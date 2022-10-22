McKinney Boyd prospects Khristian Turner, Braylon Dickerson and Johnathan Patterson with Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire

Several recruits made their way to Lubbock this weekend to take in Texas Tech's 48-10 win over West Virginia on homecoming. RedRaiderSports spoke with many of those prospects for their thoughts on the game + more.

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "It was a good environment. The ladies who were with us were really nice. I like the facilities and I like how the dorms are by a lot of food places. Overall a good place and a place I’d like to play ball at."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "It was amazing, the fans were super loud and it was a great experience. The facilities were awesome." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "Definitely number 19 (Tyree Wilson), he is a monster." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I talked to coach Ah You, coach DeRuyter, coach Lockhart and coach McGuire. I have a great relationship with all of them, I’ve known coach McGuire since I was a kid and I met coach Lockhart in 8th grade and met coach DeRuyter and coach Ah You during the spring last year." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "The schools I have heard the most from other than Tech have been Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "When we got there we were welcomed, everybody was sooo nice a good environment. The atmosphere on 3rd and 4th downs were insane its what I need to make a stop. Their facility was very spacious." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I couldn’t find Coach James but I met the head coach (Joey) McGuire for the first time. A very firm man who believes in his team, good guy. (I also met) coach Yates." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Right now I'm hearing from Tech the most. UH Coogs coaches started to follow me, I have UTSA and ACU looking at me. Definitely can see myself playing here!"

What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "What stood out the most the atmosphere and how passionate the players looked. Every single player now matter if he was on the bench or on the field was into the game and looked like they were having fun. Also how the defense flew around today was impressive!" Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "Yes sir. I got to talk with both (Joey McGuire and Marcel Yates) before the game. It was good, I really like their energy."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "The gameday atmosphere was great, the fans were awesome and everyone made it feel like they wanted you there." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "Tech's passing game was great today and the receivers looked really good." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I was able to get in touch with coach Perry and a few others but the coaching staff was very respectful and made me feel like I was supposed to be there." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I’m talking to a few other schools in Texas and I have a few upcoming visits with schools such as Oklahoma-State and Arizona."

Trevor Dutton with family (player submitted photo)

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "Straight from when we got off the shuttle bus to enter the practice field facility the atmosphere was great, all the staff was treating us with great care. The practice facility is great, nice music and all and then we had great eats and then to the game. When we got on the field there was a lot of great energy and I could just tell Tech was ready to come out and take the win they did but overall it was a great experience." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "Some things that stood out to me is that Tech never took their foot off the gas, they were constantly scoring. Even in the 4th quarter they were still applying pressure even on the defensive side, only holding them to one touchdown and a field goal." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I connected with Coach Yates, Coach Nance and Coach McGuire, and for the most part I feel like me and Coach Nance have the strongest relationship out of the three." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "For the most part only Tech but I have gotten some follows here and there like from ACU and Houston."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "It was an electric vibe at Tech today, especially since it’s was homecoming. The facilities were nice." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "I noticed about Tech's offense was tempo was their go to, they had their foot on the gas and defensively it was the shut down corners and defensive line getting pressure." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I met with new coaches and got to meet the head coach, I loved the hospitality."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "The facilities were very nice and new, atmosphere was amazing with good spirit." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "Their tempo on offense stood out to me the most." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "Was able to meet and talk with my position coach, Sammy Morris. He was very friendly and I got his information." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "No real interests yet but have been communicating with schools like Northern Arizona and Baylor."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "I had a great day in Lubbock! I was greeted with great hospitality the entire time. The facilities looked great and the atmosphere during the game felt unreal!" What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "They played well on both sides of the ball throughout the entire game." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "Coach Nance and coach McGuire, I have good relationship with the coaches." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Texas A&M–Kingsville."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "The facilities and the people of Texas Tech were amazing, they treated my family and I well on the visit. I loved the atmosphere, the way the fans would just all get into and how everyone would cheer." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "What stood out to me the most today was how the defense dominated and held West Virginia to 10 points, and how the offense was able to capitalize off the defense’s performance." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I wasn’t able to talk to any of the coaches today, but hopefully in the near future that could change." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "As of right now only Texas Tech has sent me an invite to their game, but like I said hopefully in the near future that could change."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "With morning lift and film this morning, we didn’t roll in until right before the game. But it was still a great experience being out on the field up until game time. I’ve been coming to these games since I was a little kid, and the atmosphere and game was amazing as usual." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "The defense played lights out today, lots of impressive turnovers with the three interceptions and the fumble recovery. The offense seemed to move at will, they were able to roll downfield consistently throughout the game." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "The visit was pretty spur-of-the-moment. I wasn’t really able to connect with any of the coaches." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "As a sophomore, I’m just now getting started with the recruiting process."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "It was a great experience, one I will never forget. From the moment I arrived to when I left everyone was very helpful and friendly. The walk down to the field made me feel like I was at home." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "They were very physical on both sides of the ball especially on defense." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "The connection with the coaches was something special. While we were eating the lunch a lot of coaches came through and spoke to me. The coaches are what made the whole experience great, they wasn’t talking to me as a recruit they were really trying to get to know my family and I. The coaches I was able to connect with was the linebacker coach and coach (Josh) Cochran." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and the University of Pittsburgh are all schools I hear from the most right now."

Overall thoughts on Texas Tech's win? "That was a very big win!! It felt great to get back in the Jones. Coach Hamby and Coach McGuire were super excited to talk to me and I enjoyed getting to see the guys again!!" Do you have any other visits coming up to Tech or elsewhere or focused more on your HS season? "I’m pretty focused on my HS season right now. I’m going to watch Oklahoma play here in 2 weeks but other than that I’m staying in Lubbock. I will be at the Baylor game next Saturday as well!"

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "We arrived in Lubbock at around 10:00 am and had an opportunity to view the city from a far. We arrived at shuttle site and as we traveled to the indoor sports facility the fans were extremely enthusiastic. The check in process was seamless and we enjoyed the lunch that was provided. Next we had an opportunity to talk with Brian Nance." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "Today’s performance from an offensive perspective was amazing. The passing and rushing attack was amazing to witness as well." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I’ve had the opportunity to visit UTEP facilities and received another game invite as well. I look forward to visiting Texas Tech again in the future. The atmosphere was electric today."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "The environment and the crowd was just surreal. It definitely took a minute to soak it all in." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "I noticed the game-plan was to get the best players the ball, and that’s what happened with those screen plays." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I talked to coach (Dave) Martin, he welcomed me and my family and made us feel at home and that’s all you can ask for. Me and my dad also talked to coach C.J. Ah You. He was a really cool coach." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I haven’t heard from a lot of schools, Texas Tech is the main one."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "It was a great visit!!!! The facilities were beautiful and the atmosphere was amazing!!!!" What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "What stood out to me about the team was that they were confident and looked like they wanted it from the start." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I was also able to talk to Coach McGuire and Coach Hamby and I feel like I really connected with Coach Hamby. I feel that we have a great relationship!!!" Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "The schools I’m hearing the most from right now are Tulane, Duke, LA Tech, and Oklahoma State!!!!"

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "It was a good atmosphere! I enjoy seeing all of the facilities! With the addition of renovations coming, it is going to make it a crazy nice place!" What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "The offense looked good, I like the fast paced play! The defense shut down WVU and got 4 big takeaways!" Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I was able to talk with Coach (Zach) Kittley, Coach (Kirk) Bryant, and Coach (Harrison) Hanna. It seems like a great group of coaches and even better people!" Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I have been talking to Texas State, Western Illinois University, and a few other schools!"

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "The facility was nice!! I loved the school spirit so far out of the colleges I’ve been to, Texas Tech has the best fans." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "I liked how quick the offense and defense got the call and got lined up. It was a big difference from what I’ve seen before, much more organized." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I had the opportunity to meet coach Martin, coach Lockhart, and coach DeRuyter. Coach Lockhart spent a lot of time with me and another player he invited, informing me about things to look for when picking a college, how education is important and how to communicate with coaches on the plans they have for me in football. I was looking for coach Blanchard but I couldn’t find him." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Texas Tech is the school most reaching out to me right now. I talked to Houston also and Texas Southern a little bit."

Thoughts on the game today? "The game was great. Offense had some really good tempo. I’m glad I got to watch Behren start and play this game, I’ve known him for a while now." Saw you were at TCU last week, is it fair to say those 2 schools are starting to stand out among your offers or are you still wide open? "There’s a lot to love about both schools but I feel like I’m trying to keep my mind open. Several of my offers I haven’t been able to meet coaches in person or see campuses and traveling out of Midland for a Saturday game is hard. Once the season is done I think coaches will be able to re-evaluate their prospects and I’ll focus on the schools where I’m a top target."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "When I first pulled up to the facilities, I noticed how big and clean they were. The atmosphere was crazy good, I noticed the players on the sideline have their own little chants when it's 3rd down or on kickoff which I thought seemed cool. Also the food here in Lubbock was amazing. Overall an amazing time." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "How much energy the coaches and players had from the start. The team came out hot and continued to stay hot through all 4 quarters never letting off the gas!" Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I introduced myself to some coaches such as coach Fitch, coach Lockhart and talked to Preslee Quisenberry about how much I appreciated the invite. My relationship with the Tech coaches seems to be pretty good, as some of them have said they will continue to look at film and how much they appreciated my visit." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I've heard from Midwestern State as I've already visited one of their home games as I did the same today here in Lubbock."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "Lubbock was a great place. It was cool to see how the town supports the college. Tech’s facilities were awesome! At the indoor facility it was cool to see how they have all the NFL players who played at Tech on the wall." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "What stood out to me about Tech’s win was how the defense played with four takeaways!" Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I met the outside linebackers coach Lockhart who I really liked. I also met coach McGuire who seems like a great guy." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Some of the other schools I’ve been hearing from is OU, SMU, Baylor and Ole Miss."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "Preslee Quisenberry was absolutely awesome setting everything up after I received an invite from James Blanchard. The hospitality was 5-star. The facilities are great. I visited with Tahj Brooks for a while and he was very excited we came out. He told me to keep grinding because if this is a school I decided to attend the facility upgrade and culture are everything I could want in a university. He even spoke with me about the dining, workouts, and academics. This is my second time visiting (spring game) and the culture and coaches are outstanding. Coach McGuire, Coach Yates, and Brian Nance are always so personable. This is and has been the best visit I have taken." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "I love how the coaches are constantly coaching play after play. I’m a cornerback, so it was great to see how well they played. 3 interceptions from the DB's and 4 takeaways this game. Great win." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I have visited UNT, Texas A&M and have Texas A&M-Kingsville, West Texas A&M, Texas A&M Commerce, and Midwestern State coming up. I have heard a lot from West Texas A&M and Missouri Southern. My pops is a Red Raider so I am partial."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "Game day at Tech was awesome, the facilities were amazing, and you could feel the energy in the atmosphere. It was cool to follow the team busses to the stadium, go through their practice facility, and walk to the field through the tunnel." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "Tech’s dominance really stood out to me today as well as the confidence that everyone had in the team which was extremely evident in all their calls to go for it on fourth down and being able to get the first." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I was able to meet coach McGuire, coach Ah You, and coach Yates. This was my first time to meet and talk to these coaches." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I’m talking to some other schools but nothing major at the moment."

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "My day at Texas Tech was great. When we got there we ate and had conversation with some of the coaches then when we got to the field the environment was amazing. There was just a good vibe in the air all day." What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "Some things that stood out to me was the fan base, there was red across the whole stadium including the visitors side and just watching the players playing hard and seeing them win was good." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I talked to almost all the coaches but the main ones were coach (James) Lockhart and coach (C.J.) Ah You. I feel like I have a pretty good relationship with them because when we talk it’s always bigger than football whether it’s checking in on my family or just talking about life." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I am currently hearing from Arizona, Kansas and Kansas State the most, and a couple other schools I have been in contact with."

Thoughts on the game? "It was a really exciting game like always and always good hospitality. You can’t go wrong with the Texas Tech environment, hopefully I eventually call this place my home #WreckEm"

Take us through your day in Lubbock. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "We drove up from Norman this morning, so we just got here in time for the recruiting event. Everything was great and the staff communicated very well so showing up and making it to the stadium was really easy for a first-time visit. We went to the indoor which was nice. That's where we had lunch, which was the best pregame meal I've had on my recruiting visits. There was a full spread of Texas BBQ and it was really good! The stadium and facilities were very nice and the atmosphere was really great. Seeing the band, spirit squad, and Masked Rider in person was really cool. I'm also really glad the fans still throw tortillas!" What stood out to you from Tech's performance and win? "I really like the tempo that the offense played with. They made it really difficult for the defense. Also, I thought the big boys did a good job up front." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches? "I've talked previously with Coach Nance and Coach Martin. I got to speak with both of them before the game. Also, Coach McGuire came over and spent some time with the recruits before the game, which was impressive that he made it a priority." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I've gotten offers from Iowa State and Kansas. I've been talking with several schools and have had visits to Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, and now Texas Tech. Louisville, Tulane, and Cincinnati have been in touch and want me to come for a visit. I've also got a visit to Oklahoma State coming up soon."