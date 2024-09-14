Visitor reactions to Texas Tech's 66-21 win over UNT

Dallas Skyline ATH Delvin Cook Jr with Juice Johnson

With an 11 AM kickoff, there wasn't a huge list of recruits in town for Texas Tech's 66-21 win over North Texas, but there were a couple handful of prospects who made the trip out to West Texas. We caught up with some of the prospects for their reactions to the game and more.

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "Got to the stadium late, had a High School game last night and we had film from 10 am until noon. Game was cool, very cool experience." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "Didn’t get to speak with any coaches because of the reason I just mentioned." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "No other visits planned as of now."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "Today, I had the opportunity to interact with some of the coaches and assistants in the morning, and they were amazing. They showed me nothing but love. One of the assistants mentioned that the facility is expected to be finished around October, and it already looks incredible to me, which is a huge plus." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I spent a lot of time interacting with Coach Juice and Coach Harwell, and I hope to stay in contact with them. I would love the chance to eventually be one of their players. I also introduced myself to a few other coaches and want to thank them for their hospitality they were very welcoming." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I plan to return to Texas Tech very soon. I’ll also be visiting SMU, TCU, and UH. Overall, I’m happy I had the opportunity to connect with the coaches and show my face. I wouldn’t be here without God. #WreckEm"

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I got to see the practice facility and the locker room after the game." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I connected with a lot of coaches my favorite coach I connected with was Coach Blanchard because we have already established a relationship with each other." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I don’t know the next visit I have right now I have to talk to my parents about that."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "The day was very entertaining. It allowed me to see the in and outs of a gameday experience at Tech. From the food to the host to the excitement it was all fantastic. The new facilities are some of the best I’ve seen." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "Coach Juice, Coach Blanchard, Coach Nance are the ones I’ve been in contact with. Coach Juice the most, we have a great relationship." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Tulsa, OU, Baylor, AZ State and possibly OK State."