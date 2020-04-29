VCU transfer Marcus Santos-Silva announced his new home will be Lubbock, Texas, following his commitment to Chris Beard and Texas Tech on Wednesday.

The 6'7", 250 pound forward is excited to get to work and be a frontcourt leader for the Red Raiders.

"I feel great about my decision," Santos-Silva said. "I honestly can't wait to get down there. I've never been to Lubbock but Texas Tech's been on my radar with how they've been on the rise. I'm just happy to get down there."

Santos-Silva said Texas Tech's system is perfect for him. He led VCU in scoring last season and posted at least 53 percent from the field three years in a row.

In 2018-19, when Texas Tech went on a historic run led by two graduate transfers including big man Tariq Owens, Santos-Silva hauled in 243 rebounds. This past year, he grabbed 277.

"One thing that stood out was coach Beard. He's had success everywhere he goes. Another thing that got me there was their player development," Santos-Silva said. "What they did with Jarrett (Culver), Tariq, Zhaire Smith, all them dudes there, you see the player development is really serious there. Then overall, just the team. They're all really close and have that bond that makes a team special. I'm looking forward to meeting them and building something special."

Nimari Burnett and Micah Peavy are two freshmen Beard landed and are expected to be quick contributors to the team. Santos-Silva said he sees something special in them.

Although a new face like Burnett and Peavy, Santos-Silva said he knows he'll be in a leadership role as a veteran on the court. He mentioned he believes his motor and relentlessness pair well with his leadership mentality.

On the court, he said he wants to work on his handling, jump shot and free throw shot. His defending and low-post play has been making strides, he said, and he plans on developing more at Texas Tech in terms of his defense in guarding in space with Mark Adams' defense.

"What will help is my experience just being in college basketball already," Santos-Silva said. "I can show them things that I've learned and help them when that adversity comes because it will. Our team now knows our whole goal is to win a national championship. I feel like we can do this with everything we have."

The Big 12 Conference, according to Santos-Silva, is the best conference is the nation. He said he's ready to go to battle with every game feeling like a championship contest.

For now, Santos-Silva will be spending time with his girlfriend and dog during this pandemic while also working out and having virtual training meetings with his trainers, who are back in his hometown of Taunton, Massachusetts.