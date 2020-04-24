It's no secret the Red Raiders want to add an experienced forward to an already talented 2020-21 roster. Enter VCU transfer Marcus Santos-Silva. Santos-Silva entered the transfer portal last week and the Red Raiders immediately prioritized the grad transfer forward.

With TJ Holyfield off to graduation and big man Russel Tchewa in the transfer portal, there is an immediate need for a player of Santos-Silva's caliber with playing time available in the front court.

What makes Santos-Silva so intriguing for the Red Raiders is his production, experience and toughness. At 6-foot-7 Santos-Silva has a 7-foot-1 wingspan, which helps him on both ends of the court.

Offensively, Santos-Silva is a load around the block. He has a career field goal percentage of .573, showing his strength in finishing down low. He averaged 8.9 rebounds per game in 2019-20, his second straight season averaging at least 7.4 boards.

Santos-Silva specializes in offensive rebounding, with 193 offensive rebounds combined as a sophomore and junior. His toughness on the glass is exactly what the Red Raiders need, playing next to explosive shot-blocking athletes such as former 4-star Tyreek Smith and JUCO addition Esahia Nyiwe.