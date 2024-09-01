Austin Lake Travis DE Ben Duncum was in Lubbock for Texas Tech's win over ACU

Texas Tech won its season opener 52-51 over Abilene Christian in a game that was much closer than what was projected. The Red Raiders hosted dozens of recruits for the visit, who shared their experiences in Lubbock with RedRaiderSports.

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "We went to the church to get picked up, we got measured and weighted. Then we walked to the recruit lounge and we ate and watched the team warm up then we watched the game." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "No coaches talked to me and I didn’t get to connect with anybody. They all looked busy with other guys even when I walked up to some of them they just turned and went with other recruits. I still had a great time no matter that I didn’t get to talk to any coaches." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "No I don’t have any other visits planned yet."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "The field and the recruiting center was amazing." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "I got to talk to Coach Nance." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Yea only one."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I got to Lubbock around 430 so I just went to the stadium ate and watched the players on the field, but a couple of things that stood out to me the most was the atmosphere in Lubbock I love it, the stadium and fans all in all everything was great." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "Unfortunately I didn’t get to talk to any coaches I don’t really have a big relationship with them but a lot of them follow me." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I don’t have any upcoming visits so far."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "Yesterday was kinda hectic, my lil bro had a game in Killeen TX at 10am. So after that we got directly on the road. So we arrived a lil later than we wanted. The fan base is incredible and the atmosphere was electric. I got see the warmups and pregame." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "The tech relationship is fresh, I talked to coach Blanchard and coach B Nance, really great guys!!! I already met coach Yates he came to my high school in the spring." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Nothing concrete, coach Blanchard say they gonna watch more film on me, and get to one of my games this season in Killeen"

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I got to eat some food the wing was pretty good and I got to meet some of the coaches and the head coach." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "I had a connect with James Blanchard, really cool guy." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I have 1."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I went to the Texas tech game while I was in Lubbock your recruit lounge really stood out to me." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "Didn’t talk to any coaches but talked to many staff members." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I don’t know if I have anymore visits for Tech this year."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I was seeing views got to eat a bunch and that’s pretty much it cause we had driven here so it was game time." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "I did not really connect with any coaches I want talked too one on one but there were some coaches around overall really loved everything there." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "No I do not have anymore visits."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "We ate and watched the game, what stood out was the hospitality." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "Kirk Bryant is a great coach and the staff is amazing." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I have Virginia Tech and maybe others."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "Nothing really stood out besides the game and all the support for the sports programs." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "I talked to 0 coaches which left me and my brother very disappointed." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "No more visits scheduled."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "When I got there, I got to tour the game site and the athletic complexes that all the teams get to use so that was really cool. The thing that stood out the most to me was how nice the staff was. They treated my family and I like family and with the upmost respect, so I’ll always remember that. The way the coaches run their position groups during pregame and on the sideline was very organized and something I would love to be apart of." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "While I was eating I got to talk to the running backs coach and get a few pictures with him, so the hospitality was definitely there. Also, I talked to Coach Z for a while before they went on the field. I love the energy Tech gave off and hopefully the relationship can keep getting closer. Shoutout to James Blanchard." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "As of right now no, but if anything comes up I’d be grateful to show up and experience the visit."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "We didn’t do anything else in Lubbock before the visit, we got here right on time for the start of the visit. What stood out to me the most is the recruiting lounge in the stadium, and the seats we got to watch the game in were shaded and setback." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "The coach I connected with coach Blanchard, and all the staff was super nice." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I do have more visits coming up this season, Northwestern is next, UTSA, Texas State, North Texas, and probably more to come!"

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I got to walk in the recruiting room talk to coaches and go to the game." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "I talked to coach Martin and coach McGuire for a brief moment my relationship is not the best could be better." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Yes I have 4 more lined up as of right now."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "During the visit I got to go to the recruiting lounge and briefly see some of Tech's facilities then I got to go on the field and watch how they warm up for games then I watched the game and was on the edge of my seat the whole time. It truly was an amazing game." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "Coach Blanchard is the coach who reached out and invited me. I have been in contact with him for a while but unfortunately didn’t get to meet him in person." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "So far I am planning on going up to Oklahoma University, Texas State, and the University of Houston. Hopefully the list will continue to grow."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "We got to talk to some coaches while we sat down eat and get to know others." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "I don't quite remember his name but my relationship with the Tech staff is pretty solid I should say I’ve been having connections with them since freshmen year." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "No visits that I know of but in contact with the UTSA, UTEP, and Navy coaches."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "My day in Lubbock was packed with activities, had the chance to sit down with the coaches, and even spent some time with other athletes like me. What really caught my attention was how electric the atmosphere was, and you could feel the commitment to building something special." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "I had a great connection with Coach Blanchard. We had some meaningful conversations about how they see me contributing to the team and how they plan to help me develop as a player. My relationship with the Tech staff is off to a strong start and I can tell they’ve invested in their players’ success both on the field and in life." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Yes, I’ve got a few more visits planned. I’ll be heading to North Texas, TCU, Louisiana Tech, Baylor, and Ragin' Cajun soon. I’m excited to experience what each of these schools has to offer."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "They took our measurements and then we ate then watched the game. What stood out to me was the coaching, they coach hard you could hear it from the stands. That’s definitely a place I could see myself playing at." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "Dave Martin and James Blanchard I have a pretty decent relationship with the staff." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I have OSU, Baylor and K-State."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "We pretty much flew in and went straight to the game. The facilities were really nice. The gameday atmosphere was great! The light show and drone show were very cool." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "The recruiting staff was very friendly and accommodating. I had some good conversations with Coach Blanchard and coach Nance." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "This was my first time in Lubbock and have to say it didn’t disappoint. Good vibes all around. Hope to be back soon"

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "During the day at Lubbock met the other recruits, ate and talked it up with the coaches and enjoyed the game!" Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "Coach Blanchard, my relationship could be better with them it just takes time." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Yes I have Houston, UNT, Wisconsin, Cal and more."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I didn’t do anything out there but the thing that stood out was how welcoming the coaches I met are." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "I connected a lot with coach Nance, the staff I met was very nice people." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I’m going to UNT for their game on the 7th, I don’t know if that counts but that’s all so far."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I got a good dinner and met with a lot of coaches and staff." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "I met with coach Nance and coach Blanchard." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I have the University of Houston, La Tech and K-State are my upcoming visits."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "Meeting the coaches and with the head coach too." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "Basically all of them. I was happy meeting the head coach and I told him my name and he was like oh I already know who you is so that put a smile on my face. The staff are amazing, very nice." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "No I don’t have no more visits coming up hopefully I get some more."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "We got to eat and watch the warmups close up. What stood out to me was the views we got to see of the game and the amazing seats and atmosphere." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "I know coach Overton pretty well I talked to him a lot at a camp I attended last year but I got to shake hands with coach Joey McGuire. I am somewhat close with the staff." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I am going to the university of North Texas next week!"

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I got to enjoy some competitive football. The new recruiting lounge stood out to me!" Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "I got to connect with Coach Blanchard and the relationship with the Tech staff is great and can’t wait to develop even better." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I have Texas State, Alabama State, ULL, Boston College, and Pitt later on this season."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "We just went through the school and looking at it." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "I didn’t get to meet any of the coaches." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I don’t have any visits yet."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "During the day, I visited the buildings of my potential major and toured around the game day facilities." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "The coaches I connected with were Mr. Brian Nance and Coach Harwell for just keeping in contact with me for my whole experience." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I have 2 more visits coming up. University of North Texas on September 7th, and Houston on September 20th."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "During the visit we took measurements, got a tour of a couple of things on campus and then they fed us. From there we got the unreal experience of watching pregame on the field. What I would say stood out to me the most is the energy and hype from the raiders on and off the field." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "I wasn’t really able to talk to any coaches due to how hectic the field was post game." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I don’t have any visits planned for this year so far."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "I love the facility i feel it’s a place I can see myself at." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "Coach Fitch definitely somebody I can see myself being close like family to." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I have one more visit at UNT against Wyoming."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "We made it to Lubbock around 3:45 - 4:00 pm. We got the first shuttle to the stadium. I was excited to see all the fans tailgating and celebrating the team. Once we checked in we were escorted to the new recruits lounge where me and my parents were greeted by Coach Nance! I also got a moment to chat with Coach McGuire. After which we ate and the food was fire. We also got a chance to watch warmups on the field. The team introduction was fire. The atmosphere and the hospitality from the entire staff! Stood out the most. Hoping to come again this year." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the Tech staff? "Coach Nance and Blanchard are the two coaches that I've been building the relationship with as of now." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Future visits as of now are at University of Houston, UNLV, UNT, and possibly Arizona State and hopefully Texas Tech again for the Colorado game. Overall, it was the best visit so far!"