2024 Episcopal High School QB Karson Gordon with Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire

Texas Tech hosted a big group of talented recruits for Saturday night's game against Baylor. RedRaiderSports caught up with several of those prospects for their thoughts on gameday in Raiderland and more.

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "It was a great day, everything was planned out. We got to the indoor facility around 4:30 PM, checked in and sat down to eat, later some coaches and players came through and we met and talked with them for a while, then we transitioned to warm ups, then to our seats afterwards and enjoyed the game. The game atmosphere was crazy the crowd was truly sold out and loud and prideful. It was a great experience." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I connected with the OC Kittley, coach McGuire, coach Blanchard and more coaches that just remembered my face and knew who I was from when I came in the spring. It was nice seeing they remembered me even though I’m not in their position group. My relationship with the coaching staff has always been good. Coach Kittley and I have always bonded over talking football and concepts with each other. Coach McGuire and I are always cordial and I can feel his energy and relate to him because he used to be a HS coach, it’s always cool to talk to him." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "My interest level has always been high in Tech. Once it’s time to make my decision Tech will always hold a special place near or at the top." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I’m hearing from Tulane, U Cal Berkeley, Washington State, Oklahoma State, HCU (HBU)."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFwcHJlY2lhdGUgdGhlIGdhbWUgZGF5IGhvc3BpdGFsaXR5IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiAhIEFtYXppbmcgZmFu IGJhc2UuICBBbHdheXMgZ29vZCB0byBiZSBpbiB0aGUgTEJLLjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWktpdHRsZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFpLaXR0bGV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5 TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9q a2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRqY181MzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CbmFuY2VUVFU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJuYW5jZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaERhbkNhc2V5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaERhbkNhc2V5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoTGVpc3o/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNo TGVpc3o8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRUhTU3Bv cnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFSFNTcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlUUJUZWNoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVRQlRlY2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vRm9vdHdvcmtfS2luZzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEZvb3R3b3JrX0tpbmcyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1BlcnJvbmkyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBlcnJvbmky NDc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zUkRCSlRhMEo4Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vc1JEQkpUYTBKODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLYXJzb24g R29yZG9u4q2Q77iPMjAyNCAoQEthcnNvbkdvcmRvbjI0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0thcnNvbkdvcmRvbjI0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTg2 NzkxNTY0MjEwMjA4NzcwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg MzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "Overall it was fun and exciting, Tech played good just couldn’t get going. The facilities was nice, very big." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I met coach Fitch, we had a few words." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "It would be a blessing to play for Tech one day."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "I enjoyed the atmosphere at Tech especially the fan base that shows up to the games. The barbecue they made us was great." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Me and coach Ah You and coach Lockhart talk almost every day." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Tech is definitely one of my top schools because of the constant love they show me." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Other schools are Mizzou, Arkansas, Baylor, Auburn, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Cal."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCB0aW1lIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZC PC9hPiB0aGlzIHdlZWtlbmQgd2l0aCBteSB0ZWFtbWF0ZSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0F2ZXJ5WWFyYnJvdWdoMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXZlcnlZYXJicm91Z2gzPC9hPiBhbmQgbXkgZGFkIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWphY2tzb25fMD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWphY2tzb25fMDwvYT4uIFRoYW5rcyB0 byB0aGUgc3RhZmYgZm9yIHRoZSBncmVhdCBob3NwaXRhbGl0eSE8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQWhZb3U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQWhZb3U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ09BQ0hfX0xPQ0s/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENP QUNIX19MT0NLPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv YWNoWkZpdGNoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFpGaXRjaDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRU VT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XcmVja0VtP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV3JlY2tFbTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhiR0QwbXhvN28iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS84YkdEMG14bzdvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IGJyb2NrIGphY2tzb24g KEBicm9ja2phY2tzb25fKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2Jyb2NramFja3Nvbl8vc3RhdHVzLzE1ODY4NDM1OTczOTA4ODA3NzU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "The facilities were very big, very spirited I like how they were. I love the atmosphere, the people, the fans, the students, the players, etc. They cook some very good food. I felt like that would be a good home for me." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I didn’t really connect with any coaches yesterday because of the tough loss but I understand that. I talk to coach Blanchard from time to time we have a nice connection. He has great encouraging words to keep me going." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "My interest level is very very high with Texas Tech I would love if they offered me to plan on making a decision on going there in the future." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Some other schools I am hearing from are UMHB mostly and Texas Tech, but when I went to UMHB it wasn’t like Tech it was very different and I loved Tech."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB3ZWVrZW5kIGF0IFRleGFzIHRlY2ggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+LiBJIGFwcHJlY2lhdGUgdGhl IGhvc3BpdGFsaXR5LCB0aGUgZmFucyBhbmQgdGhlIHBlb3BsZS4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRqY181MzwvYT4gQXBwcmVjaWF0ZSB54oCZYWxsIGZv ciBicmluZ2luZyBtZSBvdXQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9XcmVja0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jV3JlY2tFbTwvYT7wn4y1IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9ncXA5Njc1ajNlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3FwOTY3NWozZTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYXl2aW4gTWF5ZmllbGQgKEB0aGVtYXlmaWVsZDApIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGhlbWF5ZmllbGQwL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTg2OTI2MjM4ODc4Mzg0MTI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9j dG9iZXIgMzEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "The game day atmosphere at Texas Tech was amazing." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "That was my 3rd time meeting coach Lockhart and coach Ah You. I’ve contacted the coaches at Texas Tech but no response. Getting to talk to coach Lockhart yesterday made me realize that he is in it to help the football players and I like that a lot." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "My interest is high to go to Texas Tech. Yes, it’ll will be a school I consider going to for sure." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I’ve heard from Baylor, Sam Houston, McNeese, UTEP and UConn."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhIGF3ZXNvbWUgZXhwZXJpZW5jZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4gd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Jyb2NramFja3Nvbl8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGJyb2NramFja3Nvbl88L2E+IGFuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1qYWNrc29uXzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFk YW1qYWNrc29uXzA8L2E+LiBUaGUgaG9zcGl0YWxpdHkgd2FzIGdyZWF0IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ09BQ0hfX0xPQ0s/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENPQUNIX19MT0NLPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQWhZb3U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoQWhZb3U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9UU1Fo YmU1MjU1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFNRaGJlNTI1NTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBBdmVyeSBZYXJicm91Z2ggKEBBdmVyeVlhcmJyb3VnaDMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXZlcnlZYXJicm91Z2gzL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTg2NzgwNTg4NDk2NjUwMjQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9j dG9iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "Overall in my opinion in was a great, the facility was nice, and the workers were very helpful." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I didn’t get to talk to any coaches. Haven’t connected with one." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Off of what I've seen, yes." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "N/A"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWUgeeKAmWFsbCBpbiBhIGZldyBob3Vyc+KdpO+4jzxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcHJlc2xlZXF1aXo/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QHByZXNsZWVxdWl6PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNU ZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVuamFt aW5Hb2xhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVuamFtaW5Hb2xhbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNr RW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0Vt PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVVRBVHptdXpOVCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VUQVR6bXV6TlQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2NodXlsYXIg 4oCcQ0rigJ0gVHVybmJ1bGwgKEBTY2h1eTFhcl8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2NodXkxYXJfL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg2Mzg3NjM0NjE5 ODA5Nzk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjksIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "We arrived on campus, checked in, visited with coaches and watched the pre-game warm ups on the field. I really enjoyed the atmosphere and hospitality." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Coach Jones and Coach Nance. I actually do not communicate with the coaches often. I do send them updated game film." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I am very interested in Tech and will definitely consider them for my academic and athletic future." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "University of Utah and the University of Tulsa."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ONTHViYm9jayEgTGV04oCZcyBnb29vb29vIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby82dTZyUmt3eDh6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNnU2clJr d3g4ejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbGV4IEdyZWVuIChAQWxleEdyZWVuMjAy NCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGV4R3JlZW4yMDI0 L3N0YXR1cy8xNTg2NDgyODIyNjM3ODM4MzM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "Lubbock was pretty fun I got to eat some good food and liked the game day atmosphere." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Unfortunately I wasn’t able to connect with many coaches because I came a bit later. Me and the coaches stay in contact pretty often, especially this past week (Perry and Yates)." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Tech is definitely a school I’d consider when making my final decision." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Texas, SMU, Kansas, Utah, Indiana, Duke, UTSA and Baylor."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5AIHRoZSA4MDbwn5ONIHRoaXMgd2Vla2VuZCDwn5Kq8J+PvuKAmXMg 8J+GmTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFlhdGVzNzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoWWF0ZXM3NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRq Y181MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEtl bm55UGVycnk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoS2VubnlQZXJy eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZW5qYW1pbkdv bGFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCZW5qYW1pbkdvbGFuPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTk1Cd1JXZ1lWcyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL05NQndSV2dZVnM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGF2aWQgS2Fib25nbyhE SykgKEBrYWJvbmdvX2RrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2thYm9uZ29fZGsvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODU2ODM5MzY4ODk1MDc4NDE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "I enjoyed my meal and the game yesterday and took some great pictures with the mascot. I thought very highly of the facilities and the atmosphere was insane. It was just a large amount of black shirts everywhere." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I was able to speech with coach Blanchard yesterday and talk to him face to face. I’d say that our relationship is pretty good and that we talk often." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I am very interested and it is definitely a school I’d consider going to." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I haven’t heard from many other schools recently. The only other one is SWOSU."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhIGdyZWF0IHRpbWUgYXQgdGVjaCB0aGlzIHdlZWtlbmQg LiBUaGFuayB5b3UgZm9yIHRoZSBpbnZpdGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpr YnRqY181MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1JUQWExTTVsMlgi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SVEFhMU01bDJYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEph eG9uIExlZTQyIChASmF4b25MZTIyOTU1MzU5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pheG9uTGUyMjk1NTM1OS9zdGF0dXMvMTU4Njg4MTYx NDE0NzE5MDc4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMxLCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "When we arrived we checked in at the Sports Performance Center…height/weight and all, food was really good…always love BBQ. Facilities were great, and can only imagine what they will be like after the upcoming expansion. Really enjoyed environment outside of the stadium, fans were great! Lots of energy on the field before the game, a lot of fun. Was a sellout crowd…with the flyover right before kick, incredible." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Talked with Coach Martin and Coach Cochran. It is really early on in the process, so I am just meeting the coaches and beginning to get to know them. They were both really great, and I appreciated conversations with both and perspectives shared…I look forward to building those relationships over the months ahead." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "My family and I appreciate each offer, and just want to find that right fit for the school and for me…wherever that is. We plan to be back in Lubbock following the season…can only see so much on a game day visit." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "As far as other schools, I have some really great opportunities, including Texas Tech, and am thankful for each one, and am in contact with several others right now."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmF0ZWZ1bCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFuIG9mZmVyIHRvIHBsYXkgZm9y IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggVW5pdmVyc2l0eSEgIFRoYW5rIHlvdSBmb3IgdGhlIGdy ZWF0IGhvc3BpdGFsaXR5IGFuZCBnYW1lIGRheSBleHBlcmllbmNlLiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaENvY2hyYW5UVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQ29jaHJhblRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9NYXJ0aW4zND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfTWFydGluMzQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XcmVja0VNP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV3JlY2tFTTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzBLdGpnQmVXdTgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wS3RqZ0JlV3U4 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5hdGUgUm9iZXJ0cyAoQG5hdGVyb2JlcnRzMjAy NSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uYXRlcm9iZXJ0czIw MjUvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODY1ODgxNDEyNzE1ODQ3Njk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "I toured the facility before the game. It was a great atmosphere in Lubbock for that being my first time out that way. They have great facilities, top notch." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I talked to all of the coaches! I have a great relationship with all of the coaches we stay in contact almost everyday!" What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "I feel like they’ll be in the conversation when my time comes around." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I’m hearing from a lot of different schools right now."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "I thought that it was a really great experience, everyone there was super welcoming and kind. The facilities are really nice and seemed large. It was great to see all of the fans come out to support and have the stadium be sold out!" Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I was able to connect with coach Blanchard, and in the conversation that I did have with him he seemed super cool and respectful. Coach DeRuyter was my dads old coach when he played in college so it was good to meet him and interact with him. I would say my relationship which the coaches is pretty mediocre. I’ve only been able to contact Coach Blanchard but I have tried to get in contact with some other coaches but to no avail." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Texas Tech will definitely be considered when it comes down to making my decision. My interest levels are pretty high when it comes to Texas Tech." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Another college that I am hearing from most is Baylor, the running backs coach and I have had some really good conversations. Also, the coach from Yale has been in contact with me and has shown some interest. Northwestern recently reached out as well."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do. Overall thoughts on gameday at Texas Tech, the facilities, the environment, etc. "I enjoyed the overall experience. The practice facility was very nice, it was a smooth check in process, the shuttle was convenient, and the food was amazing especially the brisket." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "There was someone that shook my hand but did not introduce himself so I’m not quite sure what his name was. I have not built a close relationship with the coaches yet but plan on staying in touch with Coach Jones." What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision? "Texas Tech had a cool environment. I’m highly interested in attending the school and it’s definitely one of my top 5 picks." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "OSU and North Texas are two of the ones I have the most communication with at this moment. Texas Tech made me feel like I was one of the players. The entire experience was amazing."