoke highly of coach (Zach) Kittley. Coach Kittley came to see me throw at my high school in the off-season and he offered me then. I really like what he does with the offense and how he likes to throw the ball. Some credibility from him was Bailey Zappe when he was at Western Kentucky. He threw for over 6k yards and is now with the Patriots. So it shows me he could develop me for the next level." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Texas Tech is definitely a consideration. It is in Texas where my parents and friends could come see me play." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Some other schools I’m talking to are Texas, TCU, A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, Houston, etc."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bd2Vzb21lIGdhbWUgYXQgVGVjaCEgSXQgd2FzIGZ1biB0byB3YXRj aC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNr RW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0Vt PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaHpMRWRPMllTViI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2h6TEVkTzJZU1Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUm95IFRob21h cyBKZW5raW5zIChAcm95dGhvbWFzXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9yb3l0aG9tYXNfL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2ODg3NjUzMjk0OTUyNDQ4 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I really enjoyed the dinner at the indoor practice facility and, despite the cold, enjoyed sitting in the stands close to the team. Being on the field for pregame was really cool and I got to talk to some of the players while down there." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "No coaches were available to talk with last night, but I have met coach (Kenny) Perry at a specialist camp this past summer. I haven’t had a conversation with him since." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Being from Lubbock, Tech is definitely a top choice for me. I’d love to attend even if I don’t play football. My top choices, however, are the service academies: Air Force, West Point, and Navy, even if I don’t play football." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Currently, I have had no schools officially look at me or contact me about any kind of opportunity."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFua3MgYWdhaW4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9qa2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRqY181Mzwv YT4gZm9yIHRoZSBpbnZpdGUhIFdoYXQgYSB3YXkgdG8gZmluaXNoIHRoZSBz ZWFzb24gYXQgaG9tZSEgR2xhZCB0byBzZWUgdGhlIGd1eXMgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hdXN0XzMxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBhdXN0XzMxPC9hPiBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9rbm90dHNfamFja3Nvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa25v dHRzX2phY2tzb248L2E+IGJlZm9yZSB0aGV5IHB1dCBvbiBhIHNob3chIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLZW5ueVBlcnJ5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEtlbm55UGVycnk8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoVGhyYXNoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFRocmFzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaERldWNlVHJlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaERldWNlVHJlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaUhybk5X aDlEMyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lIcm5OV2g5RDM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgUnlhbiBKb3JkYW4gKEBSeWFuX0pvcmRhbjA1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW5fSm9yZGFuMDUvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTY4OTk2 NDMzMjEwOTQxNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjcs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "A bud picked us up from the church and brought us to the school. I got signed in and situated and the facilities are great my mom was amazed cause that was her first time. The food was good too. The atmosphere is hype and good it’s great to be around." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I got to talk to coach (Brian) Nance and coach (Kirk) Bryant they’re real cool people ya know. I spoke to the receiver coach too for a little bit. I’m contacted by the Texas Tech coaches a lot they keep up with me and what I’m doing." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "My interest level is very high for Texas Tech. Definitely a school I’ll consider to the point where no matter what schools I get offered from they’re always gonna be in my top 3." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Other schools keeping in contact with me are Mississippi, Tulane, La Tech, Arkansas and other schools."

Krosse Johnson on campus at Texas Tech (player submitted photo)

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "So we drove to Lubbock and we loaded up on the bus. Talk with some other recruits and followed the team to the facility. We went into the indoor facility and checked in and ate with family. Tech's atmosphere is a different level all the fans are hyped for the games." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "The coach who invited me was James Blanchard I would say the relationship is good with them. And we talk a little." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I’ve always wanted to play in the JONES just cause I love the atmosphere." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "ACU, Wayland, Carthage, Ottawa, McPherson and WTAMU."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGFuIGF3ZXNvbWUgdmlzaXQgdGhhbmtzIGZvciB0aGUgdmlz aXQgY2Fu4oCZdCB3YWl0IHRvIHNlZSB3aGF0IHRoZSBmdXR1cmUgaG9sZHMu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2prYnRqY181Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamtidGpjXzUzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoV2hpdGVEQjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoV2hpdGVEQjE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vWktpdHRsZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFpLaXR0bGV5PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tpcmJ5aG9jdXR0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBraXJieWhvY3V0dDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQWJlcm5hdGh5RkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFi ZXJuYXRoeUZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzgw Nmhzc2NtZWRpYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AODA2aHNzY21lZGlh PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlbmphbWluR29s YW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJlbmphbWluR29sYW48L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTG9uZVN0YXJWYXJzaXR5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMb25lU3RhclZhcnNpdHk8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FudG1pc3NzcG9ydHMxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjYW50bWlzc3Nwb3J0czE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82bFZBd3VCa01GIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNmxW QXd1QmtNRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLYWxlYiBIYXJyZWxsIChAS2FsZWJI YXJyZWxsMikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LYWxlYkhh cnJlbGwyL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2ODc2MTAzMTI1NDU4OTUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "First, we were picked and they took us to check in. We checked in, got our measurements and then sat down to eat. After that, we were taken down to the field to watch warmups, it was a great experience. Then we sat and watched the game. After the big win, we rushed the field and everyone was getting hyped." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I was able to connect with Sammy Morris. I met him a few weeks ago, and he asked me to come back out, but I was able to talk with him and meet some other coaches." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Tech is at my interest level. They have a great program and are doing great things here." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I’m hearing from some smaller D2 schools like Southern Oklahoma and Oklahoma Baptist."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB0aW1lIG91dCBhdCB0aGUgVGVjaCBnYW1lIHRo aXMgd2Vla2VuZC4gR3JlYXQgZXhwZXJpZW5jZSwgYW5kIGl04oCZcyBncmVh dCB3aGF0IHRoZXnigJlyZSBkb2luZyB3aXRoIHRoZWlyIHByb2dyYW0uIFRo YW5rcyB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RoZW1vcnJp czIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0aGVtb3JyaXMyMzwvYT4gZm9y IHRoZSBpbnZpdGUhIEF3ZXNvbWUgdG8gdG9wIGl0IG9mZiB3aXRoIGFuIE9U IHdpbiBhZ2FpbnN0IE9VLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2prYnRqY181Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamtidGpjXzUzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRFdNQ0E/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRFdNQ0E8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hXaGl0c2V0dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hXaGl0c2V0dDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZMFR6eHFJ VTc1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWTBUenhxSVU3NTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBMYW5kZW4gSm9uZXMgKEBsYW5kZW43am9uZXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbGFuZGVuN2pvbmVzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2OTg1OTI0 NDc0NTI3NzQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I was able to see the indoor facilities and eat before the game. We got to watch warm ups on the field. The facilities and atmosphere at Tech were amazing!" Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I was able to meet and talk with coach (James) Blanchard. I just recently got in touch with him and Texas Tech." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I would love to play at Texas Tech it’s a great program." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I just started the recruiting process recently."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgYWdhaW4gZm9yIHRoZSBpbnZpdGUhIFdhcyBhIGdy ZWF0IGV4cGVyaWVuY2UgYW5kIGhhZCBhIGdyZWF0IHRpbWUuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamtidGpjXzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBqa2J0amNfNTM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpv ZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1pLaXR0bGV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBaS2l0dGxleTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FLcTdhTFEyVjAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9RS3E3YUxRMlYwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEh1ZHNvbiBIdXRjaGVz b24gKEBIdWRzb25IdXRjaGVzb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSHVkc29uSHV0Y2hlc29uL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk3MDExNjE1OTY2NDYx OTUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "I got invited to the game against Oklahoma. When we got there, we signed in and ate some excellent BBQ with some amazing peach cobbler. I couldn’t stop eating it, then we headed to the field to catch up with coach (Kenny) Perry, we sat down and got ready for kick-off. It was a fun yet cold and exciting game to watch." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I connect with coach Perry and coach Nance. I haven’t been in contact with them as much as I would have liked to because of my busy schedule, but I am glad I made the game yesterday." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I love Tech's atmosphere and their fan base, I can see myself being a Raider. They are high on my list." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "As of right now I’m hearing from Oregon, Houston, and UTSA, UCO. Those are the schools I have been keeping in touch with so far."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm91Z2h0IHRvIHlvdSBieSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV0FSUklPUklaVU0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXQVJSSU9SSVpVTTwvYT4sIGZvb3RiYWxsIHdl YXRoZXIgaW4gTHViYm9jayA0NS80NCBkZWdyZWVzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9oa2NkWEZsN25RIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGtjZFhGbDdu UTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBYYWkmIzM5OyBTaGF1biBUaGUg4oCcWC1NQU7i gJ0gRWR3YXJkcyAoQHhhaV9sYXhpcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS94YWlfbGF4aXMvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTY2NDU4MTg0MDg1MTM1Mzc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the atmosphere, etc. "The facilities were very state of the art and nice, I loved the atmosphere of people who were passionate about their school." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I wasn’t able to really talk with the coaches due to them getting their players ready for the game, I sent my film to their D line coach and hope he contacts me." What's your interest level in Texas Tech and is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I’m interested in the school especially since I’d be staying in Texas with my family, and yes if Texas Tech were to offer me I would definitely consider them when making my decision." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I haven’t really been contacted by other schools, but yesterday got some follows from position coaches at different Big 12 schools."