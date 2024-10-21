Visitor reactions to Texas Tech's loss to Baylor

2027 OL Cooper Hackett

On Saturday afternoon the Red Raiders lost an opportunity to stay undefeated in Big 12 play, dropping a tough one 59-35 vs Baylor. The coaches hosted a group of recruits for the game, and RedRaiderSports spoke with several of the prospects for their reactions to the game and more.

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "So we shuttled over and checked in, got to take a look at the indoor track. Then we went and ate, really nice place. Watched pre-game and I was looking for coach Johnson but I couldn’t find him." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I have never talked to any of the coaches in person." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I don’t have anymore visits yet."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "In my day in Lubbock I got to see the beautiful facilities that Tech has to offer. The atmosphere stood out to me the most, you can tell the fans definitely buy into the team and give them all the support in the world." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I connected with coach Blanchard and coach Bryant. My relationship with the Tech staff is pretty good , we have definitely started to connect more and I’m excited to see where it takes us." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I have a confirmed visit to Harvard and if it aligns with my schedule I will be going out to UTSA."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I got to go to Red Raider Outfitters and explore Lubbock, it was amazing!" Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I got to meet coach McGuire." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I will be in Iowa State Nov 2."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "The things that stood out to me were the new facility and the stadium. The last time I went to Tech was when they beat Texas and I feel like the fans are always on point there." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I spoke to Coach Yates and Quintin Jordan majority of my time there and I would say I have a great relationship with the whole staff at Texas Tech." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I will be at Kansas State this week then SMU, then I’ll be back at Tech for their game against Colorado."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I enjoyed the campus very much love the scenery of Lubbock and of course the stadium what stood out to me the most was the support of the fans and the attitude of the players even while being down in the game" Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I talked to a couple of the coaches but I felt I had the best conversation with Dave Martin he gave me a whole breakdown about Tech he has a great personality and makes hard to not want to come back down and experience Lubbock again" Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "At the moment I do not have anything else schedule but I am open to go anywhere else but I loved both the times I’ve came down and experienced Texas Tech by far the most"

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "We spent most of the day driving up to Lubbock. But what stood out most to me was the unique stadium loved how it was built and the history behind Tech." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "No coaches really have been talking to me from the Tech staff. I would love to know more about how Texas Tech football operates." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Yes, Arizona State and Kansas. I will be attending games for both of those teams."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "The fans stood out to me the most." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "The recruit guides were really nice and very helpful the coaches did a good job of talking to all of the players." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I should have a few planned for the off-season."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "Charter bus took us to the campus. First thing on campus was getting measured. After getting measured they took us to the recruiting lounge where we ate and talked with coaches and other recruits. When we finished eating they took us to the field and watched pregame on the sideline. The one thing that stood out to me was even though they had a game the coaches came and greeted themselves to us." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "The coaches I seen and said hi to were Coach Joey McGuire (Head Coach), Coach Marcel Yates (Secondary Coach) and Coach Josh Cochran (Tight ends coach). My relationships are rather new but it will grow." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Colleges have invited me up game-days but I don’t know which ones I will go to due to my schedule and making film study on the next day after the game."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I just toured the facility and met some great coaches and faculty and one thing that stood out to me is the crowd of Lubbock they're very in tune with the game" Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I met Joey McGuire and I love the Tech coaching staff." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Yes I do have a couple more visits like North Texas, TCU and etc."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "We drove in from Tyler for the game then after the game we drove back to Tyler. The recruiting area was awesome in the new part of the stadium." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I connected with coach Bryant before the game." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I’m going to Baylor next weekend for their game against OSU."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "Being able to see how the pregame was and what all the players did for warmup." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "James Blanchard, and the staff were pretty cool showed us around and told me how much walking there was because the campus is big." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "UNM."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "It was a far drive so I didn’t do anything in Lubbock before the game. What stood out the most for me was the hospitality of the coaches and the student assistants." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I had a great conversation with Antonio Huffman about recruiting. I have good relationships with some of the coaches, especially Zach Kittley." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I have already had an official visit to Tarleton and I am looking into getting one with Texas A&M and Rice."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "We drove up from Houston and got to come inside the facilities. Got to eat and talk to the coaches. I think atmosphere was great and I felt comfortable the whole time I was there." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I talked to Coach Bookbinder and Coach McGuire. Our relationship is solid and I hope we can continue to build it." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Kansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "My visit began with getting my measurements taken, followed by a meal in the recruiting lounge. Afterward, we went down to the field to watch the team warm up before heading to our seats for the game. The atmosphere, the people, and the facilities stood out the most to me during my visit." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "Although I didn’t have a lot of conversations with the staff, I did have the opportunity to speak with James Blanchard while in the lounge. Including the conversation I had with Blanchard, I have had a couple prior phone calls and conversations with Dave Martin." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "At this time, I do not have any additional visits scheduled."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I got to see some of the indoor facilities and the weight room which were both pretty nice. When they brought us to the recruiting lounge we got to see some of the locker room. Also the recruiting lounge was nice." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I haven’t really built a relationship with any of the coaches only a scouting recruiter so far." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "No but I’ve been to Baylor and Tarleton I want to spend the rest of my Saturday's this season working out. I might go to another one but I’m not sure."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "Me and my family took the opportunity to ride around Lubbock and Texas Tech campus. I noticed there were a lot of people on campus supporting the football program. The stadium and the family oriented experience with the coaches was amazing." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I connected with coach Kirk Bryant, Antonio Huffman, Brian Nance, and Campbell McCauley. My relationship with the staff overall felt genuine and welcoming." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "As of right now I have no upcoming visits, but I look forward to connecting with more coaches to attend more game days."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "What stood out most from the visit was the facility and experience in general. It was a very first class experience for potential recruits." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I talked most to Coach Nance and met Coach McGuire in the lounge. I also had a great visit with Coach Huffman." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I don’t have any upcoming visits at the moment."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "Well first I was able to shuttle from a church in Lubbock to the stadium so I was able to see a bit of the city and it was pretty cool to see the originality of Lubbock. I liked the family atmosphere of Lubbock, to see all the people and the entire community come together for a game which was pretty cool. I thank Tech for this opportunity and visit it was very fun!" Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "Unfortunately I arrived a bit late so I wasn’t able to talk to any coaches but the staff I did interact with were very welcoming and kind." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I haven’t scheduled any visits but I plan to make it down to UTSA at some point to check out that campus but that’s all so far."