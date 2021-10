Visitor reactions: TCU

Spring LB Elijah Fields with Tech Director of Player Personnel Preston Pehrson

The Texas Tech coaches hosted a handful of recruits for the 52-31 loss vs TCU. RedRaiderSports caught up with several of the players in attendance to get their thoughts on the day and more.

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I got the opportunity to talk with the DL coach, (Paul) Randolph. The message from Texas Tech was positive and upbeat. I think we will be having many more." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "My interest in Texas Tech is very high. The facilities were great. The coaches were very engaging. Ohh!! The people were friendly - the fans , students and community at large. And great cheese sticks." What other upcoming visits do you have? "We have several schools to visit Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Arizona State and Texas."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I got to see coach Wells again and met some other coaches and they were all nice and welcoming." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "One thing that stood out to me is that every individual player was focused on the little details and took coaching very well." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I was invited to a game at OSU on the 30th hopefully I’ll be able to attend."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I mostly talked to coach (Kevin) Cosgrove the inside linebackers coach, but I had some small conversations with other coaches like coach Luke Wells." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I thought the visit was great and the fans stood out to me the most because of how full the stadium was and how passionate they were. My interest in Tech is pretty high, especially after the visit." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I only have one other visit to Duke that is set already but I’m trying to fit in visits to Tulsa, UTSA, and maybe a couple others."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked with coach Cosgrove and both of the coach Wells a lot. I also talked with coach Davidson and Pehrson a lot." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I really liked the campus and the facilities and I’m very interested." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I’m going to Texas next weekend."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I was able to talk to Coach Davidson when I got there, the staff was friendly and came off as great people." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "One thing that stood out to me were the facilities at Tech it shows they put a lot of care into their student athletes and that’s a place you want to play at." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I do not have any other upcoming visits for the moment but some will be scheduled soon."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to coach (DeAndre) Smith, he said thank you for coming and keep on working and see me at the camps and again next fall." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "My interest level is extremely high. I love everything about Texas Tech. The environment and community just felt like home. A place I feel like I belong and a place that I can make a difference at." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I have Kansas next week, Going to Kansas State, another visit to CU Boulder, then Air Force academy so far."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to coach (Preston) Pehrson, coach (Beau) Davidson, coach Mark Tommerdahl, and coach Paul Randolph. Basically they was just telling how much of a family they was at Tech and how they take care of their players. Also how I would fit in their defense. Last their academics how they made sure you was in class and never would let you slack." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "The visit was great everything I loved the energy from everyone all the coaches was respectful and the people and fans was crazy the energy and the environment is probably one of the best ones I been too…My interest level their definitely a top 3 school just because of the defense they run and the people around the school." What other upcoming visits do you have? "Texas State is the only one so far they mostly just invite me the week of so I’ll most likely have more as the year go by."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "Coach (Beau) Davidson, Coach Preston Pehrson...To keep working and stay on top of grades and to also keep in touch." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I thought it was really exciting and that atmosphere felt amazing. What stood out is the hospitality of the staff and coaches and how organized everything was. I really liked the student section and how there was so many die hard fans. I bet it’s a nice feeling knowing you have them behind your back. On a scale 1/10 a 8 everything was amazing." What other upcoming visits do you have? "Sam Houston and possibly TCU."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I got the chance to talk to coach Davidson and I talked to coach Farmer a little. They just were there to make sure I had a good time (which I did), and just give me a little bit of the Tech experience." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I think it was a great visit definitely wanna do it again sometime." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I'm going to TSU, maybe TCU and also Houston."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to wide receivers coach Joel Filani." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "It was pretty fun." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I have no idea."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I got to talk to coach (Preston) Pehrson and coach (Steve) Farmer. Coach Farmer told me that I’m aggressive and nasty but I need to play more sudden. I appreciate the advice from Coach Farmer and I will work on it." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I really love Texas Tech because of the fans, facilities , and the overall atmosphere. I’m very interested in the possibility of playing here in the future. I had a great time in Lubbock." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I am being recruited by some schools in Texas and Louisiana. I am looking forward to visiting all the schools who have shown interest in me. I want to find the perfect fit for my education and my athletic abilities."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to coach (Beau) Davidson for most of the time." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "My thoughts on the visit was I liked the atmosphere of the stadium and the plans of the new football facility. I would say I have a high interest in Tech for football and their agriculture school." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I have a few visits I plan to go to but no dates at this time."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to coach Preston Pehrson, coach (Beau) Davidson and the offensive line coach. They said they really liked my film and to keep doing what I’m doing." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I loved the visit, I had a great time." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I’m not sure about any other upcoming visits."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to Coach Cumbie and Coach Davidson. They were very nice and welcoming and great to finally meet them both in person." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I had a great time on the visit and the facilities were awesome. Texas Tech, being close to home, is a school I would be interested in." What other upcoming visits do you have? "Texas Tech was my last scheduled visit but I may make it up to Colorado, Marshall, Liberty and Florida State in the near future."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I didn’t talk to any of the coaches. I tried texting him when I got there but he didn’t answer. I ended up talking to “Rollie”, but he couldn’t find Preston Pehrson either (the person I text)." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "The visit was fine though and I’m very interested in Tech." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I’ve already done UT, TCU, UH, UNT, and Air Force. My next visits are UTSA, SMU, and Army."

What coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "As a defensive linemen they were to worried about long distance speed they are more worried about first step and quick short distance speed." Overall thoughts on the visit (anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "The visit was awesome the culture and energy was great I felt accepted and like I was part of the family as soon as I got there." What other upcoming visits do you have? "Weber State, Utah, Utah State, and wherever else I’m invited take all the opportunities I can."