{{ timeAgo('2022-09-25 22:47:26 -0500') }} football

Visitor reactions to Texas Tech's comeback win vs UT

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Lubbock Cooper OL Holton Hendrix and Colter Lynch with Ric Flair
Lubbock Cooper OL Holton Hendrix and Colter Lynch with Ric Flair

Texas Tech football had a big weekend on and off the field.

Several recruits were in attendance for the Red Raiders' 37-34 comeback win over Texas, and it has already led to one commitment with the announcement of Shallowater (TX) offensive lineman Kasen Long.

RedRaiderSports caught up with some of the prospects for their thoughts on the day and more.

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"The game was very entertaining and the atmosphere was amazing from the crowd to the players on and off the field."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"I took a picture with coach McGuire, and coach Morris, and I also had a conversation with coach Blanchard after the game."

Did you talk to any of the other recruits in attendance?

"I talked with Marcos Davila, 4 star quarterback from Midland Legacy and I met Zach Williams, 3 star corner from Tyler."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"Texas Tech has been the only school to reach out to me so far."

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"Unmatched. There was no better game or place to be in the country than Lubbock, Texas yesterday evening."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"Coach (Tyler) Schovanec has reached out on multiple occasions and really been very approachable. Being a kicker in such a big program it's easy to get lost, but he does such a great job with those guys and the future."

Did you talk to any of the other recruits in attendance?

"I got to catch up with Marcos Davila from Midland Legacy and check up on his season and talk a little football."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"At the moment the only other schools that I've been in contact with have been Angelo State and Dodge City CC."

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"Texas Tech's atmosphere was amazing, the team played with high intensity, the coaches stayed calm through the whole game and it overall just seemed like a quality, disciplined program."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"I was able to talk to both coach (James) Lockhart and coach (C.J.) Ah You before the game; this was the second time I’ve met them in person (first time being over the summer at the TT Football Camp). I also was able to meet the Director of Player Personnel, James Blanchard, who has been in contact with me since September 1st. After the big win, Head Coach McGuire stopped and took time to say a few words to me as he was escorted off campus. He went as far to thank me for coming out to the game! Every coach is great and down-to-earth. They had genuine conversations with me and my parents, making us feel welcome and showing the integrity of their program."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"I was able to go on an unofficial visit to Baylor and San Diego State. I have received game day visit invites from Texas Tech, Harvard, Troy, and a few others. I’ve also been in conversations with many other coaches and received numerous invites to camps."

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"The atmosphere on campus was electric. I was able to attend the Raider Walk and talked to Coach Hamby as he got off the bus for a small amount of time. Next we went into the indoor facility and they had some great barbecue for us."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"I visited with Coach Hamby, Coach Bunning, Coach Blanchard, Coach Nance, and Coach Bryant. We were able to talk for a little while and they mentioned how excited they were to play Texas in front of a sold out crowd. After that, we went to the Jones and we’re able to watch pre-game on the field. I had a great time watching the game and I was super excited when we won. All of the recruits rushed the field after the game winning field goal. I love the grit and never quit attitude of this team. The coaching staff is building something special."

Did you talk to any of the other recruits in attendance?

"I got to talk to a couple different recruits including Kaden Carr, John Curry, Kasen Long, and Jake Strong. We all talked about our season and how we were doing. It was good to see Jake and John again."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"I’m currently hearing from Texas Tech, TCU, Tennessee, Kansas, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, USC, Houston, Tulsa, and Texas."

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"I really enjoyed myself, I actually loved it."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"Coach Blanchard made me feel at home. I met the some of the other defensive coaches too. They made me feel at home and I felt a connection."

Did you talk to any of the other recruits in attendance?

"I talked to a recruit who was committed, a lineman. He gave me good feedback on his experience."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"I have a visit coming at Texas A&M next month. Things really are just getting started. Tech has a special place in my heart for the invite, hope to get an offer from them."

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"The game was amazing, it was one of the best collage games I have ever seen. The environment was great and I really enjoyed experiencing everything Tech had to offer. Texas is a great team and to see Tech come out on top was really fun to watch. Rushing the field with all the other recruits was was super cool and hype."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"I was able to talk with Coach Nance, he was a great guy and it was nice getting to know him. This was my first interaction with Tech, and I was impressed by all that they have going on there."

Did you talk to any of the other recruits in attendance?

"I was able to meet Kaden Carr and Dylan Shaw."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"I hear the most from Florida State since I have an offer from them. I have also been hearing from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Ole Miss, and some Ivy League."

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"The game was great. Seeing Texas Tech fight back in the game and get the win, and the way the fans and players dance and have fun while playing was awesome."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"I talked to all the coaches, they came up to me while I was eating and told me stuff about the game I had Friday that I didn’t even know they knew about. They really pay attention and just being there and seeing them walk around and really caring means a lot."

Did you talk to any of the other recruits in attendance?

"I didn’t really talk to the other recruits, just stayed with my family."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"I've been talking to SMU a little and Vanderbilt's been texting me, we've been having great conversations. Auburn too. Just happy to be in this position."

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"The game was great, the environment was so great."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"The coaches were great and showed love."

Did you talk to any of the other recruits in attendance?

"No, I didn’t not talk to any recruits yesterday because I was enjoying the atmosphere."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"No one that I’ve heard of but I bet my head coach has put me on the map."

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"The game was incredible and the crowd and how many people there was wild!! I was still in shock when I would look around. Just an incredible atmosphere to be around."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"I spoke to coach Blanchard some and a couple other coaches but I don’t remember their names."

Did you talk to any of the other recruits in attendance?

"I talked to Kaden Carr."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"Only a few schools have shown interest so far but I’m praying more schools will take notice"

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"Honestly that’s the most lit I’ve seen Lubbock, great energy especially towards the end of the game. I loved it."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"Mainly Coach Blanchard, he’s one of the coolest coaches I met and we exchanged numbers and I sent my film out to him."

Did you talk to any of the other recruits in attendance?

"I talked to some of the other recruits I knew, a few from Kaleb's 7-on-7 team but I talked to Jake (Strong) the most."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"Lately mainly UNT but I just dropped my film and hopefully more coaches reach out to me."

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"I’d say that watching Tech vs. UT was probably the most fun I’d ever had watching college football. I’ve never seen a stadium completely sold out like that. Tech executed their game plan and had a well deserved win. You could tell how many hours of prep and hard work those players and coaches put in preparing for the game. Overall both sides played great."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"I met Coach Nance yesterday, he was the first person from Tech to reach out to me. I was just chilling before the game and he came up and introduced himself. We just talked for a few minutes then had to head out to the field."

Did you talk to any of the other recruits in attendance?

"I didn’t really talk to the other recruits, just hung out with my family and enjoyed the game."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"I’m currently not talking to any other schools. Tech is the first school that’s reached out to me, first game invite too."

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"The atmosphere was absolutely electric. Everyone there was engaged and watching the game was amazing."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"I talked to coach Cochran, the tight ends coach, which was good to talk to again and catch up with. We talked about my season and how it was going which was nice."

Did you talk to any of the other recruits in attendance?

"I talked to some of the other recruits, I can’t remember the names completely, but they had nothing but good things to say as well."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"Some others are University of Oklahoma, University of Northern Colorado, University of Texas and some others."

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"Man the game was crazy! It was very loud and it was a great atmosphere. It’s such a great win for the team, I knew going into the game that they could upset them."

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"Overall everything was really good. It was very interesting if I have to say. They treated me like I was nothing but family, and it felt great to be there.

The atmosphere was, I've never felt an atmosphere like that in my life. It was crazy. After they beat Texas, they just like ran onto the field and we did as well. It was great. It was a beautiful moment to be a part of."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"When I met coach McGuire we talked for a bit and like any other coach he wants me to become a Red Raider. I'm just really down for it."

Did you talk to any of the other recruits in attendance?

"It felt great to be around the guys, Jake (Strong), Jordan (Sanford) and all them. Being down there with them, it felt really great."

Overall thoughts on the game, atmosphere and win vs Texas?

"There is nothing that compares to the Texas Tech atmosphere. The win against Texas further solidified how awesome Tech fans are. When everyone rushed the field it felt like a scene out of a movie."

Which coaches did you connect with? How was catching up with the coaches and how is your relationship with them?

"I got to catch with a few coaches and they all treated me very well. They do a great job with recruits."

Did you talk to any of the other recruits in attendance?

"I also got talk with another recruit Elijah Jackson who lives a town near me (Archer City). We reflected on how each of our seasons are going while eating amazing BBQ."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"Some schools that are in contact with me are Texas Tech, SFA and UIW."

