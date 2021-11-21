Visitor reactions: Oklahoma State

College Station DB A.J. Tisdell with Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire

Texas Tech football hosted a massive group of talented recruits for the Oklahoma State game this weekend. We caught up with a few who gave their takes on gameday in Lubbock and more.

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "Coach McGuire and Coach Blanchard, their message was they wanted me there and to join the family." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "My thoughts are it’s a great school and great place that really cares for their sports and players." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I don’t have any other visits at the moment."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I was able to talk to Coach Blanchard and he seemed super excited and interested about me being there." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "The campus was awesome and features of the campus were super cool. I’m very interested in Texas Tech." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I haven’t planned on any upcoming visits, but that may change soon."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I got to talk to Coach McGuire and Coach Blanchard. The message was that they were excited to see me and that they wanted me to be a part of the West Texas foundation of the future of Texas Tech." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "It was a great night. I have been to Texas Tech Football games my entire life, but it was great to see it from behind the scenes and get to picture myself being part of it. I am very interested in Texas Tech and can’t wait to get to know Coach McGuire and his staff in the future." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I don’t have any visit scheduled at this this time."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "Coach McGuire, Blanchard, Preston (Pehrson). That I will get the best results of academics and a chance to play in the NFL." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I loved the environment, the crowd, the facilities. My interest level went way up for Tech now that I actually got to meet the coaches in person." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I may have a visit to Baylor University next weekend vs Tech."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I got to talk with Coach McGuire again he made me feel like I was wanted by just coming to me and telling me about the CE King game we lost that knocked us out the playoffs. Coach McGuire said he’s been watching me and gonna keep an eye on me." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "Texas Tech is great, the fans are lit. I like the tortilla throwing it’s pretty live, the facilities are amazing and you can tell that a change is coming and Coach McGuire is getting it done!!" What other upcoming visits do you have? "I don’t have any visit set but my calendar is open!!"

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I got to speak with Coach Blanchard and Coach McGuire about the upcoming team and expressed how thankful we are to have them in Lubbock. They communicated how thankful they were to be in Lubbock and commented on how electric the atmosphere is. Coach McGuire's energy was contagious and was awesome to see." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I had an amazing time on the visit and was so grateful to be invited. Being there was a dream come true, and I am 110% all in on my interest in Tech. It’s been my dream school since I was a kid and being able to go on the visit was a dream come true." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I don’t have any other visits set up, but would love to look around Tech again."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to Coach Pehrson and Coach McGuire. Coach McGuire gave me his number and said that just to keep on working and sending film." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I loved Texas Tech and the culture they have there was outstanding. The food was great, the staff were really nice and my interest level in Tech is high." What other upcoming visits do you have? "As of right now, I don’t have any other upcoming visits planned out."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to my recruiting coordinator coach Davidson, coach McGuire, and coach Patterson. They all seem super enthusiastic to be here at Texas Tech and for having all the amazing recruits out here. I heard good things from all of them and will definitely get back on campus." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I loved my visit when I was there, the game atmosphere was great and you could tell the players got hyped by it. I am super interested in Texas Tech." What other upcoming visits do you have? "Next week I am still figuring out where I am going but over the off-season a bunch of Big Ten and SEC schools."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I most definitely spoke with coach Blanchard that’s my guy! Coach McGuire and Coach Pehrson. Talked about life, football, and just laughed about day to day stuff. And most definitely about making me a Red Raider!! They made it clear they want me there and made it feel like home. They are awesome people, every time I talk to them I know I’m going to get the same person so that felt great." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "Overall thoughts on the visit: what stood out to me was the love and the support from the fans. They love their Red Raiders no matter win or lose and I love that. The atmosphere was awesome and everyone was nice and greeted me and my family with open arms. My interest in Tech is pretty high especially after being able to visit and get a feel for the campus. I loved it and it was definitely worth the drive!" What other upcoming visits do you have? "My next upcoming visit will be out to OSU on the 27th vs OU."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I was able to talk to Coach McGuire and he was telling me how he loved my size and length." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "It was a great visit, I like how Coach Pehrson picked me up to have me look around campus, the fans were amazing and I had a really great time there." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I plan on either going to Michigan State or Kansas."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I spoke mostly with Coach McGuire and Coach Pehrson. They are very interested in me coming to Tech as a LB and we will be having further discussions about bringing me here officially for 2022." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I love it here and am very interested in coming to play and study here at Tech. Loved the atmosphere and definitely felt the love and the good vibes here. I have a great love for the State of Texas and would love to relocate here from NJ. My Dad went to law school in Texas at Texas A&M and may relocate as well if I commit to coming to Texas." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I have many upcoming visits coming up in early 2022. I'll have a few more here in Texas (TCU, etc.) and am looking forward to a few in Florida (USF, etc.) too. I'm focused on pursuing my college education in the southern portion of the USA."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I got to talk to James Blanchard and he brought me out to the game and said he’d love to meet me in person." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "The visit was amazing and the environment level was so high and my interest level in Tech is high." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I am going to visit OSU for their game next week against OU."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I was able to talk to coach Blanchard and coach Davidson, the main message I received from them was that the city of Lubbock will show love to me if I show love to it and I really had a fun time while out there." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "Overall the visit met my expectations, one thing that stood out to me was the training facility and hearing about how the meal plans are set up. I’d say as of now my interest level is 8 and rising." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I plan on visiting Baylor next weekend to see the coaches and watch them play Tech."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I was able to introduce myself to Coach Blanchard as well as Coach McGuire. They seem to have already heard about me which was exciting. I also spoke with Cumbie before he had to go out he was excited as well." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "The main thing that stood out was the fact Coach McGuire treats you like your family and wanted. He made time for everyone it seemed. My mom graduated from Texas Tech it would be cool to do the same so my interest level is pretty high." What other upcoming visits do you have? "This was my last visit. I’m just going to continue training gearing up for track and camp season."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to coach Blanchard and Davidson. Coach Davidson was showing love making sure my family was taken care of. Coach Blanchard wanted to get me back on campus so I could tour the school." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I really enjoyed the visit! Loved the environment and the people." What other upcoming visits do you have? "As of right now I don’t have any other upcoming visits."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I got to talk to Coach Pehrson on the way to the facility. He showed the dormitory and a little of the campus on the way & told me all the great things of the team & school. Which I thought was pretty cool." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "The visit was absolutely stunning, I loved every single aspect of everything starting with the campus, facilities, coaches, hospitality and the atmosphere. If I had to drop my top interests today TTU will most definitely be one of the top schools." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I was supposed to be visiting Tulane this past weekend but couldn’t work it out due to schedule reasons. But now that I’ve visited Texas Tech, I probably won’t be taking anymore visits because I want to focus 100% on winning the state championship. If any school that are still playing after the season reach out, I would probably visit."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I had got a chance to meet with some of the recruiting staff as well as some trainers that were on the field. They most definitely ride hard for the brand over there, it was a really nice game day atmosphere." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I thought the facilities were really nice they treated us well we got to eat and see what they have to offer as far as the football program. I’m a big energy type of guy so the level of energy everyone had even when they were down was really impressive." What other upcoming visits do you have? "As far as other visits I don’t have any lined up."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to coach McGuire after the game and by the look in his eyes I could tell he really liked me. He gives off great vibes and so does the whole staff which is why I came back for a second game day visit." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I thought the visit was once again great and i was able to further the relationship with each of the coaches." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I am planning on going to Bedlam for sure, and I’m working on Ole Miss."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "So I talked to Coach Farmer before the game and when I was talking to him he was truly engaged with me in conversation and even asked questions to my parents which I liked. Along with that I knew one of the OL Weston Wright and I was able to go up and say hey which was also cool" Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "Overall I had a great time at Tech yesterday I loved the environment and just the whole atmosphere was something I wanted to be around and it was a lot of fun in the stadium even with all the food being thrown and everything I had a great time and I am pretty interested in Tech." What other upcoming visits do you have? "Also as of right now I have my official visit to Incarnate Word on the 27th and other than that I have no other upcoming visits."

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to Coach Preston Pehrson and the staff was very nice, helpful, and open." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I really loved the energy that the Jones had and all the fans screaming. The facilities were extremely nice. I am interested in Tech." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I have no upcoming visits yet."

