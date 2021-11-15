Visitor reactions for Iowa State game

Monterey LB Jaden Hilliard with Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire

Texas Tech hosted several recruits for the big 41-38 win over Iowa State. We caught up with a handful of them to ask about their time in Lubbock and more.

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I got to speak to coach McGuire, Pehrson, Blanchard, and Cumbie." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I think the atmosphere of the game and getting to speak with coach McGuire were really the two things that I took away from last night. Coach McGuire is someone who you can tell is gonna demand the best from you and encourage and celebrate you along the way and I’m excited about that and getting to know him more. I think it was incredible to see Tech fans get riled up last night and really get into the game and I was very impressed with the way the team battled through adversity at the end of the game and came out with a win. Really spoke to the character of the team and the coaching staff." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I don’t currently have any more visits scheduled to come back, I was blessed that I had this weekend off to come but now I’m focused on winning an 11th state title with the Bearcats but definitely will try to find another time to come back soon."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYW4gYW1hemluZyB0aW1lIHRvbmlnaHQgYXQgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IGdhbWUhIEdyZWF0IGF0bW9zcGhl cmUgYW5kIHdpbiEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9l eU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJl VFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2prYnRqY181 Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamtidGpjXzUzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoUGVocnNvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hQZWhyc29uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nvbm55Q3VtYmllX1RUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AU29ubnlDdW1iaWVfVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vOEdqTWFjamwwVyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhHak1hY2psMFc8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSnVycmllbiBMb2Z0aW4gKEBKdXJyaWVuTG9mdGluNzAp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSnVycmllbkxvZnRpbjcw L3N0YXR1cy8xNDU5NjkwMTkyMTU2MjA1MDU5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to Coach Farmer. He told me that I have great height but I need to stay in the weight room. He said that he will watch the rest of my film after Tech’s season is over." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I thought the visit was amazing. Tech made themselves stand out with the way they take care of their upcoming recruits. I’m very interested in Texas Tech University and I would love to play for them." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I have a Tulsa University visit next Saturday. I’m not sure about other visits after that since everyone’s season is coming to an end."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgZm9yIHRoZSBpbnZpdGUhISBIYWQgYSBncmVhdCB0 aW1lIHdhdGNoaW5nIHRoZSB0ZWFtIHBsYXkhISBUaGUgNjLigJkgeWFyZCBm aWVsZCBnb2FsIGZvciB0aGUgd2luIHdhcyB0aGUgYmVzdCBwYXJ0LiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RlY2hBdGhsZXRpY3M/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRlY2hBdGhsZXRpY3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hGYXJtZXJUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRmFybWVyVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1lYbnc5N3ltTHMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZWG53OTd5bUxzPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vYWggTG95ZCAoQE5vYWhMb3lkMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ob2FoTG95ZDMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTk5MTY1NjIx NDA0Nzk0OTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I was able to talk to Coach Jones and Coach Davidson. Coach Pehrson keeps in touch with me often. They all wished me luck on our playoff run." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I really like coach McGuire’s energy. I can tell he loves being at Tech. Tech is high on my list of possible schools. I actually grew up looking up to Tahj Brooks and Tre’Jon Lewis. I used to go to Manor before I transferred out and we played for the same youth league too. So I know I’d be looked out for in Lubbock." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I’ve got my last trip of the year next week in Boulder at Colorado University. No plans after that right now."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYXMgZ3JlYXQgdG8gc2VlIG15IGJveSBhbmQgZm9ybWVyIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlU0hPV0J5TlhHTj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlU0hPV0J5TlhHTjwvYT4gdGVhbW1hdGUgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TbWFqZTE4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTbWFqZTE4PC9hPiBhdCB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IGdhbWUgeWVzdGVyZGF5LiBXYXMgc28gbGl0 ISBUaGFua3MgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2Fj aGRqQ2hlZXRhaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hkakNoZWV0 YWg8L2E+ICBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2Fj aFBlaHJzb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUGVocnNvbjwv YT4gZm9yIHRoZSB2aXNpdCEgQ2Fu4oCZdCB3YWl0IGZvciBhIHJldHVybi4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFsUnhNTXA5VGwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS8xbFJ4TU1wOVRsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5hZXRlbiBNaXRjaGVs bCAoQE5hZXRlbk1pdGNoZWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL05hZXRlbk1pdGNoZWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU5OTUxNjU3Mjk1NDI5NjQz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I got to talk to coach McGuire and coach Blanchard. They were telling me how much they are loving Texas Tech and how nice the facilities are. They are great coaches, they love conversate with you and you can tell how much they love their players." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I thought the visit was great. They food was good and Tech had a great game and it was really fun storming the field after the 62 yard field goal." What other upcoming visits do you have? "My next visit is Abilene Christian University."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBmb3IgYSBncmVhdCB2aXNpdCB0 b2RheSBhbmQgYSBncmVhdCB3aW4hIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hEZXVjZVRyZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hEZXVjZVRyZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N YXRoaXNHYWl1cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWF0aGlzR2FpdXM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVU VFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2prYnRqY181Mz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamtidGpjXzUzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nvbm55Q3VtYmllX1RUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AU29ubnlDdW1iaWVfVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlYXVfRGF2aWRzb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEJlYXVfRGF2aWRzb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9uN2Fy RjVBVkh4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbjdhckY1QVZIeDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBKYWRlbiBIaWxsaWFyZCAoQGphZGVuX2hpbGxpYXJkKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2phZGVuX2hpbGxpYXJkL3N0YXR1cy8x NDU5NjkyMTMxMDk0ODM1MjAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDE0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I was able to talk with Diego Ortiz, who I try to stay connected with and keep updated on my season. I've been able to talk with Coach Smith and Diego at two Tech camps this past summer. Diego continues to be a motivator to me in who I am, but more importantly the player I want to become. The experience is always positive and inspiring." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "The culture and pride at Texas Tech is next level. The camaraderie between the team, coaches and staff is something I would love to be part of. It's also really exciting to learn about the continued upgrades to an already great facility. Lubbock is only 3 hours from my hometown and is a place I am definitely able to see myself at." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I've been invited to all the home games for this season. I plan to make more trips and continue to demonstrate my ability and dedication, including at any upcoming camps."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG9vIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRGllZ29PcnRpelRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGllZ29P cnRpelRUVTwvYT4gYW5kIHRoZSByZXN0IG9mIHRoZSBjb2FjaGluZyBzdGFm ZiBmb3IgaW52aXRpbmcgbWUgdG8gdGhlIGdhbWUgdG9kYXkgaXQgd2FzIGEg Z3JlYXQgZXhwZXJpZW5jZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vU29ubnlDdW1iaWVfVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTb25u eUN1bWJpZV9UVFU8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2NvYWNoRExTbWl0aDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoRExT bWl0aDE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUHJlcFJl ZHpvbmVOTT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUHJlcFJlZHpvbmVOTTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UcnVzdE15RXllc08/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRydXN0TXlFeWVzTzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ubXByZXBzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBubXByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2dvZGRhcmRmb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ29k ZGFyZGZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVVJCSVRx NmZXaSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VSQklUcTZmV2k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSmF2eW4gTW9yYWxlcyAoQEphdnluTW9yYWxlcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYXZ5bk1vcmFsZXMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTk2ODY2 NjYyMDE5MzU4Nzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTQs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"I had a great weekend here at Texas Tech. The fans and people here in Lubbock are amazing, and very nice."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIEhhZCBhbiBhbWF6aW5nIHZpc2l0IGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiB0aGlzIHdlZWtlbmQhISBJdCB3YXMgZ3Jl YXQgc2VlaW5nIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVRvbW1l cmRhaGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1Ub21tZXJkYWhsPC9hPiBh bmQgbWVldGluZyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlN Y0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRU VTwvYT4gISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qb25fZ2Fy aWJheTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpvbl9nYXJpYmF5OTwvYT4g bWFkZSB0aGUgNjIgeWFyZGVyIGFuZCBDYWxsZWQgZ2FtZSEhISEgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3dyZWNrZW0/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiN3cmVja2VtPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR3Vuc1VwP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR3Vuc1VwPC9hPiAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SSFNfV2FycmlvcnNGQj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUkhTX1dhcnJpb3JzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hrcmllc2t5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGtyaWVza3k8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfUmF5bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hfUmF5bDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9h dGhsZXRpY3Nfd2F2ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYXRobGV0aWNz X3dhdmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVuamFt aW5Hb2xhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVuamFtaW5Hb2xhbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ndW5zdXBuYXRpb24/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGd1bnN1cG5hdGlvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3M1OWZ2azJBVmkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9z NTlmdmsyQVZpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbGVuIEdpcHNvbiAoQENhbGVu R2lwc29uNzIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FsZW5H aXBzb243Mi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTk3Mjk4NzQ4NzIwMzMzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "The coaches I got to talk to were Coach Pehrson, Davidson, and Wells. With meeting the staff, the overall message I received was that hard work was put into making my family and I feel very welcomed, and the recruits were well taken care of." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I feel like my visit was amazing! The staff and coaches made me feel they have seen my potential as a recruit and were very welcoming and personable. You could tell they not only cared about my experience, but my families as well. Also, the atmosphere and facilities were top of the line. I am very interested in the school, area, and football program. I'm looking forward to hearing more from the coaches, and if given the opportunity I could certainly see myself playing as a Red Raider!" What other upcoming visits do you have? "As far as upcoming visits, I will potentially be going to Tulsa on the 20th, and definitely visiting SMU on the 27th."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3Ugc28gbXVjaCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0JlYXVfRGF2aWRzb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJl YXVfRGF2aWRzb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hQZWhyc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFBlaHJz b248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hsdWtl d2VsbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNobHVrZXdlbGxzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRV P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gZm9y IGhhdmluZyBteSBmYW1pbHkgYW5kIEkgb3V0IGZvciB0aGUgZ2FtZSEgV2Ug aGFkIHNvIG11Y2ggZnVuLCBhbmQgdGhlIDYyIHlhcmTigJllciBmb3IgdGhl IHdpbiB3YXMgaWNpbmcgb24gdGhlIGNha2UhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vTTU0ajI5U1JIbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL001NGoyOVNS SG48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FkZW4gSmVuc2VuIChAQ2FkZW5KZW5zZW4x OSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWRlbkplbnNlbjE5 L3N0YXR1cy8xNDU5NzI4OTI5OTM4NDYwNjczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to coach Pehrson, he asked how I was enjoying myself & what was my thoughts about the campus. Coach McGuire, he introduced himself as the new head coach and told me to get with my school recruiting coordinator to get his number to get in contact with him." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "My overall thoughts about the visit was the coaches were very cool, they were very interested & made it feel like home." What other upcoming visits do you have? "As of now, none."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB0aW1lIGF0IHRoZSBUZXhhcyBUZWNoIHZzIElv d2EgU3RhdGUgZ2FtZSB0aGFuayB5b3UgZm9yIHRoZSBpbnZpdGUgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoUGVocnNvbj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hQZWhyc29uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Tm9ydGhDcm9fRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5vcnRoQ3JvX0ZC PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUmtOUXM0b2ZmaCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JrTlFzNG9mZmg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgZGFtdSBtb250 Z29tZXJ5IChARGFtdW1vbnRnb21lcnk3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhbXVtb250Z29tZXJ5Ny9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTkzODA2MDg5 MjgzNTg0Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talk to Joey McGuire, coach Blanchard, Tommerdahl, Smith and Davidson." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "The visit was amazing one of the best ones I’ve ever been on from the people to the game to the coaches everything exceeded my expectations. I’m extremely interested in Tech when I talked with the coaches they all told me that this program is on the verge of doing big things and I think this game backed what they were talking about." What other upcoming visits do you have? "This was one of my last visits I’ve done more earlier but my last one is Tulsa on the 20th vs Temple. I will definitely be back to Lubbock, I loved it."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IQUQgQU4gQU1BWklORyBUSU1FIEFUIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiDigLzvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Sm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vY29hY2hETFNtaXRoMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hE TFNtaXRoMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2Fj aGRqQ2hlZXRhaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hkakNoZWV0 YWg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVhdV9EYXZp ZHNvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVhdV9EYXZpZHNvbjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRqY181MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NVG9tbWVyZGFobD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATVRvbW1lcmRhaGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vY29hY2hrZWl0aGFsbGVuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2Fj aGtlaXRoYWxsZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v RGllZ29PcnRpelRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGllZ29PcnRp elRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZWFya2F0 RkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJlYXJrYXRGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL28zRlQ1RU9NWEgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9v M0ZUNUVPTVhIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE15bGVzIOKAnFBPT0tJReKAnUFy dGVyYmVycnkgKEBNeWxlc0FydGVyYmVycnkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTXlsZXNBcnRlcmJlcnJ5L3N0YXR1cy8xNDU5Njk0NTg0 NTY5Njc1Nzc5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE0LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I talked to Coach Filani, Coach Davidson, Coach Jones & Coach Killian. The staff message to me was keep working and stay in contact with them so they can get me there. They told me I look great and they are ready to see me on the field." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "I love Texas Tech & the energy from the fans stood out & everyone there made me feel at home! I’m 10/10 interested in Texas Tech 100%." What other upcoming visits do you have? "I don’t have any upcoming visits."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdvdWxkIGxpa2UgdG8gdGhhbmsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+ICBhbmQgdGhlIENvYWNoZXMgZm9yIGhhdmluZyBt ZSBWaXNpdCB0aGlzIHdlZWtlbmQgaXQgd2FzIHRydWx5IGEgYmxlc3Npbmfw n5mP8J+PvSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0Zp bGE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0ZpbGE8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVhdV9EYXZpZHNvbj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVhdV9EYXZpZHNvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb25ub3JraWxsaWFuNDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvbm5vcmtpbGxpYW40MDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2xvbEJ6M0dtQU8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sb2xCejNHbUFP PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFudGhvbnkgRHVmZnkgKEBEdWZmeWJveTYpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRHVmZnlib3k2L3N0YXR1cy8x NDU5OTU5NTg5NzY0NTM4Mzc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDE0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you? "I got to talk to coach McGuire, coach Morris and coach Pehrson. There message to me was to just keep working." Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech? "Overall I thought the visit was pretty nice, the coaches gave me a warm welcome and made me feel wanted. From a scale of 1-10 my interest level in Tech is a 8.5." What other upcoming visits do you have? "At the moment I have no other upcoming visits but I look forward to getting the opportunity to go on other visits."