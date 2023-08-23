The Texas Tech defensive line has been anchored by Tony Bradford and Jaylon Hutchings for several seasons. In 2023, the core of Tim DeRuyter’s defense is going to start up front once again. With both Bradford and Hutchings returning for their final campaign’s in West Texas, there is a lot to be excited about in the trenches.

Beyond Bradford and Hutchings, the development of the group behind them has been closely attended to by defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch. The fall and spring have indicated that the ones waiting in the wings could be just as special, particularly Blake Burris and E’Maurion “Dooda” Banks.

“Just a really talented kid,” Fitch said of Burris following Tech’s intra-squad scrimmage Wednesday evening. “It’s always a work in progress, but the strides that this kid has made as a walk-on offensive lineman to be in the rotation at defensive line. I tell people, I joke about it, but he is one of the most talented kids. The kid can play basketball at 6’5, 300 pounds, he can rap, he can freestyle, he is really talented. Just trying to get him as a young player, to get the game to slow down for him but really, really excited about Blake, he loves to be coached.”

Fitch added in regards to Banks, “Both of the kids you just brought up, I am excited to coach ‘em. I’m really honored to be here in Lubbock to coach these guys. Man, I met Dooda on the recruiting circuit back when I was out at the other school. Just to see the growth, you know, that’s what I love about him. It was a plan that we got that guy 15 extra practices for the bowl game and then he comes out for the spring and has the highest GPA that he ever had in the spring. You just keep building off that.”

Burris and Banks will be counted on to give the veteran leaders a break in games, something that was hard to come by for those two in 2022. Hutchings and Bradford combined for 1,377 total snaps played throughout 13 games for the Red Raiders. Though the tandem would likely prefer to play every snap they possibly could, it just simply is not realistic with the nature of the sport. Finding quality depth and ensuring the younger players are ready to step in has been a critical part of fall camp.

“Because I’ve been doing it for so long, it kind of felt like those reps were normal,” Bradford, who played 645 snaps last season, said. “But then when you start to tally the reps from the other guys in the conference that played this position, me and Jaylon were doubling it, almost tripling it. When you look at the numbers at the end of the year, it just kind of has you like ‘Wow.” But I take pride in that because I felt in shape and I felt good. Obviously the coaches trust us enough to have us out there for those amount of reps and I think we did okay. But it is better now that we have guys in the room that can actually play this year. Even better than last year, with Dooda, Quincy (Ledet), Blake, and Tre McAlpine. I’m looking forward to seeing all of those guys play this year.”



