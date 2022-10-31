Visitor reactions: Texas Tech vs Baylor
Texas Tech hosted a big group of talented recruits for Saturday night's game against Baylor.
RedRaiderSports caught up with several of those prospects for their thoughts on gameday in Raiderland and more.
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc.
"It was a great day, everything was planned out. We got to the indoor facility around 4:30 PM, checked in and sat down to eat, later some coaches and players came through and we met and talked with them for a while, then we transitioned to warm ups, then to our seats afterwards and enjoyed the game. The game atmosphere was crazy the crowd was truly sold out and loud and prideful. It was a great experience."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"I connected with the OC Kittley, coach McGuire, coach Blanchard and more coaches that just remembered my face and knew who I was from when I came in the spring. It was nice seeing they remembered me even though I’m not in their position group.
My relationship with the coaching staff has always been good. Coach Kittley and I have always bonded over talking football and concepts with each other. Coach McGuire and I are always cordial and I can feel his energy and relate to him because he used to be a HS coach, it’s always cool to talk to him."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"My interest level has always been high in Tech. Once it’s time to make my decision Tech will always hold a special place near or at the top."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"I’m hearing from Tulane, U Cal Berkeley, Washington State, Oklahoma State, HCU (HBU)."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc.
"Overall it was fun and exciting, Tech played good just couldn’t get going. The facilities was nice, very big."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"I met coach Fitch, we had a few words."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"It would be a blessing to play for Tech one day."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc.
"I enjoyed the atmosphere at Tech especially the fan base that shows up to the games. The barbecue they made us was great."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"Me and coach Ah You and coach Lockhart talk almost every day."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"Tech is definitely one of my top schools because of the constant love they show me."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"Other schools are Mizzou, Arkansas, Baylor, Auburn, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Cal."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc.
"The facilities were very big, very spirited I like how they were. I love the atmosphere, the people, the fans, the students, the players, etc. They cook some very good food. I felt like that would be a good home for me."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"I didn’t really connect with any coaches yesterday because of the tough loss but I understand that.
I talk to coach Blanchard from time to time we have a nice connection. He has great encouraging words to keep me going."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"My interest level is very very high with Texas Tech I would love if they offered me to plan on making a decision on going there in the future."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"Some other schools I am hearing from are UMHB mostly and Texas Tech, but when I went to UMHB it wasn’t like Tech it was very different and I loved Tech."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc.
"The game day atmosphere at Texas Tech was amazing."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"That was my 3rd time meeting coach Lockhart and coach Ah You. I’ve contacted the coaches at Texas Tech but no response. Getting to talk to coach Lockhart yesterday made me realize that he is in it to help the football players and I like that a lot."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"My interest is high to go to Texas Tech. Yes, it’ll will be a school I consider going to for sure."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"I’ve heard from Baylor, Sam Houston, McNeese, UTEP and UConn."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc.
"Overall in my opinion in was a great, the facility was nice, and the workers were very helpful."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"I didn’t get to talk to any coaches. Haven’t connected with one."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"Off of what I've seen, yes."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"N/A"
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc.
"We arrived on campus, checked in, visited with coaches and watched the pre-game warm ups on the field. I really enjoyed the atmosphere and hospitality."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"Coach Jones and Coach Nance.
I actually do not communicate with the coaches often. I do send them updated game film."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"I am very interested in Tech and will definitely consider them for my academic and athletic future."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"University of Utah and the University of Tulsa."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc.
"Lubbock was pretty fun I got to eat some good food and liked the game day atmosphere."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"Unfortunately I wasn’t able to connect with many coaches because I came a bit later.
Me and the coaches stay in contact pretty often, especially this past week (Perry and Yates)."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"Tech is definitely a school I’d consider when making my final decision."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"Texas, SMU, Kansas, Utah, Indiana, Duke, UTSA and Baylor."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc.
"I enjoyed my meal and the game yesterday and took some great pictures with the mascot. I thought very highly of the facilities and the atmosphere was insane. It was just a large amount of black shirts everywhere."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"I was able to speech with coach Blanchard yesterday and talk to him face to face. I’d say that our relationship is pretty good and that we talk often."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"I am very interested and it is definitely a school I’d consider going to."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"I haven’t heard from many other schools recently. The only other one is SWOSU."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc.
"When we arrived we checked in at the Sports Performance Center…height/weight and all, food was really good…always love BBQ. Facilities were great, and can only imagine what they will be like after the upcoming expansion. Really enjoyed environment outside of the stadium, fans were great! Lots of energy on the field before the game, a lot of fun. Was a sellout crowd…with the flyover right before kick, incredible."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"Talked with Coach Martin and Coach Cochran. It is really early on in the process, so I am just meeting the coaches and beginning to get to know them. They were both really great, and I appreciated conversations with both and perspectives shared…I look forward to building those relationships over the months ahead."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"My family and I appreciate each offer, and just want to find that right fit for the school and for me…wherever that is. We plan to be back in Lubbock following the season…can only see so much on a game day visit."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"As far as other schools, I have some really great opportunities, including Texas Tech, and am thankful for each one, and am in contact with several others right now."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc.
"I toured the facility before the game. It was a great atmosphere in Lubbock for that being my first time out that way. They have great facilities, top notch."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"I talked to all of the coaches! I have a great relationship with all of the coaches we stay in contact almost everyday!"
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"I feel like they’ll be in the conversation when my time comes around."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"I’m hearing from a lot of different schools right now."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc.
"I thought that it was a really great experience, everyone there was super welcoming and kind. The facilities are really nice and seemed large. It was great to see all of the fans come out to support and have the stadium be sold out!"
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"I was able to connect with coach Blanchard, and in the conversation that I did have with him he seemed super cool and respectful.
Coach DeRuyter was my dads old coach when he played in college so it was good to meet him and interact with him.
I would say my relationship which the coaches is pretty mediocre. I’ve only been able to contact Coach Blanchard but I have tried to get in contact with some other coaches but to no avail."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"Texas Tech will definitely be considered when it comes down to making my decision. My interest levels are pretty high when it comes to Texas Tech."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"Another college that I am hearing from most is Baylor, the running backs coach and I have had some really good conversations. Also, the coach from Yale has been in contact with me and has shown some interest. Northwestern recently reached out as well."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc.
"I enjoyed the overall experience. The practice facility was very nice, it was a smooth check in process, the shuttle was convenient, and the food was amazing especially the brisket."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"There was someone that shook my hand but did not introduce himself so I’m not quite sure what his name was.
I have not built a close relationship with the coaches yet but plan on staying in touch with Coach Jones."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"Texas Tech had a cool environment. I’m highly interested in attending the school and it’s definitely one of my top 5 picks."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"OSU and North Texas are two of the ones I have the most communication with at this moment. Texas Tech made me feel like I was one of the players. The entire experience was amazing."