Uniforms I want to see this year pres. by Energy Renovation Center

Texas Tech has had some fantastic jersey combinations in recent memory and definitely rank near the top in the country for the best uniforms in college football. From the many fan-favorite throwback uniforms to the classic Red Raider look, I focus on a few that I would love to see brought back in 2022.





All-Red Combo



I love the all-red look with the white helmets and the chrome red face masks. This is a combo the Red Raiders wore against Oklahoma State last season. The face masks really stand out paired with the white helmet, and the red jerseys and pants pop. The red uniforms look the best on the field and on tv, and I don't think we'd hear many complaints if these were worn again this season.





All-White Throwbacks



The all-white throwbacks are probably one of my favorite Tech uniforms of all time. The old-school double T paired with the stars and stripes really makes the helmet shine, and the predominantly white uniform allows for the red and black to really stand out beautifully. It's awesome how the stripes continue down the pants, and the old-school, vibrant lettering of "Texas Tech" brings the whole combination together.

This look is definitely a fan favorite, and bringing out these uniforms again at some point in 2022 would be a huge win.





Red and White Throwbacks



Similar to the all-white throwbacks, the red and white throwbacks are up there as the best uniforms Texas Tech has ever sported.

The all-white look is a little cleaner in my opinion, but these are extremely sharp as well. The red jersey is a nice contrast to the white helmet and pants, and the double T along with the stars and stripes on the helmet once again bring everything together.





Black and Gray Throwbacks



I guess I'm a sucker for throwbacks. Most people are anyway, right?

This is another look that is in the greatest of all-time category of Red Raider uniforms. The "Zach Thomas throwbacks " are intimidating and make for a fantastic black-out night option. I am a huge fan of gray pants, especially worn with black jerseys and helmets. The old-school double T is large on the helmets, and the striping on the sleeves and pants is gorgeous. Honestly, I think these should be in the rotation every year along with the 1970's throwbacks.



