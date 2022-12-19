During the middle of last week, Texas Tech defensive lineman Philip Blidi announced he was going to enter the transfer portal. Blidi played 217 snaps this season, and there was now an immediate need for a plug-and-play defensive tackle at Texas Tech.

Quickly after Blidi's announcement, the coaches went shopping in the portal and set up a visit with Louisiana-Monroe defensive tackle Quincy Ledet Jr.

Ledet Jr. is a guy the staff had known about for a while and had some connections to. Rising super senior Myles Cole came over from ULM prior to last season, and Ledet Jr. also played his high school football at West Orange-Stark, which coincidentally happens to be the same high school that Texas Tech Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard played at during his playing days.

One of the big selling points for Ledet Jr. on Texas Tech was the coaching staff, which includes Blanchard but also defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch and head coach Joey McGuire.

"I love the guys on the staff, I love the guys on the team, I really feel like Lubbock has something real good cooking down there.

(Coach Blanchard) we really have a relationship probably more in the past I would say. We're from the same home town but we've both been in this college process so we really haven't been talking much. He's busy, I'm busy, but we have a good relationship. Him and my uncle, they're real good friends. They grew up together so our relationship is real good.

(Coach Fitch and coach McGuire) that's some really, really good guys. They made it feel like home. It was a click right away, especially with coach Fitch. We have something in common, we both played basketball so he said he can beat me on the court and we had a little debate about that. Coach McGuire, he was real fired up which fired me up honestly. I'm really just excited to get to work."