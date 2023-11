Texas Tech hosted over 30 recruits for its final home game of the 2023 season, a comeback 24-23 win over the UCF Knights.

The win was significant in that it clinched bowl eligibility for Texas Tech for the third year in a row. It also clinched a winning conference record for the second consecutive season, something Texas Tech hasn't done since 2008 and 2009.

We caught up with several of the recruits for their reactions to the visit and more.