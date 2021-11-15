Visitor reactions for Iowa State game

Texas Tech hosted several recruits for the big 41-38 win over Iowa State. We caught up with a handful of them to ask about their time in Lubbock and more.
Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you?
"I got to speak to coach McGuire, Pehrson, Blanchard, and Cumbie."
Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech?
"I think the atmosphere of the game and getting to speak with coach McGuire were really the two things that I took away from last night. Coach McGuire is someone who you can tell is gonna demand the best from you and encourage and celebrate you along the way and I’m excited about that and getting to know him more. I think it was incredible to see Tech fans get riled up last night and really get into the game and I was very impressed with the way the team battled through adversity at the end of the game and came out with a win. Really spoke to the character of the team and the coaching staff."
What other upcoming visits do you have?
"I don’t currently have any more visits scheduled to come back, I was blessed that I had this weekend off to come but now I’m focused on winning an 11th state title with the Bearcats but definitely will try to find another time to come back soon."
Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you?
"I talked to Coach Farmer. He told me that I have great height but I need to stay in the weight room. He said that he will watch the rest of my film after Tech’s season is over."
Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech?
"I thought the visit was amazing. Tech made themselves stand out with the way they take care of their upcoming recruits. I’m very interested in Texas Tech University and I would love to play for them."
What other upcoming visits do you have?
"I have a Tulsa University visit next Saturday. I’m not sure about other visits after that since everyone’s season is coming to an end."
Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you?
"I was able to talk to Coach Jones and Coach Davidson. Coach Pehrson keeps in touch with me often. They all wished me luck on our playoff run."
Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech?
"I really like coach McGuire’s energy. I can tell he loves being at Tech. Tech is high on my list of possible schools. I actually grew up looking up to Tahj Brooks and Tre’Jon Lewis. I used to go to Manor before I transferred out and we played for the same youth league too. So I know I’d be looked out for in Lubbock."
What other upcoming visits do you have?
"I’ve got my last trip of the year next week in Boulder at Colorado University. No plans after that right now."
Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you?
"I got to talk to coach McGuire and coach Blanchard. They were telling me how much they are loving Texas Tech and how nice the facilities are. They are great coaches, they love conversate with you and you can tell how much they love their players."
Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech?
"I thought the visit was great. They food was good and Tech had a great game and it was really fun storming the field after the 62 yard field goal."
Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you?
"I was able to talk with Diego Ortiz, who I try to stay connected with and keep updated on my season. I've been able to talk with Coach Smith and Diego at two Tech camps this past summer. Diego continues to be a motivator to me in who I am, but more importantly the player I want to become. The experience is always positive and inspiring."
Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech?
"The culture and pride at Texas Tech is next level. The camaraderie between the team, coaches and staff is something I would love to be part of. It's also really exciting to learn about the continued upgrades to an already great facility. Lubbock is only 3 hours from my hometown and is a place I am definitely able to see myself at."
What other upcoming visits do you have?
"I've been invited to all the home games for this season. I plan to make more trips and continue to demonstrate my ability and dedication, including at any upcoming camps."
Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you?
"The coaches I got to talk to were Coach Pehrson, Davidson, and Wells. With meeting the staff, the overall message I received was that hard work was put into making my family and I feel very welcomed, and the recruits were well taken care of."
Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech?
"I feel like my visit was amazing! The staff and coaches made me feel they have seen my potential as a recruit and were very welcoming and personable. You could tell they not only cared about my experience, but my families as well. Also, the atmosphere and facilities were top of the line. I am very interested in the school, area, and football program. I'm looking forward to hearing more from the coaches, and if given the opportunity I could certainly see myself playing as a Red Raider!"
What other upcoming visits do you have?
"As far as upcoming visits, I will potentially be going to Tulsa on the 20th, and definitely visiting SMU on the 27th."
Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you?
"I talked to coach Pehrson, he asked how I was enjoying myself & what was my thoughts about the campus. Coach McGuire, he introduced himself as the new head coach and told me to get with my school recruiting coordinator to get his number to get in contact with him."
Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech?
"My overall thoughts about the visit was the coaches were very cool, they were very interested & made it feel like home."
Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you?
"I talk to Joey McGuire, coach Blanchard, Tommerdahl, Smith and Davidson."
Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech?
"The visit was amazing one of the best ones I’ve ever been on from the people to the game to the coaches everything exceeded my expectations. I’m extremely interested in Tech when I talked with the coaches they all told me that this program is on the verge of doing big things and I think this game backed what they were talking about."
What other upcoming visits do you have?
"This was one of my last visits I’ve done more earlier but my last one is Tulsa on the 20th vs Temple. I will definitely be back to Lubbock, I loved it."
Which coaches did you get to talk to and what was the message from the staff to you?
"I talked to Coach Filani, Coach Davidson, Coach Jones & Coach Killian. The staff message to me was keep working and stay in contact with them so they can get me there. They told me I look great and they are ready to see me on the field."
Overall thoughts on the visit (did anything stand out?) and what's your interest level in Tech?
"I love Texas Tech & the energy from the fans stood out & everyone there made me feel at home! I’m 10/10 interested in Texas Tech 100%."