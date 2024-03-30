Following their visits RedRaiderSports caught up with many of the recruits for their reactions to the day.

Top targets made their way to Lubbock en masse to see what the Red Raiders are about and to check out the new facilities being built at the Jones.

Texas Tech Football played its first scrimmage of spring practice on Friday afternoon, and in the process hosted a significant number of talented recruits across the 2025, 2026 and even 2027 classes.

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.

"I got to talk to the coaches for a little bit and watch them practice and scrimmage."

What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?

"On how energetic everyone was, it made me fired up to be there."

Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?

"I got to talk to the head coach for a little bit and coach Cochran mostly but they're both genuine people and I really like how they treat me and my family. I’m in contact with them often."

Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?

"I really like Texas Tech, it is a great school overall and I get maybe see myself here one day."

If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field?

"I'm aggressive, good footwork and strong punch."

Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?

"I’m hearing from A&M a lot, TCU and Tech."

What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up?

"I’m going to A&M next Saturday and I start spring ball soon but that’s really all I got planned."